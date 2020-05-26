Moody's assigns Baa1 to 3i Group's new senior unsecured notes; outlook changed to negative

London, 26 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa1 rating to 3i Group plc's (3i) new proposed senior unsecured notes, and affirmed the company's Baa1 issuer rating and the Baa1 ratings on 3i's outstanding senior unsecured notes. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The new bond rating is subject to receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignment:

..Issuer: 3i Group plc

.New proposed senior unsecured notes, assigned a Baa1 rating

Affirmations:

...Issuer: 3i Group plc

.Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Baa1 rating

.GBP200 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, affirmed Baa1 rating

.GBP375 million senior unsecured notes due 2032, affirmed Baa1 rating

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 3i Group plc

.Outlook, changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the company's outlook to negative from stable reflects the expected impact the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will have on 3i's performance. We expect to continue to see this impact through further declines in the asset valuations of 3i's investments, a slow down in the pace of asset realisations and increased demands on the company's balance sheet liquidity due to higher cash needs to support existing investments. While 3i's private equity and infrastructure assets have so far shown good resilience, the deterioration in the economic environment could result in the group choosing to delay future realisations and/or reduce realisation multiples. 3i Group is sensitive to the economic and market shocks due to the coronavirus because of the illiquid and concentrated nature of its investment portfolio. If the economic and market conditions were to worsen, the company's liquidity could reduce from historically very high levels and leverage, as measured by market value-based leverage (MVL), could increase to a low level -close to 10%- from a net cash position. We expect the firm to maintain its disciplined investment process, which has thus far supported good value creation.

3i's new bond issuance proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and will provide the group with additional management flexibility in navigating the current challenging environment while maintaining a solid balance sheet.

3i Group plc's (3i) Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings are supported by the firm's conservative balance sheet and liquidity management, very low leverage and proven track record of investment and asset management. The rating is constrained by the speculative grade and concentrated nature of 3i's investment portfolio.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The asset management industry has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe decline in asset values, increase in risk aversion and decrease in market liquidity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on 3i Group plc of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the potential deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook on 3i's ratings could be returned to stable if MVL was to remain consistently below 10%; and/or if the group's performance in terms of investments, realisations and valuations was to remain strong.

Conversely, 3i's ratings could be downgraded if there was a significant increase in the group's leverage; and/or a reduction in the firm's liquid resources; and or a material deterioration in the quality of the firm's investment portfolio; and/or a structural decline in recurrent cash inflows, materially reducing the firm's operating cash generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marina Cremonese

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marc R. Pinto, CFA

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

