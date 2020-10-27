Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Genuine Parts proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned Genuine Parts Company's
("GPC") proposed senior unsecured notes a Baa1 rating. The Baa1
issuer rating and stable outlook are unaffected.
"This proposed issue, together with cash on the balance sheet,
will repay the remaining balance of GPC's term loan due 2022,
which will enhance liquidity by extending its debt maturity profile which
we view as a credit positive," stated Moody's Vice President
Charlie O'Shea.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Genuine Parts Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Genuine Parts' Baa1 rating considers the company's leading
position in the auto parts sub-segment, with significant
brand awareness and equity, its network of NAPA-affiliated
repair shops for which it supplies parts and its store affiliate program,
both of which broaden the reach of its proprietary products that account
for around 90% of total US sales. Its industrial business,
which accounts for around one-third of revenues, provides
balance, though we note that there is higher cyclicality risk associated
with this segment. Additional credit factors include the solid
quantitative profile, with EBIT/interest of 8 times at the June
2020 LTM, which is in line with its Baa1 peers, and debt/EBITDA
of 3.1 times which is adjusted upward by roughly 0.6 times
as it includes the roughly $925 million in debt guaranteed on behalf
of approximately 1,000 of its affiliated US store owners.
Ratings also consider GPC's excellent liquidity, strong execution,
and a proven successful expansion strategy. Finally, ratings
include governance considerations, particularly our favorable view
of GPC's financial strategy, with a very predictable shareholder
return history, excellent liquidity, and conservative balance
sheet.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects our view that GPC will be able to manage through
virtually any macroeconomic or industry scenario with minimal impact on
its credit profile. Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was
sustained well-below 2.75 times, including guaranteed
debt at 100% of outstandings (or 2.0x without any guaranteed
debt), and EBIT/interest sustained well-above 10 times while
maintaining excellent liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded due
to either weakened operating performance or a more aggressive financial
strategy, which would include losses in the guaranteed debt portfolio
increasing meaningfully, debt/EBITDA including the guarantees rose
above 3.5 times (or 2.75x without any guaranteed debt) or
EBIT/interest fell below 7 times.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Genuine Parts Company is a leading
auto parts retailer under the NAPA brand, with a meaningful industrial
segment. Annual revenues are around $17 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
