Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to the Eurasian Development Bank's first green bond issuance

Singapore, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of Baa1 to the senior unsecured, Kazakhstani tenge-denominated notes with a maturity of 3 years issued by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) under its tenge bond programme. The notes rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured debt issued by EDB.

EDB intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to finance eligible green projects under its Green and Social Debt Instruments Framework, including renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable water management projects.

The rating mirrors EDB's long-term issuer rating of Baa1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

EDB's Baa1 rating is underpinned by its solid capital and liquidity positions compared to peers and the improvement in asset performance in recent years, although Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to only be evident over time. These strengths are balanced against the bank's funding constraints because of the reliance on its two large regional markets, as well as concentration risk given relatively tight economic linkages between members and their shared exposure to the commodities market. The moderate strength of member support in part reflects this concentration risk, despite the substantial amount of callable capital relative to the bank's total debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to EDB's rating. The bank is exposed to carbon transition risks primarily through its operating environment and shareholder support, as its two largest shareholders are hydrocarbon producers, while it also has some modest, direct exposure to the hydrocarbon sector through its projects. That said, EDB has continued to increase the proportion of sustainable projects, with renewable projects accounting for the largest share within its energy portfolio. The bank also monitors the environmental impact of all its projects, as well as member countries' implementation of corresponding environmental action plans in relation to funded projects.

Social considerations are not material to EDB's rating. The bank's social responsibility policy establishes incentives for member countries to implement social risk management systems within projects, which helps limit portfolio exposure to social risks.

Governance considerations are material to EDB's rating. The EDB continues to strengthen its risk management practices, works with other development banks with solid governance standards, and has a structured selection criteria for the funding of projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating would likely stem from a longer track record of effective risk management that supported asset performance. Such developments would point to underlying improvements in governance and risk-management practices. An increased diversity of funding sources, including access to deeper funding markets, would also likely put upward pressure on the rating. Significant improvements in the credit profiles of the bank's major borrowers or shareholders, and/or a reduction in economic and financial linkages between members that offered greater diversification to the bank's operations albeit more likely over the longer term, would additionally be credit positive.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise if EDB's capital adequacy, asset performance and/or liquidity position were to significantly deteriorate, indicating weaknesses in risk and liquidity management that Moody's does not currently incorporate. A significant weakening of the credit profiles of the bank's major borrowers or shareholders would also be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

