Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Pernod's new notes

Milan, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 long term senior unsecured rating to the proposed senior notes to be issued by Pernod Ricard S.A. ("Pernod", "the issuer" or "the company", Baa1 stable), the world's second-largest spirits and wine producer in terms of sales. The existing Baa1 long term issuer rating of Pernod and the Baa1 backed senior unsecured ratings of Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC are unaffected by today's action. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The senior unsecured notes will be Sustainability-Linked Notes (SLB) marking the debut of the company in this market. Proceeds from the new senior notes will be applied for general corporate purposes.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The notes will be unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer and will rank pari passu with all other obligations of the issuer including its existing senior unsecured debt.

Pernod's Baa1 rating reflects the positive fundamentals of the beverage industry, that should allow to compensate for temporary volatility in demand or raising input costs; the company's strong market position as the second-largest spirits and wine company; its solid portfolio of brands and good geographical diversification; its strong profitability and cash flow generation; a financial policy that balances shareholder remuneration and creditor protection; and its good liquidity.

Pernod's rating also reflects its still somewhat high financial leverage for the rating category, although mitigated by the large amount of cash reserves on its balance sheet; its exposure to earnings volatility in emerging markets; the low-growth environment in developed markets; and the potential for ongoing bolt-on acquisitions and sizeable shareholder distributions.

Following significant deterioration during fiscal year ending June 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's profitability and key financial ratios rebounded strongly in fiscal 2021 and during the first half of fiscal 2022. As of December 2021, Pernod's key credit metrics were stronger than pre pandemic levels.

Although volatility in the current environment remains high, the company has modest exposure to Russia and the beverage sector as a whole should benefit from ongoing demand recovery as pandemic restrictions are lifted globally and the on-trade segment improves which should help to offset potential pressure on volumes in the event of recession or rising raw material costs. Beverage companies can cut advertising and promotion spending if needed and are normally able to pass on commodity price increases.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Pernod's credit metrics will remain within the level allowed by the rating and that the company will be able to absorb potential deterioration in demand and rising input costs. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation that there will be limited shareholder returns and M&A activity in case of credit metrics deterioration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the current uncertain economic environment, but it could develop if Pernod's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.0x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt moves towards 20%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could result from a combination of deterioration in operating performance and a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.5x and RCF/net debt declining below the low teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pernod Ricard S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296929. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Pernod Ricard S.A. (Pernod) was created in 1975 from the merger of the French distiller, Pernod, and the French spirits producer, Ricard. The company is the world's second-largest spirits and wine producer in terms of sales and has a presence in all major spirits markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Pernod owns a solid and diversified portfolio of spirits and wine brands, which include leading names such as Absolut, Ballantine's, Ricard, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Havana Club, Malibu and Martell. The company generated net sales of around €8.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended 30 June 2021 (fiscal 2021) and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €2.6 billion in the same period. During the twelve months ending December 2021, net sales were €9.8 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA was €3.2 billion.

