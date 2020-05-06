Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Adecco's proposed new notes; outlook stable

London, 06 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Adecco Group AG's ("Adecco" or "the company") Baa1 long
term issuer rating and the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Adecco
and its guaranteed subsidiaries. Concurrently Moody's has
assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed new CHF notes. The outlook
is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Adecco's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will continue to generate solid cash flow despite the
current lock-downs and weakening in global growth as a result of
the spread of COVID-19. The affirmation also reflects the
Group's strong balance sheet position and good liquidity coming into the
current downturn, which will buffer the impact of the disruption
from the pandemic on its overall credit profile. Moody's
expects downward pressure on Adecco's credit metrics during 2020,
and a return within the parameters commensurate for the Baa1 rating in
2021.
The company's rating is also constrained by: 1) the competitive
and fragmented nature of the global staffing market with low barriers
to entry; 2) opportunities and challenges from an evolving market
with increasing automation and changes in employment models, and;
3) operating margin compression due to pricing pressure.
Adecco's Baa1 rating is supported by: 1) its leading position as
the world's largest staffing business underpinned by favourable long-term
industry trends, apart from the current COVID-19 situation.
Although the industry is highly cyclical, downturns have proved
to be short with early recoveries; 2) its solid operating performance
underpinned by diversity of income across industries and geographies,
with the proven ability to flex its cost base to maintain margins through
downturns such as the current one; 3) its ability to generate strong
free cash flow and significant cash balances, and 4) the company's
conservative financial structure which positions it well to withstand
the effects of a downturn.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Adecco's liquidity is expected to remain good. As of March 31,
2020 Adecco had cash balances of EUR1,391 million. Moody's
expect the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow,
with liquidity further supported by access to an undrawn EUR600 million
committed revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. The company's
debt maturities are well distributed with only EUR115 million due in 2020.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Adecco will continue
to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support
credit metrics during the coronavirus pandemic, including the reduction
or suspension of dividends if necessary. Moody's also assumes
that the company will reduce debt levels over the next 12-18 months
should EBITDA not recover to maintain Moody's adjusted gross leverage
below 2.5x.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Adecco has a good corporate governance track record and has demonstrated
adherence to a prudent financial policy over many years which Moody's
regards as commensurate with the company's rating level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating is not expected in the short term but could
occur over time if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remained below
2.0x throughout the economic cycle, and retained cash flow/net
debt moved towards 45% while maintaining a balanced financial policy.
Downward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA moved sustainably above 2.5x, retained cash flow/net
debt fell sustainably below 30%, or if there was evidence
of technological disruption eroding Adecco's market position.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Adecco Group AG
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: ADECCO FINANCIAL SERVICES, NORTH AMERICA
....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
..Issuer: Adecco Group AG
....Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Adecco International Financial Services
B.V.
....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ADECCO FINANCIAL SERVICES, NORTH AMERICA
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Adecco Group AG
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Adecco International Financial Services
B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Switzerland-based Adecco Group AG (Adecco) is the world's largest
personnel services company. The company operated around 5,000
branches in 60 countries as of the end of December 2019. The company's
revenue is concentrated in temporary staffing (87% of 2019 revenue),
with the balance in permanent staffing, career transition/outplacement,
outsourcing and other services, although segments outside temporary
staffing are more profitable and represented 33% of its 2019 gross
profit. The company generated EUR23.4 billion in revenue
in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
