Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Zoetis' new senior unsecured notes offering; outlook stable

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured bond offering of Zoetis Inc. ("Zoetis"). There are no changes to Zoetis' existing ratings including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes offerings will be used to refinance $1.35 billion of senior notes that mature in February 2023. The remainder of proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes. Moody's considers the offering a credit positive as Zoetis will lengthen its overall debt maturity profile while remaining leverage neutral.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Zoetis Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zoetis' Baa1 rating reflects its strong position as the world's largest producer of pharmaceuticals for animal health, and its good business diversity across geographic regions, therapeutic categories, species, and products. Zoetis's innovative new products and strong industry growth fundamentals will continue to drive revenue growth in at least the mid single-digits (constant currency) in Moody's view. Key operating risk factors incorporate more recent supply chain and veterinary workforce headwinds that may continue to impact results in the near-term. Longer-term, key risks include economic pressures that can reduce end user demand for protein and exposure to weather-related conditions that can affect farmers and other protein producers.

Zoetis' excellent liquidity is bolstered by a large cash balance of $2.51 billion as of September 30, 2022 and Moody's expectation for stable free cash flow. Zoetis has an undrawn $1.0 billion revolving credit facility expiring in December 2023. If the company refinances its February 2023 notes as proposed, the next maturity in its debt capital structure will be $750 million of notes due in November 2025. Zoetis has a $1.0 billion commercial paper program that we anticipate will be used for general corporate purposes. At September 30, 2022, Zoetis did not have a balance under the program. The revolver has a total maximum net leverage covenant of 3.5x. The revolver also has a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.5x. We expect Zoetis to have sufficient cushion under both financial covenants over the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social considerations are primarily driven by responsible productions risks, including the risk of rising regulation to curb the use of Zoetis' antibiotic products in animal protein production globally. Governance considerations incorporate the company's financial strategy and risk management, including its publicly articulated leverage target and Moody's expectations of a moderate approach to M&A.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Zoetis's revenue will continue to grow in at least the mid single-digits (constant currency). The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that Zoetis will continue to manage its debt/EBITDA to be between 2.5x and 3.0x on average.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustained earnings and cash flow through a range of operating environments while maintaining conservative financial policies. Specifically, Moody's would consider an upgrade if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 2.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Zoetis experiences weak operating results including below-average organic growth, if it pursues debt financed share repurchases or acquisitions, or sustains debt/EBITDA above 3.0 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Zoetis Inc. is a global producer of pharmaceuticals for animal health. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a variety of animal health medicines and vaccines geared toward both livestock and companion animals. Revenues are approximately $8.0 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

