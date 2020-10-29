Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Baxter's senior unsecured notes

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa1 rating to Baxter International Inc.'s ("Baxter")
senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Baxter's Prime-2
commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable.
Proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, will
be used to redeem the $750 million of 3.75% senior
unsecured notes due October 1, 2025.
The transaction is credit positive, as it will reduce interest expense
and extend the debt maturity profile. The transaction is expected
to be leverage neutral. Baxter's adjusted debt/EBITDA level
as of June 30, 2020 is approximately 2.8 times. The
company maintains an excellent liquidity profile, highlighted by
its cash balance that is in excess of $4 billion as of June 30,
2020.
Baxter International Inc.
Ratings assigned:
Senior unsecured notes at Baa1
Ratings Rationale:
Baxter's Baa1 rating reflects its leading market positions in a broad
range of medical products, including those for renal care,
medication delivery, pharmaceuticals and nutritional products.
The company also benefits from significant geographic diversification
with approximately 47% of its first half 2020 sales generated outside
the Americas. Moody's expects Baxter's leverage will remain low,
with debt/EBITDA in the mid two times range. That said, Moody's
believes that event risk is somewhat elevated for Baxter given its public
articulation that it is willing to significantly increase financial leverage
for the right M&A opportunity. The company's credit profile
is also constrained by its exposure to the low-growth US hospital
sector, which leads to lower organic revenue growth rates relative
to peers. While Baxter is not immune to impacts from the coronavirus
outbreak, several of its largest business segments such as Renal
are in categories where Moody's expects demand to remain relatively
stable.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Baxter will maintain
low leverage while continuing to invest in initiatives to improve operating
margins. The stable outlook reflects the assumption that the company
will use internal cash resources to fund acquisitions or shareholder returns
while still maintaining a strong liquidity profile. Moody's
expects leverage will decline from current levels primarily through earnings
growth as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic subsides over the next
12-24 months.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of the medical device sector
from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Ratings could be upgraded if Baxter sustains its track record of mid-single
digit organic revenue growth while expanding operating margins.
Ratings could be upgraded if Baxter sustains debt/EBITDA below 2 times
and the company further moderates its posture toward potential M&A.
Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies became more aggressive
or if sustained pressure on sales or margins arise. Quantitatively
ratings could be downgraded if Baxter sustains debt/EBITDA above 2.5
times.
Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Baxter International
Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a broad portfolio of essential
healthcare products across its portfolio, including acute and chronic
dialysis therapies; sterile intravenous solutions; infusion
systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled
anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical
hemostat and sealant products. Revenues are in excess of $11
billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
