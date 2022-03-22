Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to Hangzhou Water's proposed USD bond

Hong Kong, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1 senior unsecured ratings to Hangzhou Water Group Co., Ltd's (Hangzhou Water, Baa1 stable) proposed USD bond.

The outlook for the rating is stable.

Hangzhou Water plans to use the net proceeds for financing and/or refinancing, in whole or in part eligible projects under its Green Finance Framework, and for related working capital purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Hangzhou Water's Baa1 senior unsecured bond rating is in line with its issuer rating, reflecting the proposed bond will rank pari passu with all of the company's other senior unsecured obligations," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Also, the proposed issuance will not materially affect Hangzhou Water's credit profile, given the issuance's manageable size relative to the company's overall scale," adds Li.

Hangzhou Water's Baa1 rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent, Hangzhou Urban Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. (HZCI), Hangzhou city government, Zhejiang provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

Hangzhou Water's standalone credit profile is based on its dominant market position and favorable regulatory environment. Under Hangzhou government's integrated water utility development plan, Hangzhou Water will control the vast majority of Hangzhou's water supply and sewage treatment by 2024, respectively. Its water supply and sewage treatment projects are under 20-30 year long-term concessions or public-private partnership (PPP) contracts, which provide a stable cash flow to the group.

However, Hangzhou Water's credit profile could be challenged by policy-led expansions and further consolidation of water utility assets in Hangzhou city, which could weigh on its financial metrics and increase execution risks. Moody's forecasts Hangzhou Water's assets will increase by over 130% from the level as of the end of 2020, by the end of 2024. Moody's expects Hangzhou Water's funds from operations (FFO) to net debt, including recurring government cash payments that will range from 4.2% to 7.6% over the next three years.

The three-notch uplift is underpinned by Hangzhou Water's publicly mandated policy role as well as the essentiality and wider social benefits of its services. Hangzhou Water is the largest subsidiary of HZCI by assets, and it has been receiving operational and financial support directly from Hangzhou government or through HZCI, such as through long-term concessions, ongoing fiscal subsidies, government special project bond proceeds and tax rebates.

The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Hangzhou Water will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; the continuation of a favorable regulatory environment for water utility; and that HZCI and its owner governments' ability and willingness to support will remain stable.

In addition to environmental and social risk considerations mentioned above, the ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's considers Hangzhou Water's environmental and social risks to be moderate.

Water supply operations are, by nature, exposed to the climate, water diversion and pollution. That said, the water utilities business strengthens Hangzhou Water's essentiality to Hangzhou city, which is one of the most economically robust cities in China.

Although Hangzhou Water will have in the future a near monopoly under its policy roles and concessions, it remains subject to high public expectations and policy pressure on quality services, minimizing pollution, or social agendas such as provision of pandemic relief. There are also social risks relating to human capital and occupational safety, especially during its expansionary phase with ongoing construction and asset consolidation.

Hangzhou Water's governance risk is low to moderate, given the high political influence over its strategies and business decisions. At the same time, such concerns are balanced by the close supervision by, and strong expected support from, its state-owned parent and governments when in need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Hangzhou Water's standalone credit profile or support from HZCI and the Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and Chinese governments strengthens, or both. Such a situation could arise upon the successful consolidation of state-owned assets without significant weaking of Hangzhou Water's financial profile, leading to the company's near monopoly of the sector in Hangzhou.

Hangzhou Water's standalone credit profile could be raised if the regulatory regime or Hangzhou Water's financial profile improves significantly.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit profile include adjusted FFO to net debt above 12% and FFO interest coverage above 3.0x, including recurring government cash payments, on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Hangzhou Water's standalone credit profile worsens materially or support from HZCI and the Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and Chinese governments weakens.

Hangzhou Water's standalone credit profile could be lowered, if there is a significant increase in leverage, for example, due to heavily debt-funded expansion; are adverse changes in the regulatory regime; or a material engagement in non-water utility related businesses.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower standalone credit profile include an adjusted FFO to net debt below 5%, or FFO interest coverage below 2.0x, including recurring government cash payments, for a sustained period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hangzhou Water Group Co., Ltd primarily engages in the provision of water supply and sewage treatment services, as well as infrastructure construction within Hangzhou city, the provincial capital of Zhejiang Province in China. Hangzhou Water was formerly known as Hangzhou Water Holdings Group Co., Ltd, officially established in 2011 through the consolidation of state-owned water utility companies. It is designated to be the only state-owned enterprise (SOE) for water utility in Hangzhou city by 2024, and responsible for consolidating the city's water utility assets.

Hangzhou Water operates 20 water supply plants and 9 sewage treatment plants in Hangzhou as of the end of September 2021. Most of its projects are under long-term concessions or public-private ownership contracts. As of 2020, water supply fees, sewage treatment, and infrastructure construction accounted for 36%, 25% and 18%, respectively, of Hangzhou Water's revenue.

As of the end of 2021, Hangzhou Water is wholly owned by Hangzhou Urban Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. (HZCI). HZCI is 89.02% owned by Hangzhou city government, 9.89% owned by Zhejiang Provincial Finance Development and 1.09% owned by CDB fund.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Project & Infrastructure

Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Public Project & Infrastructure

