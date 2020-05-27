Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Stryker's note offering

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa1 rating to Stryker Corporation's ("Stryker") proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund Stryker's pending $5.4 billion (including repayment of outstanding convertible debt) acquisition of Wright Medical Group B.V.("Wright Medical"). The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2020. The company's Baa1 Issuer Rating and Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating are unchanged. The rating outlook remains negative.

Ratings assigned:

Stryker Corporation

New senior unsecured notes at Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stryker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its significant scale with revenues (pro-forma for Wright Medical) in excess of $15 billion. Stryker benefits from its position as one of the world's largest orthopedic companies as well as from its strong market positions in its Medical Surgery and Neurotechnology businesses. Moody's expects Stryker over time will sustain above-industry-average organic growth rates benefitting from its leading position in orthopedic robotics as well as continued international expansion where Stryker is currently underweight relative to peers. The company's orthopedic segment is particularly exposed to deferrals of elective procedures in the current operating environment, however certain parts of Stryker's business, such as its Medical segment, will likely see higher demand at least in the near term. Stryker's ratings are constrained by its high appetite for M&A activity, as the Wright Medical acquisition follows around $2.5 billion of other M&A in the last two years.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations there will be a meaningful decline in elective procedures as healthcare systems focus on the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's believes that many types of orthopedic procedures, such as knee and hip replacements, will likely be deferred. Moody's expects that while near-term volumes will be pressured, most procedures that were planned will eventually still take place, and hence the revenue will not be permanently lost. However the pace of facility reopening's, patient willingness to return to healthcare providers during the coronavirus outbreak, and the timing, duration and magnitude of the outbreak remain uncertain.

ESG considerations are material to Stryker's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Although the medical device sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors, the diversion of healthcare resources to treating the outbreak will reduce demand for some medical device products. In addition, global supply chains in the medical device are complex, and it is possible that supply disruptions will cause product delays and affect revenue of some products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Stryker demonstrates its ability to successfully integrate acquisitions while sustaining positive trends in revenues and earnings. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the impacts of the coronavirus will lead to a steep and prolonged decline in demand for elective surgical procedures. Ratings could be lowered if Moody's expects Stryker will be unable to restore debt/EBITDA to below 3 times within 12 to 18 months following the close of the Wright Medical acquisition.

Stryker Corporation, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a global manufacturer of a broad range of medical devices primarily used in orthopedic and medical surgical markets. These include endoscopic, instrumentation, and hospital bed product lines. Pro-forma for the Wright Medical acquisition, revenues exceed $15 billion.

