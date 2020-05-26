Moody's assigns Baa1 to 3i Group's new senior unsecured notes; outlook changed to negative

London, 26 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Baa1 rating to 3i Group plc's (3i) new proposed senior
unsecured notes, and affirmed the company's Baa1 issuer rating
and the Baa1 ratings on 3i's outstanding senior unsecured notes.
The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
The new bond rating is subject to receipt of final documentation,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignment:
..Issuer: 3i Group plc
.New proposed senior unsecured notes, assigned a
Baa1 rating
Affirmations:
...Issuer: 3i Group plc
.Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Baa1 rating
.GBP200 million senior unsecured notes due 2023,
affirmed Baa1 rating
.GBP375 million senior unsecured notes due 2032,
affirmed Baa1 rating
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 3i Group plc
.Outlook, changed to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in the company's outlook to negative from stable reflects
the expected impact the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus
pandemic will have on 3i's performance. We expect to continue
to see this impact through further declines in the asset valuations of
3i's investments, a slow down in the pace of asset realisations
and increased demands on the company's balance sheet liquidity due
to higher cash needs to support existing investments. While 3i's
private equity and infrastructure assets have so far shown good resilience,
the deterioration in the economic environment could result in the group
choosing to delay future realisations and/or reduce realisation multiples.
3i Group is sensitive to the economic and market shocks due to the coronavirus
because of the illiquid and concentrated nature of its investment portfolio.
If the economic and market conditions were to worsen, the company's
liquidity could reduce from historically very high levels and leverage,
as measured by market value-based leverage (MVL), could increase
to a low level -close to 10%- from a net cash position.
We expect the firm to maintain its disciplined investment process,
which has thus far supported good value creation.
3i's new bond issuance proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes and will provide the group with additional management flexibility
in navigating the current challenging environment while maintaining a
solid balance sheet.
3i Group plc's (3i) Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings are
supported by the firm's conservative balance sheet and liquidity management,
very low leverage and proven track record of investment and asset management.
The rating is constrained by the speculative grade and concentrated nature
of 3i's investment portfolio.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The asset management industry
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe decline
in asset values, increase in risk aversion and decrease in market
liquidity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
3i Group plc of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the potential
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook on 3i's ratings could be returned to stable if MVL was to
remain consistently below 10%; and/or if the group's
performance in terms of investments, realisations and valuations
was to remain strong.
Conversely, 3i's ratings could be downgraded if there was a significant
increase in the group's leverage; and/or a reduction in the
firm's liquid resources; and or a material deterioration in the quality
of the firm's investment portfolio; and/or a structural decline in
recurrent cash inflows, materially reducing the firm's operating
cash generation.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding
Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
