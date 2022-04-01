Mexico, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's de México ("Moody´s") assigned a Ba3 global scale rating and an A3.mx national scale rating to Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V.)'s proposed certificados bursátiles (local notes) issuance amounting MXN2 billion expected to mature in 2024. At the same time Moody's affirmed Fortaleza's A3.mx corporate family rating and the NP/MX-2 short term ratings and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Ratings assigned as follows:

Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.

Up to MXN 2 billion certificados bursátiles maturing in 2024 (FORTALE 22): Ba3/A3.mx

Ratings affirmed:

Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.

Corporate Family Rating: A3.mx

Short term rating: NP/MX-2

Outlook:

Changed to positive from stable

The positive outlook reflects the strong rebound the company had in 2021 that strongly positions it in its Ba3 global scale rating and increases predictability in free cash flow generation throughout a still uncertain economic environment." Said Sandra Beltrán, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. The outlook also reflects Moody's consideration that pro forma for the proposed local notes (certificados bursátiles) Fortaleza will reduce significantly refinancing risk, but it will continue with a liability management strategy that will strengthen its liquidity beyond 2022. At year-end 2022, Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA will be 3.4x, on a consolidated basis.

During the Q3 2021, Elementia S.A.B. de C.V. closed a spin-off that was approved by the board of directors in 2019. After the transaction, Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. remained the subsisting company but changed its name to Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V. (Fortaleza) and maintained the cement business operations; a new company was created under the name Elementia Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V., comprising operations of the spun off Metal Products and Building Systems divisions. By the time of the spin off, Fortaleza maintained close to 70% of Elementia's MXN16.2 billion debt. Debt was distributed following cash generation criteria, considering that in the 1H 2021 cement contributed with 63% of total EBITDA. At the outset pf the spin off, the existing bondholders and lenders benefited from cross default provisions, essentially retaining the same access to cash flow. Therefore, Moody's rating was still based on consolidated information of both, Fortaleza Materiales and Elementia Materiales. By mid-2022, guarantees from Fortaleza to Elementia Materiles debt will no longer be outstanding. Therefore, Moody's will only consider Fortaleza Materiales stand-alone profile going forward. Although most of Fortaleza's outstanding debt will continue to benefit from guarantees of Elementia Materiales, the proposed certifcados bursatiles will not.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fortaleza's Ba3 rating reflects high resiliency in the cement operations in both Mexico and the US, which together account for the majority of the company's EBITDA. During the coronavirus pandemic, cement was deemed an essential product in Fortaleza's main markets and demand in Mexico remained solid given its focus on the self-construction and high level of remittances. Infrastructure projects in Fortaleza area of influence during 2021 also supported volumes. In the US, construction experienced a brief halt after the pandemic irrupted, but rapidly recovered supported by stable construction demand and accommodative Federal Reserve policy. As a result, volumes increased 9% in Mexico and 4% in the US during 2021. Given Fortaleza's strategy to focus on pricing, consolidated revenues increased 9% during the period and the company was able to sustain EBITDA margins at 28% despite cost pressures due to increases in energy and raw material prices as well as overall higher inflation. This positive operating performance also allowed Fortaleza to continue to de-lever to 3.0 times in 2021 from 4.2 times in 2020.

Going forward, Moody's expects Fortaleza to continue to benefit from positive momentum in the US. Moody's projects 1.67 million new housing starts in 2022 and increasing to 1.71 million in 2023, an 8% increase from 1.58 million in 2021. Good economic backdrop persists with US GDP to grow 3.7% in 2022 and by 2.5% for 2023 from a 5.7% growth rate in 2021. Unemployment to decline to 4.2% in 2022. Likewise, nonresidential construction, which has shown long-term stability, will continue to offer growth potential. Moody's expects a 6.5% increase in US construction spending this year, relative to 2021, with limited effects from the recently passed infrastructure spending law until 2023. In Mexico, economic environment will be challenged by sluggish investment. For 2022, our forecast of 3% growth is lower than the regional median of 3.5% and the Baa-rated median of 4.8%. We attribute this relative weakness to lower investment that is weighing on the immediate economic recovery and limiting Mexico's growth potential in the medium term. Nevertheless, Fortaleza will continue to benefit from strong remittances that have sustained growth over the past three years and will continue to be fueled by economic growth in the US. Nevertheless, main risk continues to be related to cost pressures. While the causes vary by country, higher food and energy prices as well as currency depreciations all affect Fortaleza's Latin American markets. Affordability of food, electricity and fuel comprises a higher share of household budgets in these economies than in the US, intensifying the effects of inflation. Supply constraints will likely ease slowly, releasing some of the cost pressures. Still we expect Fortaleza to maintain strict cost controls and an adequate pricing strategy that will allow it to protect profitability. Specifically, Moody's expects EBITDA margins to remain above 25%.

Fortaleza's liquidity and cash generation has continued to improve, mainly driven by the operational turnaround and the discipline in capital spending. Nevertheless, in 2022 capex will increase to MXN700 million as Fortaleza concludes some capacity expansions in Mexico and Central America, leading to negative free cash flow generation in 2022. As of December 2021, cash on hand totaled around MXN1.9 billion, but is still not enough debt maturing in the short term amounting MXN3.2 billion. Pro forma for the local notes, Fortaleza will be able to reduce refinancing risk but external funding will continue to be needed due to its capex plan and to cover delisting costs considering the public offering to acquire its shares launched on March 22, 2022. The company does not have committed lines but has close to MXN2 billion available under uncommitted lines. After Elementia prepaid in full its $425 million dollar notes in 2021, foreign-exchange exposure has declined significantly, as only 15% of total debt is US dollar-denominated, which is completely hedged with EBITDA generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade will require liquidity to improve significantly, not only through the successful placement of the proposed local notes but by securing funding needs for 2022-23 and extending maturities beyond 2024. Quantitatively, the rating could be upgraded if the company's operating performance improves such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.5x and EBIT/interest expense remains above 4x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if economic activity takes longer than expected to recover as a result of unexpectedly severe external conditions related to supply chain disruptions or raw material and energy costs. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 4.5x with no prospects to de-lever or if EBIT/interest expense declines to 2.0x. Any significant deterioration in liquidity will also pose a threat to the current rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.'s rating is between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2021 (source: Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 02/09/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México has been informed by Fortaleza Materiales S.A.B de C.V. that during the two-month period prior to the date hereof, no other credit rating agency has assigned a rating on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

