Moody's assigns Baa1 ratings to the notes issued by Givaudan SA and affirms Baa1 issuer rating; outlook remains negative

London, 12 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed CHF150 million Swiss Domestic issuance of Givaudan SA (Givaudan) and it has affirmed the Baa1 LT Issuer Rating. The outlook remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's continues to highlight the very resilient performance of Givaudan. In H1 2020, Givaudan revenue grew by 4% and EBITDA by 11% on a like-for-like basis. The performance was in line with expectations and broadly unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. In the same period, the fine fragrance business declined by 16.4%, driven by the limited activity of specialized stores and travel retail, but it was more than offset by the strong growth in fragrances for consumer products which grew by 11.8% . Similarly, the growth in EBITDA was driven by the contribution of acquisitions and the result of the actions taken to contain operating expenses.

Moody's expects Givaudan to deliver the revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2020 and 2021, in line with what announced by the company at its strategic update in August 2020.

The negative outlook continues to be applicable as the series of bolt-on acquisitions executed by Givaudan since 2018 will continue to keep the Moody's adjusted leverage outside of the range commensurate with a Baa1 rating at least until 2021. We expect Moody's adjusted leverage to be around 3.9x in 2020 and to improve from there in 2021, driven by cost efficiencies, the contribution of acquired companies and limited debt repayments, as the company continues to distribute around 80% of its free cash flow in high dividend payouts.

The Baa1 rating continues to be underpinned by Givaudan's strong business profile reflecting its market leadership in the global F&F sector, significant diversification in terms of geography and customer base, as well as strong innovation and service capabilities.

LIQUIDITY

Givaudan maintains sound liquidity. At the end of H1 2020, the group had cash and equivalent of CHF 432 million and short-term debt of around CHF800 million falling due in the next twelve months. In addition, the group's liquidity is underpinned by access to a CHF750 million committed revolving credit facility, which was undrawn and matures in June 2023. The terms and conditions governing the facility do not contain any financial covenants but include a material adverse change as an event of default.

We note that Givaudan's pays its dividends, which are typically around 80% of the company free cash flow (FCF) generation, in one solution in March and thus the liquidity position at half-year is typically weaker in that period compared to the rest of the year.

The group's debt is contracted by Givaudan SA, with the exception of two private placements undertaken by Givaudan United States Inc. on a standalone basis — that is, without any guarantee from Givaudan SA — for a total amount of $210 million. These private placements contain some financial covenants, which were complied with by the company as of the end of June 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's notes that Givaudan has been focusing its innovation efforts on active cosmetic ingredients and natural solutions in response to the increasing demand from end customers for natural/organic products. It places much emphasis on sourcing natural raw materials in a responsible way. The group set itself the goal to become a climate-positive business before 2040 (2050 if we include the impact of its supply chain) across scope 1, 2 and 3 and aligned its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Givaudan is a public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. At the end of 2019, its three main shareholders were William H. III Gates and Melinda French Gates, BlackRock, Inc. (Aa3 Stable) and MFS Investment Management with a 13.86%, 5.06% and 5.04% stake each.

Givaudan is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile and monitors its capital structure on the basis of a leverage ratio defined as net debt divided by equity plus net debt. However, since its flotation in 2000, acquisitions have been integral to the group's growth strategy. Also, its progressive dividend policy is characterised by a relatively high pay-out ratio, which averaged just under 80% of free cash flow after capex in the past five years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Givaudan's leverage metrics will remain weakly positioned in the next 12-18 months as recent acquisitions delay balance sheet deleveraging. A stabilisation of the outlook would require that Givaudan use future FCF to bring back Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA towards 3.0x and RCF to net debt in the high teens in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, some upward pressure on the rating may develop over time should Givaudan use its FCF to achieve further permanent deleveraging leading to Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt being positioned around 2.0x and above 25%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

The Baa1 rating could come under downward pressure, should weaker-than-expected operating results or the pursuit of debt-funded acquisitions result in insufficient FCF applied towards debt reduction, preventing Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA from falling toward 3.0x and RCF to net debt rising into the high teens in percentage terms.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Givaudan SA

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Givaudan SA

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Givaudan SA

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Givaudan SA is the global leader in the flavour and fragrance industry. In 2019, the group reported EBITDA of CHF1.3 billion on sales of CHF6.2 billion.

