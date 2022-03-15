Moody's assigns Baa1 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Vision Charter School, ID's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Vision Charter School Project), Series 2022. The bonds will be issued in the expected par amount of $7.9 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook on the underlying rating. Following issuance, the Series 2022 bonds will be Vision Charter School's only outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa1 underlying rating is based on the school's healthy financial performance and liquidity that will remain stable as the school is at its long range enrollment target, which will continue to be supported by its ample waitlist and strong competitive position. The rating also considers the school's small scope of operations as it will continue to operate at a single site with no growth ambitions as well as the leverage that is slightly elevated compared to peers.

Governance is a key consideration for initial rating actions. Governance considerations include the supportive charter authorization environment within the State of Idaho, Vision's record of multiple successful renewals, and proactive governance provided by the board that has resulted in a healthy financial position.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Idaho (Aaa stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and the Governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in the state's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's issuer rating reflects the weaknesses inherent in the contingent, subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the school's ample waitlist will allow it to maintain full enrollment and its strong financial position over the long term. We also expect leverage and debt service coverage to remain stable due to the school's lack of future debt plans or growth ambitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in leverage relative to liquidity and revenue

- Significant and sustained improvement in liquidity - Not applicable for enhanced rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of competitive position, particularly if the school's waitlist declined substantially

- Significant reduction in liquidity or boosted leverage, potentially due to unexpected capital outlay- Downgrade of the State of Idaho's issuer rating (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from payments received pursuant to a loan agreement between Vision Charter School and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. The association serves as the issuer of the debt. Under the loan agreement, Vision School has pledged to make payments from a pledge of gross revenues. The revenues are primarily comprised of state funding, though the agreement does also include any other revenues derived from operation of the school. A deed of trust on the school facility backs the loan in the event of nonpayment.

The school has been approved and intends to use the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. A key requirement of the program is a direct-pay arrangement for debt service, whereby all state per pupil payments to the school are sent directly to the bond trustee to set aside funds in accordance with the bond indenture. The bonds will also benefit from a debt service reserve funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test and at least twelve months of debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund the school's existing debt and to establish a debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

Vision Charter School is a public charter school located in Caldwell, Idaho, which is in the western portion of the Boise metropolitan area. The single site K-12 school serves an enrollment of 729 students and began operations in 2007.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

