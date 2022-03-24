Moody's assigns Ba3 to Yum! Brands proposed $500 million note offering

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba3 rating to Yum! Brands Inc.'s ("Yum") proposed $500 million senior unsecured note offering. All other ratings remain unchanged including Yum's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba3 senior unsecured ratings. KFC Holding Co.'s (KFC) Baa3 senior secured ratings and Ba2 senior unsecured rating also remain unchanged. Yum's speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-1 and the outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed senior unsecured notes offering at Yum will be used to refinance the 7.75% Senior Notes due 2025, satisfy the call premium, pay fees & expenses associated with the offering.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Yum! Brands Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yum! Brands Inc.'s ("Yum") Ba2 CFR benefits from its significant scale, geographic reach, brand diversity and franchise based business model which helps to add stability to revenues and earnings as compared to some other restaurant operators and reduces overall capital requirements. The reduced earnings volatility that result from Yum being at least 98% franchised and the company's very good liquidity are also credit positives, as are the significant drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up operations throughout its system, which has provided a base level of revenues at its franchisee locations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Yum is constrained by its relatively high leverage driven in part by its target leverage of about 5.0 times (as defined by Yum) and reliance on securitizations to support cash flows.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Yum will maintain a consistent financial policy that results in credit metrics sustained at or better than current levels, driven by positive same store sales and earnings growth. The stable outlook also anticipates that the company will maintain a prudent financial policy towards dividends and share repurchases.

Environmental, social and governance factors are considered in Yum's credit profile. Yum's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a limited impact on the current rating, but with greater potential for future negative rating impact. These include a reliance on natural capital and an exposure to responsible production and evolving social and demographic trends that influence consumer demand. Governance risk is also moderate, linked primarily to Yum's high net financial leverage target of around 5 times and shareholder distribution policies. There is also moderate organizational complexity related to its reliance on securitizations to support cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could result in an upgrade include a sustained improvement across all restaurant concepts along with a financial policy that results in debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.0 times and EBIT to Interest sustained above 3.0 times. A higher rating would also require at least very good liquidity.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in performance and credit metrics, such as debt to EBITDA remaining at or above 5.7 times or EBIT to Interest below 2.5 times on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Yum is the owner, operator and franchisor of quick service restaurants with brands that include KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. Revenues are around $5 billion (excluding franchise contributions for advertising) although systemwide sales exceed $58 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

