Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Baxter's senior unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Baxter International Inc.'s ("Baxter") senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Baxter's Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to redeem the $750 million of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due October 1, 2025.

The transaction is credit positive, as it will reduce interest expense and extend the debt maturity profile. The transaction is expected to be leverage neutral. Baxter's adjusted debt/EBITDA level as of June 30, 2020 is approximately 2.8 times. The company maintains an excellent liquidity profile, highlighted by its cash balance that is in excess of $4 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Baxter International Inc.

Ratings assigned:

Senior unsecured notes at Baa1

Ratings Rationale:

Baxter's Baa1 rating reflects its leading market positions in a broad range of medical products, including those for renal care, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals and nutritional products. The company also benefits from significant geographic diversification with approximately 47% of its first half 2020 sales generated outside the Americas. Moody's expects Baxter's leverage will remain low, with debt/EBITDA in the mid two times range. That said, Moody's believes that event risk is somewhat elevated for Baxter given its public articulation that it is willing to significantly increase financial leverage for the right M&A opportunity. The company's credit profile is also constrained by its exposure to the low-growth US hospital sector, which leads to lower organic revenue growth rates relative to peers. While Baxter is not immune to impacts from the coronavirus outbreak, several of its largest business segments such as Renal are in categories where Moody's expects demand to remain relatively stable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Baxter will maintain low leverage while continuing to invest in initiatives to improve operating margins. The stable outlook reflects the assumption that the company will use internal cash resources to fund acquisitions or shareholder returns while still maintaining a strong liquidity profile. Moody's expects leverage will decline from current levels primarily through earnings growth as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic subsides over the next 12-24 months.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of the medical device sector from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if Baxter sustains its track record of mid-single digit organic revenue growth while expanding operating margins. Ratings could be upgraded if Baxter sustains debt/EBITDA below 2 times and the company further moderates its posture toward potential M&A.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies became more aggressive or if sustained pressure on sales or margins arise. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if Baxter sustains debt/EBITDA above 2.5 times.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Baxter International Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products across its portfolio, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile intravenous solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. Revenues are in excess of $11 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017

