Moody's assigns Ba3 to proposed secured term loans guaranteed by Doosan Bobcat

Hong Kong, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed backed senior secured term loan B facility that will be borrowed by Clark Equipment Company and guaranteed by Doosan Bobcat Inc. (DBI, Ba3 stable).

The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the term loan B will be used for the refinancing of the company's existing term loan facility and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Ba3 rating reflects DBI's dominant position in the compact farm and construction equipment market in North America, healthy financial leverage, consistently positive free cash flow and very good liquidity profile," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of the compact farm and construction equipment industry, DBI's moderate market position in Europe and the risks related to the weak credit quality of Doosan Group's affiliates," adds Hwang.

The proposed term loan B, and the revolving facility to be entered into concurrently, will be secured by a first lien on substantially all of the assets of the borrower — except for its fee-owned real property — and also guaranteed by DBI.

Despite the secured status, the proposed term loan B is rated at the same level as DBI's Ba3 corporate family rating, because the company's proposed term loan and revolving facilities rank pari passu with each other and will likely constitute the preponderance of DBI's debt, which implies limited junior cushions in its liability structure.

DBI's reported EBITDA (its own measure) increased 51% to $657 million in 2021 from the previous year, mainly reflecting strong demand for construction equipment in its key markets and the contributions from its forklift business, which it acquired in the middle of 2021.

Moody's expects DBI's annual EBITDA to remain strong at around $650 million-$700 million in 2022-23 because of continued robust demand, a full-year contribution from its forklift business, and hikes in product prices in response to increasing raw material and logistics costs.

Moody's further projects DBI to reduce its adjusted debt – including pension and guarantee obligations – to around $1.6 billion this year from $1.9 billion at the end of 2021. This forecast incorporates Moody's expectation that DBI will repay $300 million debt using mostly its large cash balance of $819 million at the end of 2021.

Consequently, DBI's adjusted debt/EBITDA should improve to around 2.3x in 2022-23 from 2.9x in 2021. The adjusted net debt/EBITDA will likely fall slightly to 1.6x from around 1.7x in the same period. This level of financial leverage positions DBI strongly at the Ba3 rating category and provides adequate headroom against earnings cyclicality and the future investment needs of the company.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's factors in Doosan Group's control over DBI and the weaker credit quality of key Doosan Group affiliates compared with DBI, which constrains DBI's credit quality and ratings. That said, this risk is mitigated by DBI's reasonably conservative financial strategy, as reflected by its moderate leverage and dividend payments. Doosan Group's credit quality is also gradually improving because of significant equity raisings and asset sales by its key affiliates in the past two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook mainly reflects Moody's expectation that DBI will maintain a broadly stable business profile and healthy financial metrics over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) DBI's financial profile remains strong, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis; and at the same time, (2) Doosan Group's overall credit quality improves meaningfully.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if DBI's earnings remain weak or its debt increases further, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be strained if Doosan Group's credit quality deteriorates meaningfully. In addition, material cash outlays to Doosan Group's affiliates would also be negative for the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Doosan Bobcat Inc. is the leading manufacturer of compact farm and construction equipment mainly in North America and EMEA. It engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of compact farm and construction equipment under the Bobcat brand, and of portable power and forklift products.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hwang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

