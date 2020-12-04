Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Sichuan Transportation's USD bond; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the USD
350 million senior unsecured bond issued by Sichuan Communications Overseas
Development Co., Ltd, and irrevocably and unconditionally
guaranteed by Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Co.,
Ltd. (STIG, Baa1 stable).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
STIG's Baa1 issuer rating considers (1) the Sichuan government's
capacity to support (GCS) score of a2; and (2) the company's specific
characteristics that affect the Sichuan government's propensity to support,
which result in a two-notch downward adjustment from the Sichuan
government's GCS score.
The Sichuan government's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a province
with direct reporting lines to the central government and its position
at one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment
of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs);
and (2) its relatively weak economic and fiscal profile, and relatively
moderate risks from the local banking system and state-owned enterprise
(SOE) sector.
The Sichuan government's propensity to support STIG reflects (1) the latter's
policy role as the province's dominant local toll road owner and
operator, with a market share of around 60% in the province;
(2) its track record of receiving equity injections, grants and
subsidies from the local government; (3) the Sichuan government's
status as the 100% ultimate owner of STIG; and (4) its strong
access to funding.
However, the two-notch downward adjustment from Sichuan government's
GCS score considers (1) STIG's medium exposure to and investments in commercial
businesses, including construction engineering, oil product
distribution and trading of materials, which collectively account
for 12% of total assets at the end of 2019; (2) its growing
debt funding of public policy projects relative to government payments
received; and (3) indirect government ownership through Sichuan Development
Holding Co., Ltd, which may affect the timeliness of
government support.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors:
STIG exhibits low environmental risk when compared to companies in other
industries. The primary risk is a reduction in traffic volumes
if more stringent emission and carbon regulations on toll roads significantly
increase the cost of private vehicles' commute.
STIG bears high social risks because it implements public policy initiatives
by building, owning and operating public infrastructure.
Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape
its development targets and ultimately affect the Sichuan government's
propensity to provide support.
Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as STIG
is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of the Sichuan
government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned
entity.
The stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on the China's sovereign
rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Sichuan government's GCS
score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the control and
oversight provided by the Sichuan government will remain largely unchanged
over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded
or the Sichuan government's GCS score strengthens, which could be
a result of a significant strengthening of Sichuan's economic or financial
profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) STIG's
characteristics change in a way that enhances the Sichuan government's
propensity to support, such as an increase in government payments
and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms,
whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier
governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational
and debt-servicing needs.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded
or the Sichuan government's GCS score weakens, which could be the
result of a material weakening in Sichuan's economic or financial profile
or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) there are changes
in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial
support to government-owned toll road companies; or (3) STIG's
characteristics change in a way that lowers the Sichuan government's propensity
to support, such as through (a) material changes in its businesses,
including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost
of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities;
(b) a change in its position as the dominant toll road owner and operator
in Sichuan province; or (c) a rapid increase in its debt and leverage
with reduced corresponding government payments.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2010, Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Co.,
Ltd. (STIG) is the largest owner and operator of toll roads in
Sichuan province in terms of operating distance. As of the end
of March 2020, STIG operated a toll-road portfolio with a
total distance of 4,558 kilometers in Sichuan and had a market share
of around 60% in the province.
The company also invests in national rail projects and operates airports
in the province. In addition, it engages in non-toll-road
businesses, including construction engineering, oil product
distribution and trading of materials.
STIG's immediate holding company is Sichuan Development Holding Co.
Ltd. However, STIG is ultimately wholly owned by the Sichuan
provincial government and is directly supervised by the Sichuan State-Owned
Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). With total
consolidated assets of RMB392.5 billion as of the end of 2019,
STIG is one of Sichuan's largest provincial SOEs by assets.
