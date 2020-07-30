Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Amgen's new sr. unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen")
that will be offered in exchange, together with a cash payment,
for a series of existing notes. There are no changes to the existing
ratings of Amgen including the Baa1 senior unsecured long-term
rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook
remains unchanged at stable.
Proceeds of the exchange offering will be used to tender various tranches
of unsecured notes that mature between 2037 and 2045.
Ratings assigned:
Senior unsecured notes, Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Amgen's Baa1 rating reflects its position as the largest stand-alone
biotechnology company, its high margins and its good cash flow.
The rating also reflects moderate financial leverage, with gross
debt/EBITDA typically ranging from 2.75x-3.25x with
cash levels likely to be maintained above $5 billion. The
Otezla acquisition added a high-growth product to Amgen's
portfolio, improving its overall growth prospects. Data on
several key late-stage pipeline compounds will become available
over the next six to 12 months. In addition, Amgen is advancing
numerous compounds through its early to mid-stage pipeline with
long-term growth potential.
These strengths are tempered by somewhat high revenue concentration in
key products, increasing competitive threats from generics and biosimilars,
and rising pricing pressure industry-wide. Amgen is also
exposed to legislative and regulatory actions aimed at drug pricing,
given high Medicare use of many of its products. Several of Amgen's
largest product franchises are mature and declining, including Neulasta,
Sensipar and Epogen.
ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards
the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. With a focus on certain
provider-administered products, Amgen will continue to be
negatively affected by fewer patient visits to healthcare providers during
a period of social distancing.
Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure
to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing.
Compared to other investment-grade pharmaceutical companies,
Amgen's concentration of revenues in the US markets is higher than
average, at over 70%. Since many of Amgen's
products are used by Medicare patients and essentially funded by the US
government, Amgen's exposure to this risk is higher than average.
Among governance considerations, Amgen's financial policies
are more aggressive than many peers, including a willingness to
have gross debt/EBITDA above 4.0x previously. In addition,
the company has rapidly spent its previously accumulated cash balances
on a combination of share repurchases and acquisitions. Amgen's
cash levels peaked at over $40 billion in 2017 but totaled approximately
$11 billion at June 30, 2020.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that growth in Otezla
will more than offset erosion from Neulasta biosimilar competition,
and that debt/EBITDA will be sustained in the range of 2.75x to
3.25x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include solid top-line growth
in spite of biosimilar risks on its large franchises, significant
acceleration in uptake of newer products, and successful pipeline
execution. In addition, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below
2.75x could lead to an upgrade.
Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant
revenue erosion in core product franchises, major pipeline setbacks,
or debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Specifically,
gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.25x could lead to a downgrade.
Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen is a leading
global biopharmaceutical company. Amgen derives about 60%
of its revenue from three key product franchises: Enbrel (primarily
for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis), Neulasta/Neupogen (which
boost white blood cells), and Prolia/Xgeva (which treat bone conditions).
Annual revenues total approximately $25 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Levesque, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653