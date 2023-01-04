Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Sunny Optical's proposed sustainability-linked USD notes

Hong Kong, January 04, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating to Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited's proposed sustainability-linked USD notes.

The outlook is stable.

Sunny Optical's proposed notes will be a sustainability-linked issuance. The principal or coupon will be linked to the company's performance in meeting a sustainability performance target, namely a greenhouse gas emissions target, set under its sustainability framework.

Sunny Optical will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for refinancing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond issuance will not affect Sunny Optical's Baa1 rating or stable outlook, because we expect the company to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The issuance will further improve Sunny Optical's debt maturity profile and enhance its financial flexibility," adds Ho.

Sunny Optical's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's strong position as a global optical component specialist with growing and diversifying end-markets and applications, as well as its long operating track record.

The rating also takes into consideration the company's prudent financial management, as illustrated by its low debt leverage, net cash position and strong liquidity.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by fluctuating demand for the company's products, driven by end products that evolve with rapidly changing technology, product specifications and customer demand. The rating also takes into account Sunny Optical's end-market and customer concentration risk.

Moody's expects that Sunny Optical's revenue and profitability will improve over the next 12-18 months from levels that the agency forecasts for 2022, supported by a stabilization in the smartphone market and rising demand from growth end markets.

Moody's forecasts Sunny Optical's revenue will rise by about 8%-10% over the next 12-18 months, supported by more steady demand in the smartphone market, the company's market share gain and rising demand in growing end markets including automobiles and AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality).

At the same time, Moody's projects the company's profitability, as measured by its EBITA margin, will improve to about 10.3%-10.5% over the next 12-18 months. This reflects a stabilization in the company's utilization and product mix.

As a result, Sunny Optical's adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain steady at around 1.2x-1.4x over the next 12-18 months, driven by higher EBITDA and broadly stable debt. This leverage level positions the company in the Baa1 rating category.

Sunny Optical's liquidity position remains excellent, as indicated by its solid net cash position of RMB7.9 billion as of 30 June 2022. Moody's expects the company to maintain its net cash position as it continues to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

Sunny Optical's issuer and senior unsecured ratings are not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because despite its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at Sunny Optical benefit from the group's diversified business profile, including its subsidiaries in India and Vietnam, which mitigates structural subordination risk.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a neutral to low impact on Sunny Optical's rating. The company's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks is in line with the wider manufacturing sector. These risks are mitigated by Sunny Optical's good governance including a balanced financial strategy that supports a low leverage and consistently solid net cash, as well as the high credibility and strong track record of its management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sunny Optical will (1) grow its revenue and maintain its profitability; (2) retain its market position as a strong global optical component specialist; (3) demonstrate prudent financial discipline in capital spending, investments and acquisitions; and (4) keep leverage low and liquidity strong.

Given Sunny Optical's customer and end-market concentration, upward rating pressure over the near to medium term is limited.

Upgrade pressure could emerge over time if the company (1) diversifies its product and customer base, which will provide greater stability to its revenue and profitability, mitigating fluctuating product demand; (2) continues to expand its revenue and maintain its strong market position; and (3) maintains prudent financial management with a material net cash position.

On the other hand, the rating could be downgraded if the company shows: (1) weakening sales and/or a shrinking market position; (2) declining profitability such that EBITA margin falls below 10% on a sustained basis; or (3) a worsening financial profile, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 1.8x-2.0x or liquidity weakens materially, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2007, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited was founded in 1984. The company is an industry-leading integrated optical component and optical-related component manufacturer, with key products such as mobile-phone lens sets, vehicle lens sets and mobile-phone camera modules.

