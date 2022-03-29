Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to senior notes issued by Bayport Polymers LLC, guaranteed by Borealis AG, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Baa1 instrument ratings to the proposed $1,400 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes expected to be issued by Bayport Polymers LLC ("Baystar") over the next days. The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Borealis AG. Moody's expects the notes to finance the repayment of a $1,156 million shareholder loan to Borealis AG and to fund remaining capital expenditure (capex) needs to finalize the construction / startup of Baystar facilities. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating of the instruments, which are guaranteed by Borealis AG ("Borealis") reflects the standalone credit quality of Borealis but also incorporates an uplift for potential support from its controlling shareholder OMV AG ("OMV", A3 stable), owning 75 percent of Borealis' share capital. According to its 2030 strategy, OMV aims to transform itself from an integrated oil and gas company to a leading, integrated sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials company with a strong focus on circular economy solutions. Borealis, being a key part of OMV's future strategy, indicates some likelihood that OMV would support Borealis in the future.

Borealis' credit profile is supported by its size with revenue of €8.6 billion in 2021, geographical diversification and strong business profile focused on polyolefins and other base chemicals. The company is the second in the European polyolefins market, producing around 3.95 million metrics tons, and claims about 60 percent of its polyolefins sales are specialty grade and therefore much less exposed to the business cycle. Borealis' production assets are characterized by patented innovative technologies, good access to feedstock with the ability to switch between naphtha, butane, ethane and propane, depending on market conditions.

Outside of Europe, Borealis operates mainly through non-consolidated joint ventures. It holds a 40 percent stake in the Borouge JV with ADNOC. Borouge is one of the largest polyolefins complexes globally and is based in Abu Dhabi. In 2021 it generated €4.6 billion in net sales, which should translate into an annual dividend to Borealis of more than €600 million annually in 2022 and beyond. Due to the availability of cheap ethane feedstock in Abu Dhabi and the geographic location enabling the company to export easily into Asia, Borouge enjoys a very attractive cost position in the top quartile of the industry. Furthermore, Borealis holds a 50 percent stake in Baystar with TotalEnergies SE (A1 stable) in Texas, which should have its new facilities under construction fully operational by 2023 and continue to contribute meaningful dividends from 2025 onwards.

Credit ratios of Borealis are relatively strong with adjusted debt to EBITDA at 1.1x and RCF/debt at 140 percent in 2021, driven by unusually strong operating performance in the chemical industry and the payment of an extraordinary dividend of €1.94 billion from Borouge following a reset of the joint venture's capital structure. For 2022 the rating agency expects Moody's debt/EBITDA to increase towards 2.5x as a result of the $1.4 billion guarantee related to the envisaged bond issuance by Baystar in combination with weaker operating performance of Borealis. For Borealis governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action.

At the same time, Moody's expects Borealis' liquidity position to be excellent with about €2.4 billion in cash at year-end 2022 and access to an undrawn €1,000 million RCF maturing in December 2026. Liquidity and good operating free cash flow will easily cover day-to-day cash needs and capex spending, potential dividends, as well as very manageable repayments of outstanding debt. Moody's cautions that a material portion of cash could be used for external or internal growth projects or distributed to the shareholders.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Bayport's instrument ratings is stable reflecting the guarantee from Borealis, whose credit quality we deem to be relatively strong, and our assumption of relatively likely support from OMV.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider upgrading the instrument ratings if Borealis' credit quality improves or Borealis becomes fully integrated into OMV. An upgrade could also be considered if OMV's rating is upgraded.

A downgrade of the instrument ratings could be considered if Borealis' or OMV's credit quality deteriorates. Signs of reduced integration of Borealis into the OMV group could also result in a negative rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Creditbacked, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017.

