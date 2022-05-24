Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to China Merchants Port's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH). The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CMPH.

The rating outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed notes will be mainly used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of CMPH's existing debts.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed issuance will support CMPH's liquidity and debt profile. It will not create increment debts because most of the proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance existing debts," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the proposed notes is consistent with CMPH's Baa1 issuer rating, underpinned by the unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee by CMPH.

CMPH's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its parent, China Merchants Group Limited (CMG), when needed.

CMPH is CMG's core platform for investing, developing and operating its global port portfolio. Moody's believes CMPH will continue to expand its footprint overseas, driven by the group's as well as national "Belt and Road" initiatives, although the pandemic has slowed down its expansion pace.

CMPH achieved a strong financial performance in 2021, driven by a gross throughput growth of 12% from the previous year. Moody's expects the growth rate will slow down to a low-single-digit percentage in 2022 because of the effect of the high base value in 2021, pandemic situation in China, and global economic uncertainty.

As a result, Moody's estimates CMPH's funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio, after pro-rata consolidating its joint ventures and associates (JV/Assoc), will be about 9%-10% during 2022-24, a level consistent with its standalone credit profile.

While Moody's anticipates that cash flow contribution from non-investment grade countries to CMPH will be below 50%, a substantial increase will weaken its cash flow quality because of potentially higher geopolitical risks from those countries.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CMPH's standalone credit profile as well as the willingness and ability of CMG to provide support will remain stable. The stable outlook also assumes CMPH will not engage in heavily debt-funded acquisitions that weaken its credit profile.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CMPH's exposure to environmental and social risks is moderate. The natural conditions of most of its assets do not require frequent dredging, which reduces its exposure to environment risk. CMPH is exposed to carbon transition and physical climate risks. Moody's governance considerations include its debt-funded capital spending or acquisition which could weaken its credit metrics and its lack of majority control over some of its minority owned port assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's sees limited rating upgrade potential, given the company's expansive growth strategy and the agency's expectation that CMPH's financial leverage will remain elevated at the current rating level. However, Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if (1) the company improves its standalone credit profile significantly; and (2) the regulatory framework for the port industry improves substantially.

Financial indicators for a possible upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt with pro-rata consolidation of JV/Assoc exceeding 12%; or adjusted FFO interest cover with pro-rata consolidation of JV/Assoc rising above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) CMPH's profitability or adjusted debt position deteriorates substantially, (2) CMPH engages in further material debt-funded acquisitions, (3) its cash flow from non-investment-grade countries account for over 50% of its credit profile after pro rata consolidation; or (4) its dividend payments to shareholders significantly increase.

Financial indicators for a possible downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt with pro-rata consolidation of JV/Assoc falling below 7%, or adjusted FFO interest cover with pro-rata consolidation of JV/Assoc declining below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating without a decline in the company's standalone credit profile if the agency assesses that the ability and willingness of support from CMPH's parent CMG are lowered. This can arise from a deterioration in CMG's credit profile, or if its ownership in CMPH declines substantially.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has port investments in Australia (Aaa stable), Brazil (Ba2 stable), China (A1 stable), Sri Lanka (Ca stable), Togo (B3 stable), Djibouti, Nigeria (B2 stable) and Turkey (B2 negative), as well as a 49% stake in Terminal Link SAS.

As of 31 December 2021, CMPH was around 64% effectively controlled by China Merchants Group Limited (CMG), a conglomerate wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ralph Ng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077


