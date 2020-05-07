Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Zoetis' new senior unsecured notes offering; outlook stable

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured bond offering of Zoetis Inc. ("Zoetis"). There are no changes to Zoetis' existing ratings including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes offerings will be used to refinance $500 million of senior notes that mature in 2020 and for general corporate purposes. The additional proceeds beyond the debt refinancing will boost near-term liquidity in light of uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rating assigned:

Zoetis Inc.

Senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches at Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zoetis' Baa1 rating reflects its strong position as the world's largest producer of pharmaceuticals for animal health, and its good business diversity across geographic regions, therapeutic categories, species, and products. Zoetis' revenues will be pressured in 2020, the extent of which depends on the severity and duration of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for its products. Macroeconomic pressures will weigh on global protein consumption in 2020, however, Zoetis' pet business is resilient and will help to reduce the revenue impact, supported by increasing expenditures for companion animals. Key operating risk factors include economic pressures that can reduce end-user demand for protein and exposure to weather-related conditions that can affect farmers and other protein producers.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Zoetis will be negatively affected by fewer vet visits in key markets during a period of social distancing as well as weaker demand for protein to food retail and consumers due to economic pressures from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beyond the outbreak, regulatory changes will continue to represent environmental and social risks for Zoetis. Outside the US and Europe, many developing countries do not have any significant regulations curbing the use of antibiotics in livestock and may over time, pursue regulatory actions. Importantly, consumer preferences are gradually shifting away from proteins produced with the use of antibiotics, which will be a long-term headwind. Moody's believes that this will be partially offset by growth in products that are used as alternatives to antibiotics in protein production.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations that Zoetis's earnings will see modest declines in 2020. This is attributed to weaker global demand for protein than historically. Further, there will be some pressures in the companion animal business as veterinary clinic visits decline due to coronavirus-related social distancing in many key markets. However, Moody's believes that positive pet ownership trends will be a longer-term tailwind. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Zoetis will generally maintain debt to EBITDA between 2.5x and 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained earnings and cash flow through a range of operating environments while maintaining conservative financial policies. Specifically, Moody's would consider an upgrade if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 2.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Zoetis experiences weak operating results including below-average organic growth, if it pursues debt financed share repurchases or acquisitions, or sustains debt/EBITDA above 3.0 times.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Manufacturing Companies published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Zoetis Inc. is a global animal health company. Zoetis develops, manufactures, and distributes a variety of animal health medicines and vaccines geared toward both livestock and companion animals. Zoetis reported revenues of approximately $6.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

