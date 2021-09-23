Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to the Eurasian Development Bank's first green bond issuance

Singapore, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a rating of Baa1 to the senior unsecured, Kazakhstani tenge-denominated
notes with a maturity of 3 years issued by the Eurasian Development Bank
(EDB) under its tenge bond programme. The notes rank pari passu
with all other senior unsecured debt issued by EDB.
EDB intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to finance eligible
green projects under its Green and Social Debt Instruments Framework,
including renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable water
management projects.
The rating mirrors EDB's long-term issuer rating of Baa1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
EDB's Baa1 rating is underpinned by its solid capital and liquidity
positions compared to peers and the improvement in asset performance in
recent years, although Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic to only be evident over time. These strengths are balanced
against the bank's funding constraints because of the reliance on its
two large regional markets, as well as concentration risk given
relatively tight economic linkages between members and their shared exposure
to the commodities market. The moderate strength of member support
in part reflects this concentration risk, despite the substantial
amount of callable capital relative to the bank's total debt.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to EDB's rating. The
bank is exposed to carbon transition risks primarily through its operating
environment and shareholder support, as its two largest shareholders
are hydrocarbon producers, while it also has some modest,
direct exposure to the hydrocarbon sector through its projects.
That said, EDB has continued to increase the proportion of sustainable
projects, with renewable projects accounting for the largest share
within its energy portfolio. The bank also monitors the environmental
impact of all its projects, as well as member countries' implementation
of corresponding environmental action plans in relation to funded projects.
Social considerations are not material to EDB's rating. The bank's
social responsibility policy establishes incentives for member countries
to implement social risk management systems within projects, which
helps limit portfolio exposure to social risks.
Governance considerations are material to EDB's rating. The EDB
continues to strengthen its risk management practices, works with
other development banks with solid governance standards, and has
a structured selection criteria for the funding of projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward pressure on the rating would likely stem from a longer track record
of effective risk management that supported asset performance.
Such developments would point to underlying improvements in governance
and risk-management practices. An increased diversity of
funding sources, including access to deeper funding markets,
would also likely put upward pressure on the rating. Significant
improvements in the credit profiles of the bank's major borrowers or shareholders,
and/or a reduction in economic and financial linkages between members
that offered greater diversification to the bank's operations albeit more
likely over the longer term, would additionally be credit positive.
Downward pressure on the rating would arise if EDB's capital adequacy,
asset performance and/or liquidity position were to significantly deteriorate,
indicating weaknesses in risk and liquidity management that Moody's does
not currently incorporate. A significant weakening of the credit
profiles of the bank's major borrowers or shareholders would also be credit
negative.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
