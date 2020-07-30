Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Amgen's new sr. unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") that will be offered in exchange, together with a cash payment, for a series of existing notes. There are no changes to the existing ratings of Amgen including the Baa1 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook remains unchanged at stable.

Proceeds of the exchange offering will be used to tender various tranches of unsecured notes that mature between 2037 and 2045.

Ratings assigned:

Senior unsecured notes, Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amgen's Baa1 rating reflects its position as the largest stand-alone biotechnology company, its high margins and its good cash flow. The rating also reflects moderate financial leverage, with gross debt/EBITDA typically ranging from 2.75x-3.25x with cash levels likely to be maintained above $5 billion. The Otezla acquisition added a high-growth product to Amgen's portfolio, improving its overall growth prospects. Data on several key late-stage pipeline compounds will become available over the next six to 12 months. In addition, Amgen is advancing numerous compounds through its early to mid-stage pipeline with long-term growth potential.

These strengths are tempered by somewhat high revenue concentration in key products, increasing competitive threats from generics and biosimilars, and rising pricing pressure industry-wide. Amgen is also exposed to legislative and regulatory actions aimed at drug pricing, given high Medicare use of many of its products. Several of Amgen's largest product franchises are mature and declining, including Neulasta, Sensipar and Epogen.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. With a focus on certain provider-administered products, Amgen will continue to be negatively affected by fewer patient visits to healthcare providers during a period of social distancing.

Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. Compared to other investment-grade pharmaceutical companies, Amgen's concentration of revenues in the US markets is higher than average, at over 70%. Since many of Amgen's products are used by Medicare patients and essentially funded by the US government, Amgen's exposure to this risk is higher than average.

Among governance considerations, Amgen's financial policies are more aggressive than many peers, including a willingness to have gross debt/EBITDA above 4.0x previously. In addition, the company has rapidly spent its previously accumulated cash balances on a combination of share repurchases and acquisitions. Amgen's cash levels peaked at over $40 billion in 2017 but totaled approximately $11 billion at June 30, 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that growth in Otezla will more than offset erosion from Neulasta biosimilar competition, and that debt/EBITDA will be sustained in the range of 2.75x to 3.25x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include solid top-line growth in spite of biosimilar risks on its large franchises, significant acceleration in uptake of newer products, and successful pipeline execution. In addition, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.75x could lead to an upgrade.

Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant revenue erosion in core product franchises, major pipeline setbacks, or debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.25x could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. Amgen derives about 60% of its revenue from three key product franchises: Enbrel (primarily for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis), Neulasta/Neupogen (which boost white blood cells), and Prolia/Xgeva (which treat bone conditions). Annual revenues total approximately $25 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

