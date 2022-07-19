Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Hess Midstream's amended and extended secured credit facilities

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Hess Midstream Operations LP's (HESM Opco) amended and extended bank credit facilities, including a senior secured first lien $1 billion revolving credit facility expiring 2027, and a senior secured first lien $400 million term loan due 2027. All of the company's other ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and the stable outlook were unchanged.

Proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay and terminate the company's existing term loan due December 2024. The new revolver will be partially drawn to repay outstanding borrowings on the prior revolving credit facility, which had a $105 million balance at March 31, 2022.

"This transaction is leverage neutral, but the maturity extension will improve the company's refinancing risk profile," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "The new amended and restated credit agreement has identical commitment amounts, guarantees, secured collateral and covenants as the existing credit agreement."

Assignments:

Issuer: Hess Midstream Operations LP

Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa1 (LGD1)

Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Assigned Baa1 (LGD1)

RATINGS RATIONALE

HESM Opco's Ba1 CFR is supported by its growing EBITDA and asset scale, with EBITDA approaching $1 billion in 2022. The rating is underpinned by its strong contractual relationship with its primary counterparty, Hess Corporation (HES, Baa3 stable), and its strategically located and integrated asset base in North Dakota's Bakken Shale. Additionally, the company's midstream operations generate reliable cash flow, which are fully contracted, 100% fee-based, and structured to minimize commodity price and volume risk. HESM Opco's rating is constrained by its high basin and customer concentrations and the attendant high event and counterparty risks they present.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For HESM Opco to be upgraded to investment-grade, it would have to meaningfully diversify its basin exposure while maintaining its strong contract structures and low financial leverage. A wholly unsecured capital structure would also be expected for an upgrade. HESM Opco could be downgraded should leverage exceed 3.5x, or should contract structure erode resulting in increased cash flow volatility and leverage. If HES was downgraded below a Ba1 CFR, then HESM Opco could also be downgraded given its high counterparty exposure and heavy reliance on HES for revenues.

Hess Midstream LP is a publicly traded midstream energy company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations LP, which owns all the entity's operating assets and issues all of its debt. The company provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and pipelines, processing and storage, terminals and rail connectivity, and water gathering and disposal services to its primary customer, Hess Corporation in its Bakken Shale operations in North Dakota.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

