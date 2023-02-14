Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to McKesson's unsecured bonds; outlook remains positive

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to McKesson Corporation's ("McKesson") new senior unsecured notes. There is no change to the company's existing Baa1 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The rating outlook remains positive.

Moody's expects that McKesson will use proceeds from the $500 million new senior unsecured notes for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: McKesson Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

McKesson's Baa1 rating reflects the company's sizable revenue base of over $274 billion, as well as its position as one of the largest drug distributors in the United States. It also reflects Moody's view that despite industry-wide pressures for drug companies, the industry is vital to the US drug supply chain. McKesson's rating is further supported by Moody's expectations that leverage (including the opioid settlement liability) will remain below 2.5 times (on Moody's adjusted basis) while also sustaining high levels of free cash flow relative to debt. McKesson also benefits from rising participation in higher value-added activities, such as its increasing focus on more complex product categories, such as oncology and biopharma services. McKesson's ratings are constrained by high customer concentration with its largest customer CVS Health Corporation accounting for 21% of sales, and top ten customers which account for roughly 52% of sales, as well as very low absolute operating margin levels.

ESG considerations are material to McKesson's credit profile. McKesson's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting highly negative exposure to social and environmental risks (S-4 and E-4, respectively). The company has a highly negative exposure to responsible production. McKesson, along with the other two large drug distributors, is party to a settlement agreement to resolve litigation around allegations concerning its role distributing opioids. McKesson will pay approximately $7.4 billion over an 18-year period which will be a constraint on its operating cash flow. As a distributor utilizing a fossil fuel dependent truck fleet, McKesson has highly negative exposure to carbon transition risk related to the carbon footprint of its truck fleet. These risks are partly offset by governance considerations which reflect a long track record of sustained low leverage (despite not having a public leverage target) and a track record of prudent capital management. The company has a sustained track record of growth in revenues and earnings.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for ongoing growth underpinned by strong performance in oncology and biopharma services, as well as in McKesson's prescription technology solutions business segment. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectations for material free cash flow, and that the company will operate with low financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if McKesson continues solid operating performance, sustain absolute earnings levels despite headwinds such as ongoing pricing pressure for generic drugs, and demonstrates a commitment to conservative financial policies. Specifically, if Moody's believes McKesson will operate with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x (including opioid related liabilities) on a sustained basis, the ratings could be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if McKesson adopts more aggressive financial policies, or faces a material slowdown of growth. Specifically, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x (including opioid related liabilities) could result in a downgrade.

McKesson Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading drug distributor and a distributor of medical-surgical products to physician offices and other non-acute care settings. Revenues for the LTM period ended December 31, 2022 totaled $274 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018.

