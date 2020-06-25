Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Wolters Kluwer's proposed notes

Madrid, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2030 to be issued by Wolters Kluwer N.V. ("Wolter Kluwer"), a leading provider of information services and solutions globally to professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, and finance and legal sectors.

The net proceeds of the new notes will be used by Wolters Kluwer for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wolters Kluwer's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong global market positions, and its steady organic revenue growth, underpinned by its subscription-based revenues. Its business model should be fairly resilient under the current challenging macroeconomic environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak, because of the mostly digital and recurring nature of its revenue (approximately 80% of total revenues).

The rating also reflects Wolters Kluwer's (1) well-diversified portfolio across businesses and geographies, which translates into stable and predictable operating performance; (2) improving operating margin, as a result of economies of scale and an effective cost-saving programme; (3) track record of satisfactorily delivering new and innovative solutions to its customers; (4) continued prudent financial policy, with its M&A strategy focused on the acquisition of niche market entities that complement its own product suite; and (5) strong free cash flow generation after dividends.

In early May, the company suspended its 2020 guidance of implied mid-single digit revenue growth and margin improvement, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid deterioration of the global macroeconomic environment, and the related impact on the financial stability of some customers will likely result in broadly stable revenues and operating profit margins in 2020. Moody's expects the coronavirus outbreak to hurt predominantly the company's non-recurring revenues (20% of total), and specially within those, the transactional business.

However, as the global economy recovers, Moody's expects revenue to pick up again in 2021 on the back of strong demand of its expert solutions, the company's expansion into adjacent segments and new geographies, and the integration of the high-growth businesses acquired in the last three years.

In 2020, Moody's expects Wolters Kluwer to report strong credit metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of around 2.3x, retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of 37%, and free cash flow (FCF)/net debt of 23%, broadly unchanged compared to 2019 levels.

As of year-end 2019, the company had a cash balance (net of €468 million of bank overdrafts used for cash management purposes) of €431 million, and a fully available €600 million multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) decreasing to €550 million in 2020 and maturing in July 2021. The RCF has a 3.5x net debt/EBITDA covenant, but headroom under the covenant is comfortable (1.6x as of year-end 2019). Following the proposed issuance, the company's cash balances will materially strengthen. Over the next 18 months, the company will face debt maturities of around €600 million, and Moody's expects the company to address the refinancing of the RCF in the coming months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that Wolters Kluwer's operating performance will not be materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent global macroeconomic recession, and that it will maintain a disciplined approach towards debt-financed acquisitions so that its financial ratios remain sustainably and comfortably within the parameters for the Baa1 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While upward rating pressure is limited in the near term, given the moderate growth trends and stable financial metrics, it could develop over time on the back of sustained improvement in growth trends including a return to growth in the Legal & Regulatory division. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a Gross Debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) ratio below 2.0x, a Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt ratio (as defined by Moody's) at or above 25% and a Free Cash Flow / Net Debt ratio in the mid-teens in percentage terms.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur should the company fail to maintain a Gross Debt / EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) ratio below 3.0x, if Retained Cash Flow / Net Debt (as defined by Moody's) falls below 20% or Free Cash Flow / Net Debt falls below 10%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Assignment:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. The company generated €4.6 billion in revenue and €1.1 billion in adjusted operating profit in FY 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

