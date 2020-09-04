Moody's assigns Baa1 (sf) and Aaa.mx (sf) ratings to FHipo Mexican RMBS FHIPOBUR 20

Mexico, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V.
("Moody's") has assigned ratings of Baa1 (sf) (Global Scale, Local
Currency) and Aaa.mx (sf) (Mexican National Scale) to the FHIPOBUR
20 certificates (the certificates). The certificates are expected
to be issued by Banco Invex, S.A., Institución
de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero, which is
acting solely as trustee in this transaction.
Interest and principal to note holders will be primarily paid with cash
flow from a pool of residential mortgages granted to primarily low and
mid-income borrowers, originated and serviced by Instituto
del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (INFONAVIT) and
assigned to the trust, established under the laws of Mexico.
Fideicomiso Hipotecario (FHipo), the seller, will assign the
underlying mortgage pool to an administration trust (IssuingTrust).
The complete rating action is as follows:
- Class A certificates FHIPOBUR 20, rated Baa1 (sf) (Global
Scale, Local Currency) and Aaa.mx (sf) (Mexican National
Scale).
- Issuer: Banco Invex, S.A., Institución
de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero.
These credit ratings are subject to the fulfillment of contingencies that
are highly likely to be completed, such as finalization of documents
and issuance of the securities. These credit ratings are based
on certain information that may change prior to the fulfillment of such
contingencies, including market conditions, financial projections,
transaction structure, terms and conditions of the issuance,
characteristics of the underlying assets or receivables, allocation
of cash flows and of losses, performance triggers, transaction
counterparties and other information included in the transaction documentation.
Any pertinent change in such information or additional information could
result in a change of these credit ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned ratings are based on the following:
- The credit quality of the pool, which is comprised of Mexican
Peso denominated, fixed-rate, first-lien,
residential mortgage loans secured by low and middle-income houses
in Mexico and granted to private-sector employees. All loans
were originated by INFONAVIT and the mortgages are also serviced by INFONAVIT
via payroll deduction.
- The certificates' initial and target over-collateralization
(OC) of 7% and the transaction's priority of payments with
a single waterfall.
- Two fully funded reserve funds (Reserve Fund & Interest Fund),
the former constituted by the equivalent interest payment of the next
two payment dates and the latter constituted by the interest payment in
the next payment date.
- An Expense Fund constituted by the monthly fees expenses payable
in the next two payment dates and by the non-monthly fees expenses
accumulated in a bi-monthly basis.
- The legal final maturity date is 30 years as of the closing date.
- INFONAVIT's financial stability as servicer, given its
status as a government-related institution and its predominance
as the largest mortgage originators in Mexico.
- The alignment of interests between investors and FHipo,
holder of the residual certificates.
- The well-established Mexican laws governing mortgage securitization.
Moody's reviewed a portfolio of 8,413 mortgage loans with an aggregate
outstanding balance of MXN$3,355,499,481 as of
July 31st, 2020, the cut-off date. As of the
cut-off date, the pool had the following weighted average
characteristics: an original weighted average (WA) loan-to-value
(LTV) of 68.80%, a current WA LTV of 59.93%
(considering the current balance of the pool of mortgages as a proportion
to the original appraisal value), WA seasoning of 35.17 months,
WA loan coupon of 10.89% and an average current loan amount
of MXN$398,846 (amount refers to the portion of the applicable
mortgages being securitized by FHipo).
The FHIPOBUR 20 certificates are denominated in Mexican Pesos and are
expected to have a fixed interest rate. At closing, the certificates
will constitute 93% of the issuance balance, and the residual
will account for the remaining 7.0%. On each payment
date, after covering expenses, the trust will use cash collected
from interest and principal payments to pay interest on the certificates.
After making interest payments, the trust will replenish the Reserve
Fund, the Expense Fund and the Interest Reserve Fund, if necessary.
After these payments, the trust will amortize FHIPOBUR 20 certificates
to attain the minimum overcollateralization ratio of 7% each OC
Calculation Date. After all payments listed above are fully covered
and if OC reaches its target, any remaining excess cash flows may
be distributed to residual holders; if release conditions are not
in compliance, any excess cash flow will be used for accelerated
amortization of the rated certificates balance. Excess cash flows
will not be released to residual holders until target OC is reached.
The transaction will enter into early amortization if delinquent loans
(more than 90 days past-due) as percentage of the original pool
balance are above the ratios described in the legal documentation.
INFONAVIT will service the securitized portfolio. INFONAVIT is
a government-related institution and the largest mortgage originator
in Mexico. Its role is to provide affordable housing financing
to employees of the private sector. HiTo, S.A.P.I.
de C.V. (HITO) will act as the master servicer and will
be responsible for validating the cash flows reported from collections,
as well as for preparing collateral performance reports. Moody's
views this transaction as highly dependent on the operations of INFONAVIT,
because replacing INFONAVIT as servicer would be very difficult given
the specialized nature of both the origination and the servicing of payroll
loans to employees of the private sector.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
FHIPOBUR 20 ratings is between September 2007 and July 2020 (source:
portfolio of underlying collateral for FHIPOBUR 20 certificates,
information provided by the originator; historical performance information
on deals previously rated by Moody's, periodic collections and remittance
reports from servicers, trustees and common representative agents.)
