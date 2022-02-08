Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to CFE's proposed global notes

Approximately US$2.125 billion of debt instruments
New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa1 Global Scale rating
to Comision Federal de Electricidad's (CFE, Baa1 negative) proposed
senior unsecured global notes for up to $2.125 billion.
The notes will be issued in two tranches, the first due in 2029
("2029 Notes") and the second due in 2052 ("2052 Notes").
Note proceeds will be used to finance or refinance new or existing eligible
green or social projects according to CFE's Business Plan for 2022-2026,
as approved by the company's board of directors in December 2021.
Proceeds from both tranches may be used to refinance existing debt until
eligible projects are originated.
The assigned ratings are based on preliminary documentation. Moody's
does not anticipate changes in the main conditions that the bond will
carry. Should issuance conditions and/or final documentation deviate
from the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency,
Moody's will assess the impact that these differences may have on the
rating and act accordingly.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Comision Federal de Electricidad
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned Baa1 rating considers that the proposed new notes will be
direct obligations of CFE, with the same ranking of its other senior
unsecured debt outstanding. Although the new notes will be jointly
and severally guaranteed by CFE's subsidiary productive enterprises,
creditors will not benefit from any additional structural enhancement.
As a result, the assigned rating is in line with CFE's other Baa1
senior unsecured ratings, which reflect the company's credit profile.
CFE's Baa1 ratings reflect the application of Moody's joint default analysis
(JDA) framework for Government Related Issuers (GRIs), which takes
into account i) the Baa1 rating of the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative)
as CFE's support provider, ii) an expectation of "very strong" implied
government support to the utility in the case of financial distress and
iii) an assessment of "very high" default dependence between CFE and the
Mexican government, resulting in the senior unsecured rating four
notches above CFE's standalone credit quality as reflected in its Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2.
While the Government of Mexico does not directly guarantee CFE's debt
obligations, Moody's believes that there is a significant likelihood
of governmental support given the company's status as a wholly government-owned
entity, and its strategic importance to the country's overall economy
due to its essential business nature. Moody's also considers
a very high default dependence between the two entities, given that
CFE shares several common risk factors with the government.
In December 2021, CFE's Board of Directors approved the 2022-2026
Business Plan, which considers an investment plan of around $28.7
billion (MXN $582 billion). In 2022, capital expenditures
are estimated to up to $6.1 billion (MXN $124.6
billion). Specifically, proceeds will be used in renewable
energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation and green
building related investments, as well as funding broadband services.
Moody's views CFE's Environmental Social and Governance risks
having a limited impact on the current ratings, but with a potential
for moderately negative impact over time (Credit Impact Score, CIS-3).
This score reflects a combination of moderate exposure to environmental
and governance risks, with a higher exposure to social risks driven
by affordability concerns over electricity prices in its service area
and the evolving regulation in Mexico.
CFE is Mexico's dominant electric utility and one of the largest electric
utilities in Latin America, with installed generation capacity of
59 GW (as of September 30, 2021) when including the generation capacity
of independent power producers (27% of the 59 GW). CFE has
110,333 kilometers of transmission and sub-transmission lines
(medium and high voltage) and a distribution network of more than 878,049
kilometers (low voltage). CFE generated 166.4 terawatt/hour
(TWh) of energy, including the IPPs in the January-September
2021 period. The company accounts for 67% of the electricity
generated in Mexico (including IPPs), providing service to almost
99% of the population.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the current negative outlook on the ratings of CFE,
there is no upward pressure on the rating of the proposed senior unsecured
global notes.
The global notes' rating would come under downward pressure if there is
a downgrade of CFE's rating. CFE ratings could be downgraded if
the sovereign rating is downgraded, or Moody's expectation
of implied government support diminishes. The ratings could also
be downgraded if CFE's leverage increases or its ability to generate adequate
cash flow is impaired, leading to a consistent deterioration in
credit metrics. Specifically, if CFO pre-WC/debt and
CFO pre-WC/interest coverage were to fall and remain below 5.0%
and 2.0x, respectively, on a sustained basis,
the ratings could be downgraded.
The methodologies used in these ratings was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
