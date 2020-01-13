Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to SQM's up to $500 million proposed notes; stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Related Issuers Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.: Update to credit analysis Peer Snapshot: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Peer Snapshot: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to SQM's up to $500 million proposed notes; stable outlook 13 Jan 2020 New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa1 rating to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.'s ("SQM") up to $500 million proposed senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable. Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be primarily used for liability management and other general corporate purposes, including funding the company's capital spending program. The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable. Rating assigned: Issuer: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Up to $500 million Senior Unsecured Notes: Baa1 RATINGS RATIONALE SQM's Baa1 ratings are supported by the company's sound market position in the lithium, iodine, potassium nitrate and thermos-solar salts markets, with significant cost advantages relative to industry peers as a result of its access to rich natural resources in northern Chile. SQM benefits from a broad universe of industries and customers for its products, which are sold globally for diverse applications such as plant nutrition, X-ray contrast media, pharmaceuticals, LCD polarizing film, batteries and alternative energy. SQM's strong liquidity position also support its Baa1 rating. The company's narrow commodity product line, relatively small size and high dividend payout policy in 2015-19, are also incorporated into the rating. SQM's ratings also consider the company's significant lithium production capacity expansion in Chile and Australia due in 2021-23. SQM is undertaking a project in Chile to take lithium carbonate production capacity to 120,000 MT/year by 2021, with an additional 40,000 MT/year by 2023, up from 70,000 MT today. This project includes a whole new production facility and its construction will not interfere with the existing capacity installed. In addition, the new plant will meet the highest quality standards and requirements from battery technology industry. Furthermore, SQM's is also undertaking a project to expand lithium hydroxide capacity, now working on the first of two new plants of 8,000 MT/year capacity, that will increase SQM's 13,500 MT/year capacity today. In addition, SQM's 50% working interest in the Mount Holland lithium hydroxide project in Australia will contribute with additional 22,500 MT (45,000 MT total) of annual capacity expected by around 2021. Capital spending requirements have risen considerably for SQM since 2018 as the company embarked in large projects, mainly for its lithium business. In this sense, SQM has a total budget of around $2.1 billion for 2019-2023 capital spending, $1.3 billion for lithium operations in Chile and Australia and approximately $800 million for caliche ore operations (mainly iodine and fertilizers). The funds from the proposed notes issuance will be used for liability management and to support funding of SQM's capital expenditures in Chile, but the company aims to finance its capital spending program mostly with its own cash generation. Additional cash sources could derive from a lowering of SQM´s dividend distributions —100% pay-out ratio in the last few years — or capital contributions, although the company has made no announcements in this regard and we do not incorporate any such scenario in our projections for the company. SQM's dividend policy is approved every year by the Board of Directors. SQM´s free cash flow has turned negative since the start of the company's ambitious capital spending program in 2018, and will likely remain so at least until 2021, because most of the new capacity in lithium related projects is due in the second half of 2021. Additionally, we expect SQM's credit metrics to weaken slightly in 2020 as a result of a fall in the company's EBITDA stemming from lower lithium prices, but higher sales volumes from its brine operations —lithium and potassium products— and solar salts, together with better prices for iodine products, will partially compensate the fall. However, SQM´s good liquidity profile, with $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2019, and the absence of significant debt maturities until 2023 ($385 million), will support SQM´s cash requirements until the new capacity comes on line in 2021. Additionally, the company´s projects in lithium are carried out in separate modules, which provides SQM´s flexibility over the timing of the disbursing of capital spending if market conditions change. Overall, we expect EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's to lower to around $640 million in 2020, down from $670 expected in 2019, before recovering to around $750 million in 2021. Pro forma for the new issuance, we expect Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to rise to around to 2.9x by year-end 2020, up from 2.6x as of year-end 2019, before lowering to around 2.4x in 2021. Our projections incorporate a scenario of lower lithium prices during 2020-21 ($7,800/MT average for SQM´s lithium segment, down from $9,956/MT as of the third-quarter of 2019), so the company could deleverage faster if lithium prices recover or stabilize at higher levels than those incorporated in our projections. The stable outlook of SQM's Baa1 ratings is supported by the company's strong liquidity profile and our expectation that the company will continue to generate elevated cash flow from operations to support capital spending derived from the expected capacity expansions in Chile in the coming years. The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to (1) materially increase its size; (2) expand its product profile such that it has stable cash flow generation across industry and economic cycles; and (3) maintain strong credit metrics, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x, EBIT/interest expense higher than 15.0x and retained cash flow/debt above 30%. The rating could be downgraded if SQM's operations, size or profitability is consistently and materially hurt in any way. A deterioration in its liquidity or credit profile, such as debt/EBITDA above 2.5x on a sustained basis, could also lead to a downgrade. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces fertilizers, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, and industrial chemicals. SQM's production assets are located in the northern part of Chile, but the company sells mainly to export markets, and boasts large world market shares in its specialty plant nutrition, iodine and lithium product lines. SQM reported revenues of $2.0 billion for the last twelve months ended September 2019. The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. ​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​