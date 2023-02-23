Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Raytheon Technologies' senior unsecured notes

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa1 ratings to the new senior unsecured notes ("new notes") of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX"), announced earlier today. Like RTX's existing unsecured notes, the new notes will not be guaranteed by any of the company's subsidiaries. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which include the repayment at maturity of the company's 3.65% notes due August 16, 2023 with $171 million outstanding and it's 3.70% notes due December 15, 2023 with $400 million outstanding. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes which may include the repayment of commercial paper and share repurchases. The issuance of the new notes does not affect Moody's Baa1 senior unsecured rating nor the stable outlook assigned to RTX.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Raytheon Technologies Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects the company's strong business profile and significant backlog. RTX is the second largest prime contractor to the US Department of Defense, based on revenues. Defense backlog was $69 billion and non-defense backlog was $106 billion at December 31, 2022. Increasing defense budgets globally will support defense operations for years to come. Subsidiaries Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace are key suppliers in the aerospace industry, both commercial and defense. The full recovery of these segments' revenue and earnings will continue to be delayed because of ongoing constraints in the aerospace supply chain. Their production and that of key customers Boeing and Airbus will remain below contracted levels through 2024.

The company expects top-line growth of about 7% in 2023. Liquidity will remain very good. Moody's projects free cash flow of about $1.2 billion in 2023. With share repurchase guidance of about $3 billion, the proceeds of the new notes will help fund the excess of share repurchases above free cash flow. Cash of $6.2 billion at December 31, 2022 will mostly be preserved through 2023 because of today's debt issuance. Debt/EBITDA was 3.9x at December 31, 2022, which benefited from the $2.8 billion reduction in pension underfunding at the end of 2022 compared to the end of 2021. Moody's includes pension underfunding in its measurement of adjusted debt. Today's issuance of the new notes will slow deleveraging as the company awaits the full recovery of its commercial aerospace business. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will be 3.7x at the end of 2023, assuming no change in pension underfunding over the course of the year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of improving demand and modestly higher operating margins through 2023 as global air travel demand recovers towards pre-pandemic levels. The stable outlook also reflects the strong defense spending outlook and the alignment of the company's capabilities with the Department of Defense's and other nations' military equipment needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded after the return of demand for the company's commercial aerospace products that restores financial performance or if the company limits the amount of share repurchases to below that of free cash flow. Stronger credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained near 2.5x or EBIT-to-interest of about 10x could lead to a ratings upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.25x or EBIT-to-interest is expected to remain below 5x following the recovery of commercial operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is one of the largest diversified US aerospace and defense companies producing a wide range of products for commercial aerospace and defense end markets, including aircraft engines, aerospace systems, radar and missile systems and integrated missile systems. The company reports in four segments: Intelligence & Space, Missiles & Defense, Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney. Revenue was $67 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Root, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

