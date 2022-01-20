Moody's assigns Baa1 to Black Belt Energy Gas District Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 8), 2022 Series A

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Baa1 rating to Black
Belt Energy Gas District (the Issuer) Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project
No. 8), 2022 Series A (the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 rating takes into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura)
(Baa1 negative) as guarantor of the obligation under the investment agreement;
(ii) the credit quality of Florida Gas Utility (A2 stable) as the Municipal
Participant;
(iii) the credit quality of the providers of the guaranteed investment
contracts (GICs) provided for the debt service account, debt service
reserve account and the commodity swap reserve account (such providers,
each of which will be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating
on the Bonds, will be identified at closing); and
(iv) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Nomura Holdings,
Inc.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Nomura's senior
unsecured obligations.
» Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of Florida
Gas Utility.
» Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment
agreement providers.
Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Aron Energy Prepay
8 LLC (the Gas Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity
of natural gas to be delivered on a daily basis over a 30-year
period pursuant to the Prepaid Gas Sales Agreement (GPA). The Issuer
will sell the gas acquired under the GPA to the Municipal Participant
pursuant to its Gas Supply Agreements. The prepayment amount will
be deposited by LLC in an investment agreement (the Agreement) with Nomura
Corporate Funding Americas, LLC (NCFA). The obligations of
NCFA under the Agreement are guaranteed by Nomura. NCFA will make
monthly payments under the Agreement and the Agreement matures on the
second to last business day of the initial rate period.
Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity swap reserve
account, (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and (iii)
capitalized interest deposited into the debt service account.
The Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term rate period
at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The initial rate
period is scheduled to end on January 31, 2032 and the Bonds are
subject to mandatory tender on the business day following such rate period
(February 1, 2032). Following the initial long-term
rate period, the Bonds may be converted to the fixed, daily,
weekly, CP or index rate mode.
During the initial rate period, a failed remarketing occurs if (i)
on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the mandatory purchase
date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement,
firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds,
or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the
Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth day preceding
such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a
mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase
date. The Agreement matures and makes a final payment on the last
business day of the then current long-term interest rate period.
Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the
commodity swap reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt
service account (including investment earnings on the debt service account),
have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds
at their amortized value plus accrued interest.
Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date
at the end of the initial rate period as the NCFA Agreement matures on
such date.
Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the
Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities
specified in the agreement. The Gas Supplier will enter into the
Gas Purchase, Sale and Service Agreement (GSSA) with J. Aron
under which J. Aron agrees to deliver the natural gas to LLC as
well as make payments upon the failure to deliver such gas. J.
Aron's obligations under the GSSA are guaranteed by Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc. (Goldman). The Issuer will in turn sell
daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered
gas to the Municipal Participant pursuant to its Gas Supply Contracts.
The Contract Price which the Municipal Participant pays will be based
upon either a daily or a first-of-the-month index
price per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount.
The payments to be received from the Municipal Participant, net
of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps described
below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders.
Should the Municipal Participant fail to make a payment for delivered
gas, the Trustee will draw, if necessary, on the DSRA
if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. Risk of non-payment
by the Municipal Participant is reflected in their rating which is incorporated
into the rating of the Bonds.
If the Municipal Participant defaults in its payment, the trustee
will notify (i) the Issuer and instruct it to immediately suspend delivery
of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas
on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario
obligates the Gas Supplier (and J. Aron under the GSSA) to make
a minimum payment at least equal to the Index Price less the discount.
There is a debt service reserve account sized for the value of approximately
one month of the highest quantity of gas during the initial reset period
due to be delivered to the Municipal Participant at the fixed price due
from the Commodity Swap Counterparties (less the discount). Because
funds held in the DSRA and commodity swap reserve account will be required
to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to
the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating
takes into consideration the ratings of the providers of the investment
agreements in which they are invested.
Since the revenue received from gas sales to the Municipal Participant
is variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer
will enter into commodity swaps (the Commodity Swaps) with the Commodity
Swap Counterparties, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed
payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparties,
on a net basis.
In addition, LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparties will enter
into commodity swaps (the Back-End Commodity Swaps) relating to
the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis
from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Providers) the terms of the
Commodity Swaps. The monthly payments by NCFA under the Agreement
are equal to this fixed payment owed by LLC on the back-end commodity
swaps plus fixed interest until the end of the initial rate period.
Payments to be made by LLC under the Back-End Commodity Swaps are
deposited monthly with a custodian under back-end swap custodial
agreements. If the Commodity Swap Counterparties fail to make a
required payment under the Commodity Swaps, the custodian is required
under the terms of the back-end swap custodial agreements to deliver
to the Trustee the funds provided by LLC on the Back-End Commodity
Swaps, which funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner
as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparties. In addition,
NCFA's monthly payments under the Agreement are deposited into a
master custodial agreement as revenues of LLC and would similarly be delivered
to the back-end swap custodial agreements as payment of the LLC
obligations. Therefore, the ratings of the Commodity Swap
Counterparties are not a factor in the long-term rating assigned
to the Bonds.
In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver the gas, including
failure to deliver the gas associated with an event of force majeure,
the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the
higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas.
J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the GSSA
which payments are guaranteed by Goldman. NCFA's monthly
payments would be delivered by LLC to the trustee in the event that gas
was not being delivered (in lieu of the payment to the back-end
swap custodial agreement). Therefore the rating of Goldman is not
a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.
Various events under the GPA lead to a Gas Delivery Period Termination
Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.
There is no final payment date following certain Gas Delivery Period Termination
Events unless NCFA makes a pre-payment election under the Agreement.
Following a Gas Delivery Termination Event, gas deliveries will
cease and the GSSA, Commodity Swaps and gas supply agreement will
terminate. However, the GPA remains in effect and the monthly
payments under the NCFA Agreement will continue which are sufficient to
pay debt service on the Bonds.
The occurrence of a Termination Payment Event is either (i) reflected
in Moody's long-term rating of the Bonds (LLC fails to pay
when due any amounts owed to Buyer pursuant to the GPA because of a failure
by NCFA to pay under the Agreement for 30 days) or (ii) coincident with
the maturity of the NCFA Agreement and the final payment under the Agreement.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds
Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
