Moody's assigns Baa1 to Art Center College of Design's (CA) series 2022A revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the Art Center College of Design's (CA) proposed $35 million California Educational Facilities Authority Revenue Bonds (Art Center College of Design) Series 2022A. Moody's maintains a Baa1 issuer rating on the college as well as a Baa1 rating on outstanding revenue bonds. The college had approximately $98 million of total debt as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The maintenance of the Baa1 issuer rating reflects Art Center College of Design's (Art Center) strong student demand and net tuition revenue gains supporting generally rising operating revenue. The College's overall strategic positioning is good, incorporating its relatively small scale and modest fundraising, offset by demonstrated favorable demand for its niche programs, such as industrial design, including from international students. Conservative budget practices including provision for contingencies support its overall strong financial performance and ability to navigate through pandemic revenue softness. Sound liquidity, with 359 monthly days cash on hand for fiscal year 2021, also provides favorable financial flexibility. However, financial leverage is higher than peers and will rise further contributing to lower debt affordability. Further, the college has a relatively high cost business model and 86% reliance on student charges with uncertainty over the extent of additional pricing power. Its ability to continue to grow revenue at the pace needed to fund rising costs given student focus on affordability will be critical for future credit quality. A high reliance on international students exposes the college to policy volatility.

The assignment and maintenance of the Baa1 ratings on the Art Center's revenue bonds is the same as its issuer rating reflecting the general obligation nature of the debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that margins will be maintained in fiscal 2022 and gradually strengthen to 13% to 15% range as revenues are bolstered by growth in net tuition as enrollment rises, providing solid coverage of debt service given additional planned borrowing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant rise in cash and investments and maintenance of relatively strong liquidity

- Diversification of revenues through greater fund raising income

- Strong operating performance with maintenance of manageable leverage and debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in leverage that is not materially offset by growth in revenue and reserves to preserve debt service coverage

- Deterioration of operating performance

- Weakening of student demand, reflected in declining enrollment or rising financial aid, that dampens growth in the college's core tuition revenue stream

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures and to pay to cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The Art Center College of Design is a specialized professional arts institution located in Pasadena, California which is within the Los Angeles metropolitan area. It had total operating revenues of around $105 million in fiscal 2021 and 2,171 full time equivalent students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Debra Roane

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

