Moody's assigns Ba3 underlying/A2 enhanced to Coatesville Area School District, PA's Series A and B of 2020 bonds, C and D of 2020 notes; Outlook is negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating and A2 (fiscal agent) enhanced rating to Coatesville Area School District (Chester County), PA's $42.9 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A and B of 2020, and General Obligation Notes, Series C and D (Federally Taxable) of 2020. Moody's maintains a Ba3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating on the district, affecting $44.1 in debt outstanding. Moody's also maintains a Ba3 lease revenue rating on the district, affecting $12.4 million in parity rated debt outstanding. The outlook is negative.

While a portion of the district's debt is supported by a GOULT pledge, the pledge supporting the majority of the district's rated debt is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Ba3 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect its highly pressured financial position in light of a multiyear trend of escalating charter school costs. Charter enrollment is nearly 34% of total district enrollment as of 2019. The associated tuition costs, as well as the district's special education costs and its inability to curtail operating expenditures, has resulted in an ongoing structural imbalance that is expected to persist in the near term.

The Ba3 rating also incorporates the district's reliance on one-time savings from the refunding of debt, a sizable deficit financing in 2018, and frequent cash flow borrowing in order to maintain a positive fund balance. The district's debt burden is above average, and it reports significant deferred capital needs. These challenges to the district's credit profile are somewhat offset by its large and growing tax base and above average resident wealth.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The absence of distinction between the district's general obligation and lease revenue ratings reflects the district's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax pledge covering the lease rental payments.

The A2 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A2 enhanced rating reflects the presence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, Coatesville Area School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Coatesville Area School District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Coatesville Area School District changes, we will publish our updated opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the district's general obligation and lease-backed debt reflects its pressured financial condition and ongoing structural imbalance that is expected to persist in the near term.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating mirrors that of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Structurally balanced operations that are maintained over multiple reporting periods

-Proven ability to manage and accurately budget for charter costs; a reduction or stabilization of charter enrollment, coupled with cost containment

-Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further structural imbalance with continued material draws on reserves

-Additional deficit financing

-Escalation of debt burden

-Deterioration of tax base and wealth levels

-Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

-Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series of 2013 bonds are secured by the district's general obligation unlimited tax pledge, as they were issued to refund debt that was originally issued prior to the 2006 implementation of the Act 1 index.

The district's Series A and B of 2020 bonds, Series C and D of 2020 notes, and Series of 2017 bonds are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1 "Taxpayer Relief Act."

The district's Series of 2018 bonds are secured by lease payments made to the Coatesville Area School District Building Authority. The lease payments are ultimately secured by the district's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, as per a guarantee agreement between the district and the building authority.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

PROFILE

Coatesville Area School District serves 5,450 students in the City of Coatesville, PA, which is approximately halfway between Lancaster (A3) and Philadelphia (A2 stable) in Chester County (Aaa stable). The district operates one high school, three middle schools, and seven elementary schools. In addition, 3,050 students are enrolled at charter and cyber schools, representing a significant source of financial pressure for the district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097.

The principal methodology used in this enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

