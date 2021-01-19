Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to SpareBank 1 SMN's NOK1 billion senior non-preferred unsecured notes

Limassol, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a local currency
Baa1 rating to the recent issuance of NOK1 billion senior non-preferred
(SNP) notes by SpareBank 1 SMN. The SNP notes, which are
classed as "junior senior" unsecured notes by Moody's are ranked junior
to other senior unsecured obligations, including senior unsecured
debt, and senior to subordinated debt issuances of the bank.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ASSIGNMENT OF JUNIOR SENIOR NOTES RATING INCORPORATES THE LIKELY MODERATE
LOSS SEVERITY FOR THIS TYPE OF INSTRUMENT
The Baa1 junior senior rating assigned to the bank's senior non-preferred
notes reflects: (1) SpareBank 1 SMN 's adjusted Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of baa1; and (2) Moody's advanced forward-looking
loss given failure (LGF) analysis of the bank's likely liability structure
at the end of 2023 when the bank needs to fully meet its minimum requirement
for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). The rating agency's
analysis indicates likely moderate loss severity for this instrument in
the event of the bank's failure, leading to a positioning at the
same level as the bank's adjusted BCA. Moody's assumption of a
low probability of government support for this new instrument, results
in no additional rating uplift.
SpareBank 1 SMN is subject to the Norwegian operational resolution regime
based on Norway's implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD). Under this regime the bank has been set MREL requirement
of 34.8% of adjusted risk-weighted assets on 18 December
2020, which must be met from capital and other eligible liabilities,
including the senior non-preferred class of debt introduced in
Norway to facilitate loss-absorption and recapitalisation via a
debt conversion or write-down of the junior senior notes in resolution.
Based on the bank's issuance plans and assuming a likely gradual
increase in the countercyclical buffer towards pre-coronavirus
levels, Moody's expects that the bank is likely to issue approximately
NOK12 billion of SNP debt by the end of 2023 including the NOK1 billion
it issued back in September 2020.
IMPLEMENTATION OF BRRD2 IN NORWAY UNLIKELY TO MATERIALLY CHANGE THE VOLUME
OF JUNIOR SENIOR ISSUANCE BY THE BANK
Moody's believes that there is a low likelihood that the implementation
of revisions to the BRRD (BRRD2) in Norway will result in a significantly
lower level of junior senior issuance by the bank. In particular
the agency does not expect the application of the directive's subordination
cap (equivalent to 27% of risk weighted assets) to significantly
reduce the level of subordination for Norwegian banks currently in receipt
of a recapitalisation requirement. This is because the framework
includes a number of potential exceptions to the cap, particularly
in the case of larger banks, or for those banks where there is an
assumption that use of resolution funding would be required to facilitate
resolution.
Accordingly, the rating agency expects that Norwegian banks'
funding plans will most likely remain substantially unchanged and continue
to be driven by the initial implementation of the BRRD rules. However,
the ability of authorities to apply such exceptions to a broad range of
banks remains untested, and clarity depends on the incorporation
of BRRD2 in the EEA agreement, implementation in Norwegian law and
finally the setting of individual requirements by the Norwegian FSA (the
resolution authority). Should the final implementation of BRRD2
result in lower subordination requirements for SpareBank 1 SMN,
and therefore lower volumes of junior senior debt, this could lead
to a negative rating action.
Please see the report "Banks - Nordic Countries: FAQ:
Nordic banks' new non-preferred senior debt instruments" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PBC_1122335)
for additional details on the junior senior notes and the risks they pose
to creditors.
STABLE OUTLOOK ON LONG-TERM DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
DRIVEN BY THE BANK'S RESILIENT CORE EARNINGS PERFORMANCE
Although ratings assigned to junior senior securities do not carry an
outlook, Moody's notes that the bank's deposit and debt ratings
carry a stable outlook reflecting its robust positioning, when compared
to local and international peers. In addition, the stable
outlook also reflects the bank's resilient core earnings, loan growth
and asset quality through the cycle balanced by challenges induced by
the coronavirus and reduced oil prices on the back of its oil-related
exposures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
SpareBank 1 SMN's junior senior rating could be upgraded or downgraded
in response to an upgrade or downgrade of its BCA.
Over time, upward pressure on the BCA could develop if the bank
demonstrates (1) it can effectively manage with low credit losses its
exposure to more volatile sectors such as commercial real estate and oil/offshore;
(2) sustained strong asset quality with a low level of problem loans and
credit impairments relative to its similarly-rated peers;
(3) resilient recurring earnings generation without an increase in its
risk profile, combined with an improved non-interest income;
and (4) continued good access to capital markets with strong liquidity.
Future downward BCA pressure would emerge if (1) SpareBank 1 SMN's problem
loan ratio increases to levels significantly above its similarly-rated
peers; (2) its profitability deteriorates from weakening revenues
or high credit costs; (3) the bank fails to sustain its leading market
position in its home region; and (4) the macroeconomic environment
deteriorates more than currently anticipated, leading to a lower
Macro Profile for Norway.
SpareBank 1 SMN's ratings could also be downgraded in case the BRRD2 is
implemented in a way that the bank issues significantly lower than expected
MREL-eligible securities or in case Moody's base case assumptions
do not materialise.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SpareBank 1 SMN
Assignment:
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
