Madrid, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa1 rating to the region of the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's €1 billion senior unsecured fixed rate bond due in April 2033. The bond proceeds will be used to fund social and environmental projects included in the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's budget.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating assigned to the €1 billion bond issuance of the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid is derived from the region's Baa1 issuer rating.

The issuer rating reflects the region's good fiscal performance and moderate debt levels in recent years. The region benefits from a strong economic base and has the highest GDP per capita among Spanish regions (€34,821 vs. €25,498 nationally, as of 2021). The gradual deployment of public investment under the Recovery and Resilience programme will help maintain Spain's real GDP growth in positive territory in 2023 despite the highly uncertain global environment, which will support the region's revenue growth and limit debt accumulation. Moody's expects the region's debt burden to decrease in 2023 to around 140% of its operating revenue from 148% in 2021.

The Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid benefits from very good market access. Its debt management is very sophisticated being the first Spanish region to arrange sustainable financing in Spain in 2017. Since then, it has been a regular issuer of sustainable and green bonds with the largest number of sustainable bonds issued in Spain, totaling €6.7 billion of outstanding sustainable/green debt as of year-end 2022.

The Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid, via the issuance of sustainable debt, contributes to fund eligible policies and actions with clear social and environmental orientation such as healthcare, education, social services and public transportation, among others.

The outlook on the issuer rating is stable, reflecting Moody's view that the region will maintain its good fiscal performance in the next two years, with relatively low deficit levels and a manageable debt burden. The stable outlook also mirrors the stable outlook on the Government of Spain (Baa1 stable).

The assignment of a senior unsecured long-term debt rating to the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid required the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on https://ratings.moodys.com, under the reports tab, for related economic statistics included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on https://ratings.moodys.com, under the reports tab, for related summary rating committee minutes included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting mostly low exposure to environmental risks, low exposure to social risks and neutral impact of governance but in general with strong capacity to respond to shocks.

The Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid 's exposure to environmental risks is low with some episodes of heat stress. Its overall environmental issuer profile score is therefore neutral-to-low (E-2).

We assess the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's social issuer profile score as neutral-to-low (S-2), reflecting low exposure to social risks across most categories and with particularly strong scorings in health & safety. Like other Spanish regions, the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid faces long-term fiscal pressures from ageing population, which will also affect social and healthcare expenditure. However, given the region's dynamic economy, population growth and large tax base, expenditure pressures are more manageable compared to other Spanish regions.

The Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's institutions and governance strength are reflected in a neutral-to-low profile score (G-2). The region has demonstrated strong budget management by implementing budgetary control plans. It also provides transparent and timely financial reports.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change to the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's issuer rating would result in a corresponding change to its debt rating.

Because the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's rating is on par with the sovereign, an upgrade of the region's rating would require an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating.

Large financing deficits resulting in increasing debt levels could exert downward pressure on the region's rating. Any downgrade of Spain's rating would likely have negative implications for the Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marisol Blazquez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD-Global Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

