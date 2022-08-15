Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Amgen's notes; stable outlook

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes offering of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen"). There are no changes to Amgen's existing ratings including the Baa1 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating, and the outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the offering are for general corporate purposes. Amgen recently announced that it will acquire ChemoCentryx, Inc. for approximately $3.7 billion, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Amgen Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amgen's Baa1 rating reflects its sizeable revenue base and significant biotechnology presence, high margins and good cash flow. Moody's anticipates modest revenue growth, driven by products like Otezla, Repatha, Evenity and the recently launched cancer drug Lumakras and asthma drug Tezspire. Amgen's growing biosimilars business has several upcoming product launches. The credit profile also reflects moderate financial leverage, with gross debt/EBITDA typically sustained around 3.0x to 3.25x.

Tempering these strengths, Amgen faces execution risk in meeting its target of mid-single digit compound annual revenue growth through 2030. This reflects mature, declining products like Enbrel and Neulasta, as well as approaching biosimilar competition in 2025 for Prolia and Xgeva. In addition, upcoming competitor launches somewhat dim the growth prospects for Otezla and Lumakras. Amgen is exposed to policy actions aimed at drug pricing, given high Medicare use of many of its products. There is also event risk of debt-financed acquisitions and exposure to unresolved tax disputes.

ESG considerations are relevant to Amgen's credit profile, including social risks related to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. Compared to other investment-grade pharmaceutical companies, Amgen's concentration of revenues in the US markets is higher than average, at over 70%. Since many of Amgen's products are used by Medicare patients and essentially funded by the US government, Amgen's exposure to this risk is higher than average. Amgen's environmental exposures include a large manufacturing presence in Puerto Rico, which in the past has faced power outages and damage from tropical storms.

The outlook remains stable, which reflects Moody's expectations for earnings growth and debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include solid top-line growth, strong uptake of newer products, and successful pipeline execution. In addition, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x could lead to an upgrade.

Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant revenue erosion in core product franchises, major pipeline setbacks, or large debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen Inc. is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. Annual revenues total approximately $26 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021

