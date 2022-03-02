Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to Nucor Corporation's proposed senior notes

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Nucor Corporation's ("Nucor") proposed senior unsecured notes. The company plans to offer senior notes across 10-year and 30-year maturities. The proceeds, along with cash on hand if necessary, will be used to redeem its $600 million 4.125% notes due September 2022 and $500 million 4.0% notes due August 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nucor Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nucor Corporation's Baa1 senior unsecured rating considers the company's broad domestic footprint, diversified product mix, efforts to move up the value chain to enhance profitability and its leading or strong positions in each of the markets it serves. Nucor's electric arc furnace (EAF) model and variable cost structure provides the flexibility to adjust production levels to demand changes more easily than integrated producers and contributes to a lower cost position and less carbon emissions. Nucor's low leverage and strong interest coverage, as well as its excellent liquidity position also support its rating. The company's rating is constrained by the historical volatility of the domestic steel sector, its limited geographic diversity and the likelihood that steel prices and metal spreads will settle at a materially weaker level than that achieved in 2021.

Nucor produced record high earnings in 2021 with adjusted EBITDA slightly above $10.0 billion as it benefited from materially higher steel prices and demand and very wide metal spreads. It only generated $2.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2020 when the coronavirus weighed heavily on its operating performance. The robust operating results enabled the company to generate about $4 billion in free cash flow despite investing around $2 billion in working capital and $1.6 billion in capital investments in new and expanded steel capacity. The company used all its free cash flow and a small portion of its cash balance to fund acquisitions and shareholder returns. It paid $1.4 billion to acquire Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.' insulated metal panels (IMP) business and Hannibal Industries, Inc., which is a provider of racking systems to the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail sectors. Nucor also spent $3.3 billion on share repurchases and $483.5 million on dividends, but still ended the year with $2.6 billion in cash and short-term investments.

We anticipate that Nucor's operating results will materially weaken in 2022 with adjusted EBITDA down about 15% to around $8.5 billion - $9.0 billion as steel prices decline and metal spreads contract. However, its operating performance will remain historically robust as steel prices and metal spreads remain historically high supported by healthy end market demand and as it benefits from the EBITDA contribution of recent acquisitions and investments in expanded capacity. It should generate strong free cash flow despite continued elevated capital spending and is likely to spend a material portion of its free cash on share repurchases since it has a publicly stated policy of returning a minimum of 40% of net earnings to stockholders, while maintaining a debt-to-capital ratio that supports a strong investment grade credit rating. On December 2, 2021, Nucor's Board of Directors approved a new $4.0 billion share repurchase program and terminated any previously authorized share repurchase programs. As of December 31, 2021, Nucor had approximately $3.8 billion remaining available for repurchases under this program.

If Nucor generates around $8.75 billion of adjusted EBITDA and utilizes all its free cash on acquisitions and share repurchases and does not reduce its outstanding debt, then its leverage ratio will remain below 1.0x and its interest coverage will be above 50.0x. While these metrics will be very strong for the company's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, they are expected to materially weaken when steel prices and metal spreads return to a more sustainable level as significant additional capacity comes online. Also, Nucor's upside ratings potential is constrained by the volatility of steel prices, its reliance on cyclical end markets and its limited geographic diversity versus most higher rated entities.

Nucor's excellent liquidity position provides strong support to the company's overall credit profile. Nucor's Prime-2 short-term debt rating is supported by unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $2.6 billion as of December 2021 and an undrawn $1.75 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility that expires in November 2026. In November 2021, Nucor amended and restated its revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion and to extend its maturity date to November 5, 2026. Nucor's history of maintaining strong cash balances has supported its credit profile through trough periods in the domestic steel sector.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nucor's operating performance will remain historically strong in 2022 and result in credit metrics that are robust for its Baa1 senior unsecured rating, but will return to a level that is more commensurate with the rating over the next 18 - 24 months as steel prices and metal spreads trend towards historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's limited geographic diversity and the volatility inherent in the domestic steel sector and potential for wide swings in profitability and debt protection metrics, upward rating pressure could be limited. A rating upgrade could be possible should Nucor be able to evidence the ability to sustain EBIT margins of at least 13%, debt/EBITDA of less than 2x, consistently generate free cash flow and maintain an excellent liquidity position. Additionally, clarity on the company's financial policies with respect to its capital structure, level of absolute debt as well as acquisition appetite will also be considered.

The rating could come under pressure for a downgrade should EBIT margins be sustained at less than 10%, leverage (debt/EBITDA) breaches 2.5x on a sustained basis or liquidity contracts materially with cash balances dropping below $1 billion.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor Corporation operates through three business segments: Steel Mills (66% of LTM revenue), Steel Products (27%) and Raw Materials (7%). The company operates electric arc furnace mini-mills that utilize steel scrap as a primary raw material. Its sheet mills also require higher quality iron units to produce value added products, some of which is provided by its two DRI plants located in Trinidad and Louisiana with a combined capacity of 4.5 million metric tons. It is a leading domestic producer of carbon and alloy steel and steel products including bar, beam, sheet, plate, joists, joist girders, hollow structural sections and electrical conduit. Through its subsidiary, The David J. Joseph Company, Nucor is also a leading scrap company, brokering and processing ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals among other products. It shipped about 25 million tons of steel and steel products and generated revenue of $36.5 billion during the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

