Moody's assigns Baa1 to $1.25 billion of new Mondelez notes

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today assigned Baa1 ratings to a total of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes being offered by Mondelez International, Inc. ("Mondelez"). All other ratings for the company, including its Baa1 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proposed $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes will be issued in two parts consisting of $625 million 1.875% notes maturing in 2032 and $625 million 2.625% notes maturing in 2050. The 2050 notes will be a further issuance of existing 2.625% notes due 2050, of which $500 million was issued on September 4, 2020. Proceeds from the $1.25 billion offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund the proposed cash tender offer also launched today. The completion of the notes offering is not contingent upon the successful execution of the tender offer.

Concurrent with the notes offering, Mondelez commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of 10 separate existing senior unsecured notes with various maturities. The tender offer is subject to the completion of the proposed notes offering, along with other customary terms and conditions.

The proposed transactions are credit positive because they will improve liquidity by extending maturities and reducing ongoing cash interest costs.

Mondelez has approximately $2.4 billion of debt maturing over the next 13 months: $143 million 0.625% note due October 2020 and $763 million 2.37% notes due January 2021 for which it is the borrower, and $1.5 billion 2.0% notes due October 2021 (rated A3) issued by subsidiary Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Mondelez International, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032, Assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mondelez's Baa1/Prime-2 credit profile is supported by its large scale and leading global market position in the attractive global snacks category, which will continue to grow faster than the broader packaged food industry. The credit profile also is supported by the company's good earnings growth potential, driven by cost efficiency programs and further expansion opportunities in developing markets. These credit positives are balanced against corporate governance risks related to aggressive financial policy, including a history of using free cash flow to repurchase shares.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Mondelez's strong business profile and Moody's expectation that financial leverage will moderate gradually through earnings growth or possible divestitures.

A rating downgrade is possible if the company expands its portfolio into less attractive categories, adopts a more aggressive financial policy, sustains debt/EBITDA materially above 3.5x, or sustains retained cash flow / net debt below 14%. Mondelez's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating performance such that retained cash flow / net debt is sustained above 18% and operating profit margin is sustained above 14%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Mondelez is the fifth-largest food company in the world (behind Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mars and Danone) with approximately $26 billion in annual sales. Its brand portfolio includes snack brands (Oreo and LU biscuits, Cadbury and Milka chocolates, and Trident gum) and non-snack brands (Tang powdered beverages and Philadelphia cheese). In fiscal 2019, approximately 89% of revenues were derived from snack products and 37% of revenues come from emerging markets. Mondelez is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker "MDLZ".

