Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Pernod Ricard International Finance's proposed notes

Milan, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating to the proposed $2
billion notes issued by Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC,
a wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A.
(Pernod, Baa1 stable). The outlook is stable. The
proceeds will be mostly utilized to refinance the 2021-22 debt
maturities.
The rating of the proposed notes is at the same level as Pernod's
Baa1 long term issuer rating as the notes benefit from a guarantee from
the parent, Pernod.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Despite the weakened operating environment owing to the coronavirus outbreak,
Moody's believes that the fundamentals of the beverage industry over the
medium term will be resilient and therefore that profit growth for the
industry will recover in 2021, driven by a combination of modest
volumes increase, positive product mix, and contribution from
efficiency programs.
Pernod's Baa1 issuer rating continues to reflect (1) the resilient fundamentals
of the beverage industry; (2) its strong market position as the second-largest
company in the global wine and spirits industry; (3) its solid portfolio
of brands and good geographical diversification; (4) its strong profitability
and cash flow generation; (5) its financial policy that balances
shareholder remuneration and creditor protection; and (6) its good
liquidity.
The rating also reflects (1) its moderate leverage, (2) Pernod's
exposure to volatility in emerging markets, as China and India generate
around 22% of consolidated revenues; (3) the low-growth
environment in developed markets; and (4) the potential for ongoing
bolt-on acquisitions and sizeable shareholder distributions.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Despite the weakened credit metrics with Moody's adjusted leverage
of 4.6x at June 2020, the stable outlook reflects Moody's
expectation that operating performance will improve in 2021 and free cash
flow will strengthen over 2021-22.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the current uncertain economic
environment but could develop if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
declines below 3.0x, and (2) RCF/net debt moves towards 20%,
on a sustainable basis.
Conversely, downward pressure could result from a combination of
(1) operating performance not showing signs of improvement in 2021,
(2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.5x,
and (3) RCF/net debt moving below the low teens on a sustainable basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC
Assignment:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1212834.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in France, Pernod Ricard S.A. was created
in 1975 from the merger of French distiller Pernod and French spirits
producer Ricard. The company is the world's second-largest
spirits and wine producer in terms of sales and has a presence in all
major spirits markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Pernod owns a solid and diversified portfolio of spirits and wine brands,
which include leading names such as Absolut, Ballantine's,
Ricard, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Havana Club, Malibu
and Martell. The company generated net sales of around €8.5
billion in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020, and profits from
recurring operations of €2.3 billion.
Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
