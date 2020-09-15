Moody's assigns Baa1 to Beijing Enterprises Holdings' proposed Euro bond

Hong Kong, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Talent Yield (Euro) Limited. The notes will be unconditionally and irrecoverably guaranteed by Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (BEHL, Baa1 stable).

The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the senior unsecured notes will be used to refinance existing indebtedness.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The senior unsecured notes — if they are issued as planned — will not have a material impact on BEHL's overall credit profile because the scale of the issuance will be manageable for BEHL," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

BEHL's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates: (1) its standalone credit strength; and (2) a four-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Beijing municipal government and the Government of China (A1 stable) through BEHL's ultimate parent, Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited (BE Group), in times of need.

BEHL's standalone credit profile is supported by the company's diversified business portfolio and the stable cash flows from its monopoly and leading positions in the less-cyclical gas and water treatment businesses that back the group's rapid expansion, given the supportive government policies for the two sectors and rising environmental awareness in China.

On the other hand, BEHL's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) the company's high leverage driven by acquisitions and investments, (2) its heightened business risks arising from its overseas investments, and (3) the uncertainty regarding the company's stake in PetroChina Beijing Pipeline Co., Ltd as part of the Chinese government's plan to reform the nation's gas pipeline network.

The support assessment reflects BEHL's (1) dominant role in the local natural gas and water utility sectors, which are commercially viable but are linked to the public policy goals of the Beijing municipal government and the central government; and (2) majority ownership by BE Group, which, in turn, is 100% owned by the Beijing municipal government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook primarily reflects Moody's expectation that BEHL will maintain its overall credit profile and will keep further expansions and acquisitions at a manageable scale over the next one to two years.

Moody's could upgrade BHEL's issuer rating if the company's standalone credit profile improves significantly. Indicators of improvement in BHEL's standalone credit profile include (1) successfully deleveraging by the company over time, or (2) favorable changes in the regulatory environment for its core gas and water segments.

The financial metrics for an upgrade of BHEL's standalone credit profile include (1) adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/interest coverage above 5x; (2) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 15%; or (3) adjusted debt/book capitalization below 45% for a sustained basis. All financial metrics are based on the pro-rata consolidation of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, which was 41.1% owned by BEHL as of December 2019.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade BEHL's ratings if (1) the likelihood of support from the BE Group or the Beijing municipal government decreases, or (2) BEHL's standalone credit profile weakens significantly.

Downward pressure on BEHL's standalone credit profile could arise if (1) the company pursues further large debt-funded expansions or investments; (2) there are significant adverse changes to the regulatory regime that hurt the company's profitability and cash flow; or (3) dividend income from its 40% equity stake in PetroChina JV declines significantly following the reform of the nation's gas pipeline network.

Financial indicators that would point to a downgrade of BEHL's standalone credit profile include (1) adjusted FFO interest coverage below 2.5x, (2) RCF/debt below 8%, or (3) adjusted debt/book capitalization in excess of 60% over a prolonged period.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

BEHL's environmental risk is low. Natural gas distribution is the company's biggest earnings contributor and plays an important role in the government's air pollution control plan. Specifically, the Chinese government targets to increase natural gas consumption to 15% of its primary energy mix by 2030 from 5.9% in 2015.

BEHL faces moderate social risks in terms of worker health and safety in relation to its construction and operation of city gas projects and waste water treatment facilities. This risks are mitigated by the long track record of the company and the experience of the management.

BEHL's governance risk is moderate. While BEHL is owned and controlled by the Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited (not rated) and ultimately the Beijing municipal government, its financial policy is characterized by policy-driven expansions, including overseas investments with higher volatilities than its core domestic city gas business.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (BEHL) is 62.1% controlled by Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited (BE Group), which in turn is 100% owned by the Beijing municipal government and supervised by the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

BEHL is an investment holding company. The company operates in four business segments across China: (1) piped gas operations, (2) brewery operations, (3) equity investments in sewage and water treatment services, and (4) solid waste treatment operations. In the first half of 2020, the company reported HKD5.3 billion in profit before tax (excluding corporate expenses), of which 66% was from gas-related businesses, 6% from brewery operations, 17% from sewage and water treatment services, and 10% from solid waste treatment operations.

