Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Nucor's notes, affirms all ratings; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Nucor Corporation's (Nucor) new senior unsecured notes issue. The notes will be issued under the company's well-known seasoned issuer shelf registration ("WIKSI") (rated (P)Baa1 for senior unsecured debt securities). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa1 ratings on all senior unsecured notes, the Baa1 rating on the backed industrial revenue bonds, the (P)Baa1 shelf rating for senior unsecured notes and the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds will be used for liquidity enhancement and general corporate purposes.

The affirmation reflects Nucor's low-cost structure as a steel Electric Arc Furnace producer providing the company the ability to evidence more rapid improvement as demand levels recover as well as the company's solid liquidity position, which is expected to comfortably cover weaker cash flow generation anticipated in 2020" said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Nucor.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nucor Corporation

....Multiple Seniority Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Berkeley (County of) SC

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

..Issuer: Blytheville (City of) AR

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

..Issuer: Box Elder (County of) UT

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Darlington (County of) SC

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Decatur Industrial Development Board, AL

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Hertford Conty of Ind Fac & Pol Ctrl Fin Aut

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Jewett Economic Development Corporation

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Memphis-Shelby Cnty Ind. Dvlpmt Board, TN

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: St. James (Parish of) LA

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Stanton (County of) NE

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

..Issuer: Tuscaloosa County Industrial Dev Auth, AL

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nucor Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nucor Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been one of the sectors materially affected by the shock globally. Sentiment with respect to the steel industry in the US given the severe utilization and price declines and concerns over new capacity in the next several years into an over supplied market notwithstanding delays that have been announced are also impacting the perspective on the industry. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Nucor's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings reflect the company's low-cost position in the US steel industry as an EAF steel producer, together with its broad geographic footprint and product breadth. The EAF model and variable cost structure provides Nucor with the flexibility to adjust production levels to demand more easily than integrated producers and contributes to a lower cost position, given the use of steel scrap as a key input. Nucor also benefits from a degree of vertical integration sourcing scrap from its David J. Joseph (DJJ) subsidiary and selling substrate from its mills to its downstream fabrication facilities.

Despite lower realized steel prices in 2019, Nucor continued to exhibit solid metrics with leverage, as measured by the Debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.6x and interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest of 12.3x.

The impact of the coronavirus has led to significant reduction in performance across important end markets such as automotive, oil&gas, industrial and general manufacturing and construction, a key market for Nucor, although construction activity to date has not seen the same level of deterioration. Nucor's outside steel shipments are: construction 25%, energy 12%, machinery and industrial 11%, automotive 9%, transportation and logistics 6% and service centers and others 35%, with consumer durables comprising the balance. In response to the coronavirus, Nucor is reducing capital expenditures to less than $1.5 billion from $2 billion and will work to manage raw material inventories in line with expected production rates. Working capital release is expected to benefit operating cash flow.

Given industry conditions, we have reduced expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA by 50% from 2019 levels to roughly $1.4 billion, which with the additional debt being raised would result in leverage of 4x. After capital expenditures and dividends, which are expected to be maintained, modest negative free cash flow is expected. Assuming only a 30% recovery in 2021, leverage would reduce to around 3x. However, the company is expected to continue to maintain cash balances in excess of $1 billion.

Nucor's excellent liquidity position provides strong support to the company's overall profile and is expected to remain solid in 2020. The company's Prime-2 short-term debt rating is supported by cash balances and short-term investments of $1.4 billion at April 4, 2020, which will be enhanced by the proceeds from the new note issue. Nucor also has an unused $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in April 2023, which is not expected to be used. The next significant debt maturity is in 2022.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that while Nucor's performance in 2020 will result in metrics outside the Baa1 rating category, the company's broad based geographic and product positions and variable cost structure will enable Nucor to return to more appropriate metrics over the next 18 -- 24 months as demand levels improve across industries and regions. While leverage could peak at around 4x in 2020, Nucor will still maintain healthy cash balances and availability under its revolving credit facility. On a net leverage basis, assuming in excess of $1 billion of total cash balances can be consistently maintained, net leverage would peak at around 3.3x.

Nucor, like all producers in the global steel sector faces pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations. Nucor indicates that capital expenditures with respect to complying with environmental regulations are less than $100 million in each of 2019 and 2020. Nucor, as a US company, is subject to numerous regional, state and Federal regulations, including but not limited to the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Responsible Compensation & Liabilities Act (CERCLA). Producers such as Nucor who utilize the electric arc furnace (EAF) process (use a greater percentage of scrap, i.e. recycled steel) to make steel have lower greenhouse gas emissions than the integrated producers who produce steel using the blast furnace process (use primarily coal and iron ore to produce steel). Additionally, through its David J. Joseph Company (DJJ) subsidiary, Nucor is a significant recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals.

From a governance perspective Nucor has performed well through various troughs in the industry in recent years and remained focused on its capital structure, free cash flow generation and discipline as to level of debt given industry volatility. The company has exhibited a balanced approach to deployment of its cash flow between growth, debt reduction and shareholder returns. Nucor's goal is to return a minimum of 40% to shareholders based upon earnings generation and at the same time maintain a strong Investment Grade Rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the volatility inherent in the industry and potential for wide swings in profitability and debt protection metrics, upward rating pressure could be limited. A rating upgrade could be possible should Nucor be able to evidence the ability to sustain EBIT margins of at least 13%, debt/EBITDA of less than 2x, be free cash flow generative and maintain an excellent liquidity position. Additionally, clarity of the company's financial policies with respect to its capital structure, level of absolute debt as well as acquisition appetite will also be considerations.

The rating could come under pressure for a downgrade should EBIT margins be sustained at less than 10%, leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio breach 2.5x on a sustainable basis or if liquidity were to contract materially with cash balances dropping below $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor operates through 3 segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials. Nucor is a leading domestic producer of carbon and alloy steel and steel products including bar, beam, sheet, plate, joists, joist girders, hollow structural section tubing and electrical conduit tubing. Through its subsidiary, The David J. Joseph Company, Nucor is also a leading scrap company, brokering and processing ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals among other products. For the twelve months ended April 4, 2020, Nucor shipped approximately 24 million tons of steel and steel products and had revenues of $22.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carol Cowan

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

