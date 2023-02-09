Moody's assigns Baa1 foreign currency issuer rating to Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Singapore, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 foreign currency issuer rating to Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT).

RATINGS RATIONALE

MPACT's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's strong operating performance through the years from a portfolio of good-quality assets in Singapore and North Asia; and track record of prudent financial management as demonstrated by its funding of acquisitions with a balanced mix of debt and equity.

At the same time, MPACT's credit quality is supported by its financially strong sponsor, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, because the trust can leverage its sponsor's operational track record, expertise and strong network of relationship banks.

MPACT's leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, will remain high at 9.8x-10.2x in the fiscal year ending March 2023 (fiscal 2023). However, Moody's expects leverage to improve to levels appropriate for MPACT's Baa1 rating by fiscal 2024, as its earnings recover gradually over the next 12-18 months following the relaxation of COVID policies and lower rebates.

MPACT's liquidity is excellent. As of 31 December 2022, the trust had debt maturities of SGD1.3 billion through March 2024, compared with SGD147 million of unrestricted cash and SGD561 million of long-term committed facilities. In addition, MPACT obtained around SGD600 million of bank loans in January 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade MPACT's rating if the trust balances its growth while improving its leverage, such that its net debt/EBITDA remains below 8.0x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if MPACT's operating environment deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flow; or if the trust's credit metrics do not recover to a level more appropriate for its rating. Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include net debt/EBITDA remaining above 9.0x-9.5x and EBITDA/interest expense falling below 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust. The trust has a portfolio of five properties in Singapore; nine in Japan; two in China; and one each in Hong Kong SAR, China; and South Korea. The portfolio comprised retail, office and business park assets, and had a combined valuation of around SGD17 billion as of 31 March 2022. As of 17 November 2022, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd held a 55.6% stake in MPACT.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

YuSheng Tay

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikash Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

