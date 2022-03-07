Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to Rogers' proposed unsecured notes; under review down

Toronto, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa1 ratings to Rogers
Communications Inc.'s ("Rogers") proposed senior unsecured notes
being offered in multiple tranches and in US and Canadian dollars.
The company intends to use the proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase
price of Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw). Rogers' Baa1 senior
unsecured notes ratings, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating,
Baa3 subordinated notes ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) commercial
paper rating are unchanged and remain under review for downgrade.
Moody's also placed the Baa1 ratings on the proposed notes under review
for downgrade.
The review was initiated on March 15, 2021 when Rogers announced
the acquisition of Shaw, Canada's fourth largest telecommunications
service provider, for about C$26 billion on an enterprise
value basis [1].
Assignments:
..Issuer: Rogers Communications Inc.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa1; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Rogers' Baa1 senior unsecured rating benefits from: (1) strong and
stable business profile supported by its position as Canada's third largest
telecommunications service provider, measured by revenue; (2)
healthy margin (adjusted EBITDA margin around 41%), which
compares well to those of peers; (3) a conservative dividend policy
relative to those of its peers; (4) rational, oligopolistic
competition, supported a regulatory framework that favors facilities-based
competition and restricts foreign ownership and (5) moderate growth prospects.
The rating is constrained by: (1) acquisition risk and elevated
leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) from around 3x to about 5x with the Shaw
transaction and 3500 MHz spectrum purchase, and potentially remaining
around 4x two years after closing); (2) governance concerns around
family control; (3) ongoing competitive pressures as new wireless
entrants encroach on its market position and telcos attempt to capture
wireline market share; (4) geographic concentration of its wireline
footprint relative to its national wireless presence, which limits
bundling opportunities; and (5) ongoing need to balance cash flow
amongst network investments, spectrum purchases, and dividend
payments, which limits deleveraging capacity.
Rogers' ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3).
ESG attributes have limited impact to date but there is potential for
governance risk to pressure the Baa1 rating. The company's ability
to respond to changing industry dynamics will help mitigate exposure to
social risks around data privacy/cyber breaches and regulatory shifts
over time. Governance risks include the impact of the pending acquisition
of Shaw, which could result in a rating downgrade. The Rogers
family has 97% voting power with a 29% equity interest.
The review will continue to focus on Rogers' funding plans for its acquisition
of Shaw and impact on liquidity, deleveraging schedule, integration
risks, potential synergies, regulatory impact, competitive
dynamics, growth strategy, and governance practices.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and Moody's
plans to conclude the review at or near to transaction close.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Rogers Communications Inc.
is Canada's third largest telecommunications service provider.
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was C$14.7
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] SEDAR; Press Release dated March 15, 2021.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
