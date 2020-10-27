Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Genuine Parts proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned Genuine Parts Company's ("GPC") proposed senior unsecured notes a Baa1 rating. The Baa1 issuer rating and stable outlook are unaffected.

"This proposed issue, together with cash on the balance sheet, will repay the remaining balance of GPC's term loan due 2022, which will enhance liquidity by extending its debt maturity profile which we view as a credit positive," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Genuine Parts Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Genuine Parts' Baa1 rating considers the company's leading position in the auto parts sub-segment, with significant brand awareness and equity, its network of NAPA-affiliated repair shops for which it supplies parts and its store affiliate program, both of which broaden the reach of its proprietary products that account for around 90% of total US sales. Its industrial business, which accounts for around one-third of revenues, provides balance, though we note that there is higher cyclicality risk associated with this segment. Additional credit factors include the solid quantitative profile, with EBIT/interest of 8 times at the June 2020 LTM, which is in line with its Baa1 peers, and debt/EBITDA of 3.1 times which is adjusted upward by roughly 0.6 times as it includes the roughly $925 million in debt guaranteed on behalf of approximately 1,000 of its affiliated US store owners. Ratings also consider GPC's excellent liquidity, strong execution, and a proven successful expansion strategy. Finally, ratings include governance considerations, particularly our favorable view of GPC's financial strategy, with a very predictable shareholder return history, excellent liquidity, and conservative balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects our view that GPC will be able to manage through virtually any macroeconomic or industry scenario with minimal impact on its credit profile. Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained well-below 2.75 times, including guaranteed debt at 100% of outstandings (or 2.0x without any guaranteed debt), and EBIT/interest sustained well-above 10 times while maintaining excellent liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded due to either weakened operating performance or a more aggressive financial strategy, which would include losses in the guaranteed debt portfolio increasing meaningfully, debt/EBITDA including the guarantees rose above 3.5 times (or 2.75x without any guaranteed debt) or EBIT/interest fell below 7 times.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Genuine Parts Company is a leading auto parts retailer under the NAPA brand, with a meaningful industrial segment. Annual revenues are around $17 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

