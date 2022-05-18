Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to Nucor Corporation's proposed senior notes

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Nucor Corporation's ("Nucor") proposed senior unsecured notes. The company plans to offer up to $1.0 billion of senior notes across 3-year and 5-year maturities and to use the proceeds along with other short-term borrowings and cash on hand to fund the $3 billion acquisition of C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nucor Corporation's Baa1 senior unsecured rating considers the company's broad domestic footprint, diversified product mix and leading or strong positions in each of the markets it serves. Nucor's electric arc furnace (EAF) model and variable cost structure provides the flexibility to adjust production levels to demand changes more easily than integrated producers and contributes to a lower fixed cost position and less carbon emissions. Nucor's low leverage and strong interest coverage, as well as its excellent liquidity position also support its rating. The company's rating is constrained by the historical volatility of the domestic steel sector, its limited geographic diversity and the likelihood that steel prices and metal spreads will settle at a materially weaker level than experienced over the past 12 – 18 months.

Nucor produced record high earnings in 2021 with adjusted EBITDA of about $10.3 billion as it benefited from materially higher steel prices and solid demand and very wide metal spreads. The robust operating results enabled the company to generate about $6.2 billion in operating cash flow despite investing around $2 billion in working capital. The company used this cash flow plus a portion of its cash balance to fund $1.6 billion of investments in expanded steel capacity and value-added processing, paid $1.4 billion to acquire Cornerstone Building Brands insulated metal panels (IMP) business and Hannibal Industries, which is a provider of racking systems to the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail sectors. Nucor also spent $3.3 billion on share repurchases and $483.5 million on dividends, but still ended the year with $2.6 billion in cash and short-term investments.

We anticipate the company will generate moderately improved operating results in 2022 based on its record high first quarter earnings despite reduced volumes and weakening hot rolled coil (HRC) prices. This was more than offset by historically wide metal spreads, record high long products prices and EBITDA generation from expanded capacity and acquired companies. The recent spike in hot rolled coil prices related to higher raw material costs resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict also bodes well for its Q2 performance. Cash flows should remain robust this year since working capital investments are likely to be much lower than last year. We anticipate the company will continue to return that cash to shareholders and to fund organic growth investments and acquisitions such as its recently announced acquisition of C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC for $3 billion, while maintaining a debt-to-total capital ratio around its target level of between 25% and 35%.

Nucor plans to close the acquisition of C.H.I. in June or July 2022 and the $1 billion in debt added as part of this acquisition will modestly raise its pro forma leverage ratio but will not put downward pressure on its rating since it has ample financial flexibility to complete this deal. However, the company is paying a high multiple of potential peak EBITDA (about 13x) since this is a cyclical business that has benefitted from low interest rates, robust new home sales and elevated repair and remodel activity. This deal will also bring limited synergies and does not have significant strategic overlap with Nucor's core steel products businesses. However, C.H.I. is well positioned with a high residential market share and provides Nucor exposure to this underserved sector, provides growth opportunities in commercial construction, has high profit margins and consistent free cash flow.

If Nucor generates around $12.0 billion of adjusted EBITDA and utilizes all its free cash on acquisitions and share repurchases and uses cash to pay off its $600 million of notes due in September 2022, then its leverage ratio will remain well below 1.0x and its interest coverage above 60.0x. While these metrics will be very strong for the company's Baa1 senior unsecured rating, they are expected to materially weaken when steel prices and metal spreads return to a more sustainable level as significant additional capacity comes online. Also, Nucor's upside ratings potential is constrained by the volatility of steel prices, its reliance on cyclical end markets and its limited geographic diversity versus most higher rated entities.

Nucor's excellent liquidity position provides strong support to the company's overall credit profile. Nucor's Prime-2 short-term debt rating is supported by unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $4.2 billion as of April 2, 2022 and an undrawn $1.75 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility that expires in November 2026. Nucor's history of maintaining strong cash balances has supported its credit profile through trough periods in the domestic steel sector.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nucor's operating performance will remain historically strong in 2022 and result in credit metrics that are robust for its Baa1 senior unsecured rating, but will return to a level that is more commensurate with the rating over the next 18 - 24 months as steel prices and metal spreads trend towards historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's limited geographic diversity and the volatility inherent in the domestic steel sector and potential for wide swings in profitability and debt protection metrics, upward rating pressure could be limited. A rating upgrade could be possible should Nucor be able to evidence the ability to sustain EBIT margins of at least 13%, debt/EBITDA of less than 2x, consistently generate free cash flow and maintain an excellent liquidity position. Additionally, clarity on the company's financial policies with respect to its capital structure, level of absolute debt as well as acquisition appetite will also be considered.

The rating could come under pressure for a downgrade should EBIT margins be sustained at less than 10%, leverage (debt/EBITDA) breaches 2.5x on a sustained basis or liquidity contracts materially with cash balances dropping below $1 billion.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor Corporation operates through three business segments: Steel Mills (66% of 2021 revenue), Steel Products (27%) and Raw Materials (7%). The company operates electric arc furnace mini mills that utilize steel scrap as a primary raw material. Its sheet mills also require higher quality iron units to produce value added products, some of which is provided by its two DRI plants located in Trinidad and Louisiana with a combined capacity of 4.5 million metric tons. It is a leading domestic producer of carbon and alloy steel and steel products including bar, beam, sheet, plate, joists, joist girders, hollow structural sections and electrical conduit. Through its subsidiary, The David J. Joseph Company, Nucor is also a leading scrap company, brokering and processing ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals among other products. It shipped about 25 million tons of steel and steel products and generated revenue of $36.5 billion during the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

