Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Pernod Ricard International Finance's proposed notes

Milan, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating to the proposed $2 billion notes issued by Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC, a wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A. (Pernod, Baa1 stable). The outlook is stable. The proceeds will be mostly utilized to refinance the 2021-22 debt maturities.

The rating of the proposed notes is at the same level as Pernod's Baa1 long term issuer rating as the notes benefit from a guarantee from the parent, Pernod.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite the weakened operating environment owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's believes that the fundamentals of the beverage industry over the medium term will be resilient and therefore that profit growth for the industry will recover in 2021, driven by a combination of modest volumes increase, positive product mix, and contribution from efficiency programs.

Pernod's Baa1 issuer rating continues to reflect (1) the resilient fundamentals of the beverage industry; (2) its strong market position as the second-largest company in the global wine and spirits industry; (3) its solid portfolio of brands and good geographical diversification; (4) its strong profitability and cash flow generation; (5) its financial policy that balances shareholder remuneration and creditor protection; and (6) its good liquidity.

The rating also reflects (1) its moderate leverage, (2) Pernod's exposure to volatility in emerging markets, as China and India generate around 22% of consolidated revenues; (3) the low-growth environment in developed markets; and (4) the potential for ongoing bolt-on acquisitions and sizeable shareholder distributions.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Despite the weakened credit metrics with Moody's adjusted leverage of 4.6x at June 2020, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance will improve in 2021 and free cash flow will strengthen over 2021-22.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the current uncertain economic environment but could develop if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 3.0x, and (2) RCF/net debt moves towards 20%, on a sustainable basis.

Conversely, downward pressure could result from a combination of (1) operating performance not showing signs of improvement in 2021, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.5x, and (3) RCF/net debt moving below the low teens on a sustainable basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC

Assignment:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1212834. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Pernod Ricard S.A. was created in 1975 from the merger of French distiller Pernod and French spirits producer Ricard. The company is the world's second-largest spirits and wine producer in terms of sales and has a presence in all major spirits markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Pernod owns a solid and diversified portfolio of spirits and wine brands, which include leading names such as Absolut, Ballantine's, Ricard, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Havana Club, Malibu and Martell. The company generated net sales of around €8.5 billion in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020, and profits from recurring operations of €2.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

