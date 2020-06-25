Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Wolters Kluwer's proposed notes

Madrid, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due
2030 to be issued by Wolters Kluwer N.V. ("Wolter
Kluwer"), a leading provider of information services and solutions
globally to professionals in the health, tax and accounting,
risk and compliance, and finance and legal sectors.
The net proceeds of the new notes will be used by Wolters Kluwer for general
corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wolters Kluwer's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong
global market positions, and its steady organic revenue growth,
underpinned by its subscription-based revenues. Its business
model should be fairly resilient under the current challenging macroeconomic
environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak, because of the mostly
digital and recurring nature of its revenue (approximately 80%
of total revenues).
The rating also reflects Wolters Kluwer's (1) well-diversified
portfolio across businesses and geographies, which translates into
stable and predictable operating performance; (2) improving operating
margin, as a result of economies of scale and an effective cost-saving
programme; (3) track record of satisfactorily delivering new and
innovative solutions to its customers; (4) continued prudent financial
policy, with its M&A strategy focused on the acquisition of
niche market entities that complement its own product suite; and
(5) strong free cash flow generation after dividends.
In early May, the company suspended its 2020 guidance of implied
mid-single digit revenue growth and margin improvement, due
to the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid deterioration of the global
macroeconomic environment, and the related impact on the financial
stability of some customers will likely result in broadly stable revenues
and operating profit margins in 2020. Moody's expects the
coronavirus outbreak to hurt predominantly the company's non-recurring
revenues (20% of total), and specially within those,
the transactional business.
However, as the global economy recovers, Moody's expects
revenue to pick up again in 2021 on the back of strong demand of its expert
solutions, the company's expansion into adjacent segments and new
geographies, and the integration of the high-growth businesses
acquired in the last three years.
In 2020, Moody's expects Wolters Kluwer to report strong credit
metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of around
2.3x, retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of 37%,
and free cash flow (FCF)/net debt of 23%, broadly unchanged
compared to 2019 levels.
As of year-end 2019, the company had a cash balance (net
of €468 million of bank overdrafts used for cash management purposes)
of €431 million, and a fully available €600 million multicurrency
revolving credit facility (RCF) decreasing to €550 million in 2020
and maturing in July 2021. The RCF has a 3.5x net debt/EBITDA
covenant, but headroom under the covenant is comfortable (1.6x
as of year-end 2019). Following the proposed issuance,
the company's cash balances will materially strengthen. Over
the next 18 months, the company will face debt maturities of around
€600 million, and Moody's expects the company to address
the refinancing of the RCF in the coming months.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that Wolters
Kluwer's operating performance will not be materially impacted by
the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent global macroeconomic recession,
and that it will maintain a disciplined approach towards debt-financed
acquisitions so that its financial ratios remain sustainably and comfortably
within the parameters for the Baa1 rating category.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
While upward rating pressure is limited in the near term, given
the moderate growth trends and stable financial metrics, it could
develop over time on the back of sustained improvement in growth trends
including a return to growth in the Legal & Regulatory division.
An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a Gross Debt / EBITDA
(as adjusted by Moody's) ratio below 2.0x, a Retained Cash
Flow/Net Debt ratio (as defined by Moody's) at or above 25% and
a Free Cash Flow / Net Debt ratio in the mid-teens in percentage
terms.
Downward pressure on the rating could occur should the company fail to
maintain a Gross Debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) ratio below 3.0x,
if Retained Cash Flow / Net Debt (as defined by Moody's) falls below 20%
or Free Cash Flow / Net Debt falls below 10%.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Assignment:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa1
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software
solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting,
governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory
sectors. The company generated €4.6 billion in revenue
and €1.1 billion in adjusted operating profit in FY 2019.