After assessing the credit quality of the mortgage loan pool, Moody's
determined a portfolio expected loss of 14% and MILAN Credit Enhancement
(Milan CE) of 42.1%, which are higher than the levels
used in previous INFONAVIT sponsored securitizations; the latter
reflects the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a
severe recession scenario and accounts for the economic disruption and
likely deterioration in pool performance associated with the COVID-19
pandemic.
The portfolio's expected loss of 14% is based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime loss expectation, which considers (1) the average
lifetime loss expectation of previous INFONAVIT-sponsored securitizations
and (2) the current macroeconomic environment in Mexico.
The MILAN CE of 42.1% is based on Moody's assessment of
the historic INFONAVIT collateral performance and key pool characteristics,
on a loan-by-loan basis.
In issuing and monitoring this rating, Moody's considered the existence
and extent of arrangements and mechanism, if any, to align
the incentives of the originator and servicer of the securities with those
of its potential acquirers.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Mexico economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include updated assessment
regarding our maximum achievable rating on the global scale after considering
qualitative factors such as servicing risk. The national scale
rating is already positioned at the highest level possible.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings include unexpectedly
high unemployment rate or other macroeconomic conditions resulting in
higher than expected loan defaults and a weaker assessment regarding servicer
stability or any payment disruptions related to operational risks.
FHipo is a mortgage REIT. Among their activities are the co-financing
and purchase of mortgage loans in Mexico, either directly or indirectly.
FHipo started operations in 2014, and its asset base is principally
comprised of mortgage portfolios originated by the two main mortgage originators
in Mexico: INFONAVIT and FOVISSSTE.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.
The Spanish language version of the "Moody's Approach to Rating
RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" of July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179953
is the current version registered at the Comisión Nacional Bancaria
y de Valores ("CNBV") and, therefore, is the document
to be used in ratings assigned by Moody's de México, S.A.
de C.V. Institución Calificadora de Valores ("MDM").
The corresponding English language version of such methodology,
however, is already outdated for other jurisdictions and therefore
cannot be employed by MDM's affiliates for the assignment of ratings
of similar securities or entities in such other jurisdictions.
Other methodologies and factors that may have been considered for the
ratings can also be found at www.moodys.com.mx in
the Rating Methodologies sub-directory under the Research &
Ratings tab.
Further information on Moody's analysis of this transaction is available
on www.moodys.com.mx.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In issuing and monitoring this rating, Moody's de México
S.A. de C.V. considered the existence and
extent of arrangements and mechanism, if any, to align the
incentives of the originator, servicer, administrator and
guarantor of the securities with those of its potential acquirers.
The expected level of enforceability of the transaction's structural
mechanisms in light of the legal, regulatory, tax and sovereign
risk environment is anticipated to prevail during the life of the transaction.
Changes in legal, tax, regulatory, or sovereign risk
environment can result in an increase or decrease in the level of enforceability
of transaction structural mechanisms the level of default probabilities,
or the level or timing of recoveries leading to rating volatility.
Performance behavior (generally as expressed by factors such as the default
rate, prepayment rate, any concentration of the obligors and/or
underlying assets, valuation of underlying assets, yield or
otherwise derived from historical experience) and related dependency of
the underlying exposures from key transaction counterparties or related
guarantor are expected to remain reasonably stable over extended period
of times and not expected to lead to rating volatility. However
indicators of significant shifts in the above factors on a stand-alone
basis or combined, which may not have been addressed by structural
mitigants, could result in higher degree of rating volatility.
The expected realization value and time line of realization of the non-performing
or otherwise disposed underlying assets is dependent on the credit cycle,
whereas the realization value of the related guarantees is expected to
remain stable . If timeline and / or realization value change dramatically
from our assumptions, it may have some impact on the ratings.
The transaction's relevant parties' governance, ability
and willingness to perform their obligations as contemplated in the transaction's
documents are expected to remain relatively stable, and/or mitigated
by the transaction's structure. Should the change in governance,
ability and willingness to perform their obligation goes through changes
not contemplated in the mitigating feature of the transaction structure,
it may have some rating impact.
The assessment of the level of reliability, quality and integrity
of the information provided by the relevant parties is expected to be
satisfactory through the course of the transaction. Significant
deviation from the appropriate level in reliability, quality and
integrity of the information could cause some negative rating migration
or, in a worst case scenario, could lead to rating withdrawal.
In issuing this credit rating, Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V. did not rely on ratings issued by any other credit
rating agency over this issuer/security or any underlying securities.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de México
has been informed by Fhipo that during the two-month period prior
to the date hereof, no other credit rating agency has assigned a
rating on the same securities referred to in this press release.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rodrigo Granovsky
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Daniela Jayesuria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653