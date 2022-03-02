Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to Nucor Corporation's proposed senior notes

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to
Nucor Corporation's ("Nucor") proposed senior unsecured
notes. The company plans to offer senior notes across 10-year
and 30-year maturities. The proceeds, along with cash
on hand if necessary, will be used to redeem its $600 million
4.125% notes due September 2022 and $500 million
4.0% notes due August 2023.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Nucor Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Nucor Corporation's Baa1 senior unsecured rating considers the company's
broad domestic footprint, diversified product mix, efforts
to move up the value chain to enhance profitability and its leading or
strong positions in each of the markets it serves. Nucor's electric
arc furnace (EAF) model and variable cost structure provides the flexibility
to adjust production levels to demand changes more easily than integrated
producers and contributes to a lower cost position and less carbon emissions.
Nucor's low leverage and strong interest coverage, as well as its
excellent liquidity position also support its rating. The company's
rating is constrained by the historical volatility of the domestic steel
sector, its limited geographic diversity and the likelihood that
steel prices and metal spreads will settle at a materially weaker level
than that achieved in 2021.
Nucor produced record high earnings in 2021 with adjusted EBITDA slightly
above $10.0 billion as it benefited from materially higher
steel prices and demand and very wide metal spreads. It only generated
$2.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2020 when the coronavirus
weighed heavily on its operating performance. The robust operating
results enabled the company to generate about $4 billion in free
cash flow despite investing around $2 billion in working capital
and $1.6 billion in capital investments in new and expanded
steel capacity. The company used all its free cash flow and a small
portion of its cash balance to fund acquisitions and shareholder returns.
It paid $1.4 billion to acquire Cornerstone Building Brands,
Inc.' insulated metal panels (IMP) business and Hannibal Industries,
Inc., which is a provider of racking systems to the e-commerce,
industrial, food storage and retail sectors. Nucor also spent
$3.3 billion on share repurchases and $483.5
million on dividends, but still ended the year with $2.6
billion in cash and short-term investments.
We anticipate that Nucor's operating results will materially weaken
in 2022 with adjusted EBITDA down about 15% to around $8.5
billion - $9.0 billion as steel prices decline and
metal spreads contract. However, its operating performance
will remain historically robust as steel prices and metal spreads remain
historically high supported by healthy end market demand and as it benefits
from the EBITDA contribution of recent acquisitions and investments in
expanded capacity. It should generate strong free cash flow despite
continued elevated capital spending and is likely to spend a material
portion of its free cash on share repurchases since it has a publicly
stated policy of returning a minimum of 40% of net earnings to
stockholders, while maintaining a debt-to-capital
ratio that supports a strong investment grade credit rating. On
December 2, 2021, Nucor's Board of Directors approved a new
$4.0 billion share repurchase program and terminated any
previously authorized share repurchase programs. As of December
31, 2021, Nucor had approximately $3.8 billion
remaining available for repurchases under this program.
If Nucor generates around $8.75 billion of adjusted EBITDA
and utilizes all its free cash on acquisitions and share repurchases and
does not reduce its outstanding debt, then its leverage ratio will
remain below 1.0x and its interest coverage will be above 50.0x.
While these metrics will be very strong for the company's Baa1 senior
unsecured rating, they are expected to materially weaken when steel
prices and metal spreads return to a more sustainable level as significant
additional capacity comes online. Also, Nucor's upside ratings
potential is constrained by the volatility of steel prices, its
reliance on cyclical end markets and its limited geographic diversity
versus most higher rated entities.
Nucor's excellent liquidity position provides strong support to the company's
overall credit profile. Nucor's Prime-2 short-term
debt rating is supported by unrestricted cash and short-term investments
of $2.6 billion as of December 2021 and an undrawn $1.75
billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility that expires in November
2026. In November 2021, Nucor amended and restated its revolving
credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity from $1.50
billion to $1.75 billion and to extend its maturity date
to November 5, 2026. Nucor's history of maintaining strong
cash balances has supported its credit profile through trough periods
in the domestic steel sector.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nucor's operating performance
will remain historically strong in 2022 and result in credit metrics that
are robust for its Baa1 senior unsecured rating, but will return
to a level that is more commensurate with the rating over the next 18
- 24 months as steel prices and metal spreads trend towards historical
levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the company's limited geographic diversity and the volatility
inherent in the domestic steel sector and potential for wide swings in
profitability and debt protection metrics, upward rating pressure
could be limited. A rating upgrade could be possible should Nucor
be able to evidence the ability to sustain EBIT margins of at least 13%,
debt/EBITDA of less than 2x, consistently generate free cash flow
and maintain an excellent liquidity position. Additionally,
clarity on the company's financial policies with respect to its capital
structure, level of absolute debt as well as acquisition appetite
will also be considered.
The rating could come under pressure for a downgrade should EBIT margins
be sustained at less than 10%, leverage (debt/EBITDA) breaches
2.5x on a sustained basis or liquidity contracts materially with
cash balances dropping below $1 billion.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor Corporation
operates through three business segments: Steel Mills (66%
of LTM revenue), Steel Products (27%) and Raw Materials (7%).
The company operates electric arc furnace mini-mills that utilize
steel scrap as a primary raw material. Its sheet mills also require
higher quality iron units to produce value added products, some
of which is provided by its two DRI plants located in Trinidad and Louisiana
with a combined capacity of 4.5 million metric tons. It
is a leading domestic producer of carbon and alloy steel and steel products
including bar, beam, sheet, plate, joists,
joist girders, hollow structural sections and electrical conduit.
Through its subsidiary, The David J. Joseph Company,
Nucor is also a leading scrap company, brokering and processing
ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals among other products. It shipped
about 25 million tons of steel and steel products and generated revenue
of $36.5 billion during the trailing 12 months ended December
31, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
