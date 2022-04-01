Moody's assigns Baa1 issuer rating to Experian plc

London, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa1 long-term issuer rating and a short-term P-2 issuer rating to Experian plc ("Experian"), the ultimate parent of the group. Moody's further affirmed, the (P)Baa1 backed long-term medium term note program rating, the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating and (P)P-2 short-term rating at Experian Finance plc, as well as the (P)Baa1 backed long-term medium term note program (MTN) rating at Experian Europe DAC. In addition, Moody's withdrew the Baa1 long-term issuer rating the P-2 short-term rating at Experian Finance plc. The rating outlook for all entities is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action reflects Experian plc's status as the ultimate parent of the group while Experian Finance plc and Experian Europe DAC are the issuers of the debt. Experian's Baa1 rating is supported by the group's (1) market position as the largest consumer credit reporting agency in major markets, including the US, the UK, and Brazil, with a strong track record of profitable performance, including through the pandemic; (2) good medium-term growth prospects, driven by the resilient performance of North America and Latin America, as well as its Consumer Services segment, all of which are underpinned by increasing digitalisation and reliance on data analytics across most major industries; (3) strong profitability, supported by high barriers to entry; and (4) clear financial policy focused on maintaining a net leverage ratio of 2.0x-2.5x (as reported by the company) by which Experian has consistently abided.

The rating also reflects (1) Experian's exposure to regulatory changes and information security risks; (2) limited likelihood of significant permanent deleveraging over the medium term, given the expected expenditure for shareholder distributions and selective acquisitions; and (3) the company's remaining significant exposure to the financial services segment, although reducing over time.

Experian provides both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) services. Within its B2B segment that comprises about 75% of the group's revenues, Experian operates data and decisioning business lines. Its data segment collects credit data on households globally and provides it to banks, mortgage and auto lenders, among others, to facilitate these companies' credit decisions and ultimately to ease consumer credit. Experian's decisioning segment offers its corporate customers data analytics that help them design new products and target these at their most appropriate customers. The company's B2C segment offers consumers credit and identity management tools that allow customers to manage and improve their credit profiles and safeguard their personal information.

Experian is a globally diversified company; however, the majority of its operations center in North America (67% of revenues), followed by UK and Ireland (13%), Latin America (12%) and EMEA/APAC (8%). While it has no large exposures to individual customers, 38% of its revenues come from the financial services industry. Although this figure has decreased over time, it still presents a measure of concentration risk.

Experian's net leverage has consistently remained with its stated target of 2.0x – 2.5x. Moody's adjusted leverage has been slightly higher because it includes total debt, but also consistent with the company's rating category. Moody's expects Experian to continue operating within its target range.

Experian's cash generation has been strong with RCF/net debt averaging approximately 26% over the last five years. Moody's anticipates that the company will continue generating good cash flows.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

As a service provider, Experian is not exposed to significant environmental risks. Nevertheless, the company committed to be carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030.

From the social risk perspective, the coronavirus pandemic has been a key social risk for many companies globally; positively, Experian's business has not been appreciably affected. Still, the company is exposed to regulatory changes and cyber risks, such as data security breaches. Moody's views these as some of the key challenges for the business. Positively, Experian has a good track record of managing both of these risks.

In terms of governance, Experian is a listed company in the UK and has a good corporate governance track record, in line with other large publicly traded peers. The company has also demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over many years, commensurate with its rating level.

LIQUIDITY

Experian's liquidity is very strong underpinned by robust positive cash flow, over $170 million of cash as of September 2021, largely undrawn $2.6 billion of credit facilities and no near term maturities until 2024. The company also utilises commercial paper on a regular basis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Experian's rating reflects the company's predictable cash flow generation, underpinned by its solid business profile and operating performance. More specifically, we expect Experian's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain below 3.0x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt to remain above 20%. We also expect Experian to balance the needs of creditors with those of shareholders, resulting in stable credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would arise if Experian succeeds in further diversifying its business in terms of geographical presence and verticals; its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases toward 2.0x on a sustained basis; and its adjusted RCF/net debt remains above 30% on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure would be exerted on Experian's rating or outlook if its operating performance deteriorates on a sustained basis; the company implements a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in an increase in its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x on a sustained basis; or the company's RCF/net debt remains below 20% for a prolonged period.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Experian plc

.... ST Issuer Rating, Assigned P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Experian Europe DAC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Experian Finance plc

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Experian Finance plc

.... ST Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Experian plc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Experian Europe DAC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Experian Finance plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Experian is the largest consumer credit reporting agency globally operating in 44 countries with 20,000 employees. The company reported total revenue and benchmark EBIT from continuing operations of $5,946 million and $1,544 million, respectively, for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2021. Experian is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of Â£28 billion as of 28 March 2022, and is part of the FTSE 100 Index.

