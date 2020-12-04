Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Sichuan Transportation's USD bond; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the USD 350 million senior unsecured bond issued by Sichuan Communications Overseas Development Co., Ltd, and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd. (STIG, Baa1 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

STIG's Baa1 issuer rating considers (1) the Sichuan government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2; and (2) the company's specific characteristics that affect the Sichuan government's propensity to support, which result in a two-notch downward adjustment from the Sichuan government's GCS score.

The Sichuan government's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a province with direct reporting lines to the central government and its position at one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); and (2) its relatively weak economic and fiscal profile, and relatively moderate risks from the local banking system and state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector.

The Sichuan government's propensity to support STIG reflects (1) the latter's policy role as the province's dominant local toll road owner and operator, with a market share of around 60% in the province; (2) its track record of receiving equity injections, grants and subsidies from the local government; (3) the Sichuan government's status as the 100% ultimate owner of STIG; and (4) its strong access to funding.

However, the two-notch downward adjustment from Sichuan government's GCS score considers (1) STIG's medium exposure to and investments in commercial businesses, including construction engineering, oil product distribution and trading of materials, which collectively account for 12% of total assets at the end of 2019; (2) its growing debt funding of public policy projects relative to government payments received; and (3) indirect government ownership through Sichuan Development Holding Co., Ltd, which may affect the timeliness of government support.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors:

STIG exhibits low environmental risk when compared to companies in other industries. The primary risk is a reduction in traffic volumes if more stringent emission and carbon regulations on toll roads significantly increase the cost of private vehicles' commute.

STIG bears high social risks because it implements public policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Sichuan government's propensity to provide support.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as STIG is subject to oversight by and the reporting requirements of the Sichuan government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

The stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on the China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Sichuan government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the control and oversight provided by the Sichuan government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Sichuan government's GCS score strengthens, which could be a result of a significant strengthening of Sichuan's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) STIG's characteristics change in a way that enhances the Sichuan government's propensity to support, such as an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Sichuan government's GCS score weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in Sichuan's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to government-owned toll road companies; or (3) STIG's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Sichuan government's propensity to support, such as through (a) material changes in its businesses, including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities; (b) a change in its position as the dominant toll road owner and operator in Sichuan province; or (c) a rapid increase in its debt and leverage with reduced corresponding government payments.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2010, Sichuan Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd. (STIG) is the largest owner and operator of toll roads in Sichuan province in terms of operating distance. As of the end of March 2020, STIG operated a toll-road portfolio with a total distance of 4,558 kilometers in Sichuan and had a market share of around 60% in the province.

The company also invests in national rail projects and operates airports in the province. In addition, it engages in non-toll-road businesses, including construction engineering, oil product distribution and trading of materials.

STIG's immediate holding company is Sichuan Development Holding Co. Ltd. However, STIG is ultimately wholly owned by the Sichuan provincial government and is directly supervised by the Sichuan State-Owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). With total consolidated assets of RMB392.5 billion as of the end of 2019, STIG is one of Sichuan's largest provincial SOEs by assets.

The local market analyst for this rating is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

