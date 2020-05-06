Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Adecco's proposed new notes; outlook stable

London, 06 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Adecco Group AG's ("Adecco" or "the company") Baa1 long term issuer rating and the Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings of Adecco and its guaranteed subsidiaries. Concurrently Moody's has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed new CHF notes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Adecco's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate solid cash flow despite the current lock-downs and weakening in global growth as a result of the spread of COVID-19. The affirmation also reflects the Group's strong balance sheet position and good liquidity coming into the current downturn, which will buffer the impact of the disruption from the pandemic on its overall credit profile. Moody's expects downward pressure on Adecco's credit metrics during 2020, and a return within the parameters commensurate for the Baa1 rating in 2021.

The company's rating is also constrained by: 1) the competitive and fragmented nature of the global staffing market with low barriers to entry; 2) opportunities and challenges from an evolving market with increasing automation and changes in employment models, and; 3) operating margin compression due to pricing pressure.

Adecco's Baa1 rating is supported by: 1) its leading position as the world's largest staffing business underpinned by favourable long-term industry trends, apart from the current COVID-19 situation. Although the industry is highly cyclical, downturns have proved to be short with early recoveries; 2) its solid operating performance underpinned by diversity of income across industries and geographies, with the proven ability to flex its cost base to maintain margins through downturns such as the current one; 3) its ability to generate strong free cash flow and significant cash balances, and 4) the company's conservative financial structure which positions it well to withstand the effects of a downturn.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Adecco's liquidity is expected to remain good. As of March 31, 2020 Adecco had cash balances of EUR1,391 million. Moody's expect the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow, with liquidity further supported by access to an undrawn EUR600 million committed revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. The company's debt maturities are well distributed with only EUR115 million due in 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Adecco will continue to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support credit metrics during the coronavirus pandemic, including the reduction or suspension of dividends if necessary. Moody's also assumes that the company will reduce debt levels over the next 12-18 months should EBITDA not recover to maintain Moody's adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Adecco has a good corporate governance track record and has demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over many years which Moody's regards as commensurate with the company's rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is not expected in the short term but could occur over time if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remained below 2.0x throughout the economic cycle, and retained cash flow/net debt moved towards 45% while maintaining a balanced financial policy.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA moved sustainably above 2.5x, retained cash flow/net debt fell sustainably below 30%, or if there was evidence of technological disruption eroding Adecco's market position.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Adecco Group AG

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ADECCO FINANCIAL SERVICES, NORTH AMERICA

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Adecco Group AG

....Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Adecco International Financial Services B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ADECCO FINANCIAL SERVICES, NORTH AMERICA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Adecco Group AG

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Adecco International Financial Services B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Switzerland-based Adecco Group AG (Adecco) is the world's largest personnel services company. The company operated around 5,000 branches in 60 countries as of the end of December 2019. The company's revenue is concentrated in temporary staffing (87% of 2019 revenue), with the balance in permanent staffing, career transition/outplacement, outsourcing and other services, although segments outside temporary staffing are more profitable and represented 33% of its 2019 gross profit. The company generated EUR23.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

