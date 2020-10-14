Moody's assigns Baa1 to COFCO HK's proposed USD subordinated perpetual securities; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed subordinated perpetual securities to be issued by Blossom Joy Limited and guaranteed by COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (COFCO HK, A3 stable).

COFCO HK will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for debt refinancing.

The outlook for the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

COFCO HK's A3 issuer rating incorporates a four-notch uplift to the company's standalone credit profile, based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through the company's parent company, state-owned COFCO Corporation (COFCO Group), in times of need.

The four-notch uplift reflects COFCO HK's strategic importance to COFCO Group and the parent group's track record of providing support to the company. COFCO HK accounted for around 70~75% of COFCO Group's total revenues and assets in 2019. As a result, Moody's considers the credit profiles of COFCO Group and COFCO HK as closely linked.

COFCO HK's standalone credit strength in turn reflects its (1) diversified business portfolio, (2) strong market positions in key areas, and (3) expected stable cash flow from its food-related and investment property businesses.

At the same time, the company's rating is constrained by its exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, execution risks associated with its rapid expansion and its modest financial profile.

Moody's expects COFCO HK's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA, will weaken to 4.2x-4.5x by the end of 2020 from 3.0x in 2019 due to the debt it incurred from the privatization of China Agri-industries Holding Limited and the impact of COVID-19.

COFCO HK's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will likely trend towards 4.0x over the next 12-18 months as the pandemic-led disruptions ease. This level of leverage remains appropriate for the company's standalone credit profile.

The proposed issuance will improve COFCO HK's liquidity profile and will not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

The Baa1 rating on the proposed perpetual securities is one notch lower than COFCO's senior unsecured rating to reflect the subordinated status of the notes.

Moody's considers COFCO HK's proposed perpetual securities as 100% debt-like due to the high step-up cost of 300 basis points after the first call date, creating a strong incentive for the company to prepay the securities.

In addition, Moody's believes there is a low likelihood of COFCO HK deferring the coupon payments, given the dividend suspension clause and the company's strong access to funding.

However, the rating on the subordinated perpetual securities could be lowered if the company raises further debt with deferral features and subordinated status, such that it becomes a substantial portion of the capital structure, or if Moody's assesses that the company is likely to defer a large number of coupon payments in advance of default.

COFCO HK's issuer rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

COFCO HK has moderate exposure to social risks related to demographic and societal trends, because of its role as a crucial supplier and gatekeeper of China's food security. COFCO HK closely manages such social risks, including through tight controls on product quality and safety, clean labeling and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption.

In terms of governance considerations, COFCO HK has high information transparency relative to unlisted companies, because of the regular public financial disclosures by its various listed subsidiaries. COFCO HK has maintained a prudent financial policy, as demonstrated by its ongoing deleveraging in recent years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on COFCO HK's rating reflects Moody's expectation that its leverage will improve from its currently high level and parental support from COFCO Group will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

The rating could be upgraded if COFCO HK and COFCO Group (1) continue to improve their business performance, (2) prudently manage their growth and business risks in commodity trading, and (3) improve their financial profiles, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) COFCO HK and COFCO Group engage in further large debt-funded acquisitions, or (2) their business profiles deteriorate because of weakening in their commodity trading businesses, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 6.5x over a prolonged period.

In addition, COFCO HK's rating could be downgraded if Moody's expects a weakening in parental support, as reflected by a material decline in the government's ownership in COFCO Group or the group's ownership in COFCO HK, or a reduction in the strategic importance of COFCO HK to COFCO Group.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly owned offshore subsidiary of COFCO Group. The company operates businesses in agriculture commodity trading and processing, food products, packaging and property.

COFCO Group is majority owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council. COFCO Group is one of the largest supplier of agricultural and food products in the country by sales revenue. COFCO Group's revenue totaled RMB498 billion in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

