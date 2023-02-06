Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to new notes of Northrop Grumman Corporation

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) assigned Baa1 ratings to the two new tranches of senior unsecured notes that Northrop Grumman Corporation ("NOC") announced earlier today. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include the refinancing of the $1.05 billion, 3.25% notes coming due August 1, 2023 and share repurchases. This debt issuance does not affect NOC's Baa1 senior unsecured rating or stable outlook.

..Issuer: Northrop Grumman Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects NOC's strong market position in the Aerospace and Defense industry as an important prime contractor to the US Department of Defense ("DoD"). The diversity of offerings and competencies in advanced weapons, electronic warfare, radars, space, C4ISR, logistics and modernization will support earnings and operating cash flow for years to come. The company is the prime contractor on two of the three prongs of the nuclear triad and is also a tier-1 supplier on Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II multi-role combat aircraft. The Baa1 senior unsecured rating also reflects the company's solid liquidity, with $2.6 billion of cash on hand on December 31, 2022, or $2.1 billion pro forma for the $500 million accelerated share repurchase announced on February 2nd. Moody's expects about $800 million of free cash flow in 2023, all of which will fund additional share repurchases. Pro forma for the new notes, debt/EBITDA at the end of 2022 will increase to about 3.3x from 3.1x. Moody's anticipates that credit metrics will remain about steady through 2023. Further, free cash flow will be constrained in upcoming years due to lower reimbursements from the DoD for pension costs. The requirement to defer the expense recognition of research and development costs for tax purposes pursuant to the 2017 Jobs and Tax Act will also constrain cash generation.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady execution across various programs, a resilient outlook for US and global defense spending in upcoming years, and maintenance of a good liquidity profile with at least $1.5 billion of cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded should the company face significant execution problems with major programs that pressures earnings, sustaining debt-to-EBITDA above 3.5x. Sustained cash balances of less than $1.5 billion and repetitively repurchasing shares in higher amounts than free cash flow could also lead to a downgrade. Upwards ratings pressure could result from operating margin being sustained above 14%, with debt-to-EBITDA of about 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, is a prime defense contractor providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Revenue was $36.6 billion in 2022.

