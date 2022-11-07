Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to eBay's senior unsecured notes; outlook is stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to new Senior Unsecured Notes to be issued at eBay Inc. (eBay or the Company). eBay's existing Baa1 senior unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings are unaffected by the proposed financing. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the newly issued obligation to be the same or materially similar to those in the existing securities of the same class. eBay intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for general corporate purposes, including repayment of the existing floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023. Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. The transaction improves the company's maturity profile but increases interest costs while leverage is largely unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

eBay's credit profile reflects the company's good scale, established global brand, geographic diversity, and leading market position in the growing e-commerce sector. The Company also targets conservative gross leverage below 3x and 1.5x net, while maintaining excellent liquidity. Investments in strategic assets also have very significant value and have been a source of significant liquidity in the past. The business model is profitable, producing high and rising EBITDA margins in the mid to high 30% range.

Despite the strengths, eBay is challenged by an increasingly competitive marketplace. There is a broad array of online and off-line companies competing directly or in adjacent markets. Some have much more significant resources, larger user communities and or more well-established brands, including some that are partners that can turn more competitive (e.g. search engines, social media platforms, etc.). Barriers to entry can be low and competitors can offer improved user experiences, different merchandise, better pricing or structures, or more favorable transaction terms (e.g. shipping costs and speed, return policies, etc.). The company also has a disciplined but active investment and M&A program which can increase leverage when debt-funded, and free cash flows are absorbed with regular dividends and a history of significant and regular stock repurchases.

eBay has excellent liquidity and a Prime-2 rating. Moody's expects eBay will continue to maintain excellent liquidity and generate sizable annual free cash flow of $1.0 - $1.5 billion after dividends. The Company also maintains a $1.5 billion commercial paper program (with no outstanding balance at the end of the last quarter). The program is backed by a $2 billion revolving credit facility maturing March 2025. The revolver was undrawn at the end of the last quarter and provides for same-day funding. It contains a 4x maximum consolidated leverage ratio covenant (can increase to 4.5x three full quarters following a qualified material acquisition), which eBay meets with sizable cushion. eBay also has significant equity investments which can be monetized for alternate sources of liquidity if necessary.

Ebay's capital structure includes one class of unsecured notes totaling approximately $7.7 billion (rated Baa1), as of September 30, 2022 (as reported). The Company's revolving credit facility (unrated) and commercial paper program (rated P-2) are unsecured and pari-passu with the notes.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-2, neutral-to-low. The CIS score reflects the company's neutral- to-low environmental and governance risk, and moderately negative social risk. The social score incorporates exposure to moderate risk in customer relations and human capital.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that eBay will produce revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow that will range between $9.5 and $10.1 billion, $3.1 to $3.3b, and $1.2 to $1.6 billion, respectively over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expect EBITDA margins to be in the mid 30% range, leverage to remain inside Moody's tolerances, approaching 2.5x (gross debt/EBITDA) on debt that will fall to $8.5 billion. Liquidity will remain excellent. Moody's outlook also assumes the company's market position will be comparable to or better than recent history.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

» Leverage (Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) is sustained below 1.5x

» Operating performance improves with double digit percentage revenue growth and adjusted operating margins in the mid 30% range

» eBay preserves its strong competitive position in its marketplace segment

» Excellent liquidity is maintained

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

» Moody's expect a more aggressive financial policy that results in financial leverage approaching 3x (Moody's adjusted)

» eBay fails to maintain significant cash balances

» eBay experiences significant market share losses

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

