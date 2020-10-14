Moody's assigns Baa1 to COFCO HK's proposed USD subordinated perpetual securities; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed subordinated
perpetual securities to be issued by Blossom Joy Limited and guaranteed
by COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (COFCO HK, A3 stable).
COFCO HK will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for debt refinancing.
The outlook for the rating is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
COFCO HK's A3 issuer rating incorporates a four-notch uplift to
the company's standalone credit profile, based on Moody's
assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Government of China
(A1 stable) through the company's parent company, state-owned
COFCO Corporation (COFCO Group), in times of need.
The four-notch uplift reflects COFCO HK's strategic importance
to COFCO Group and the parent group's track record of providing support
to the company. COFCO HK accounted for around 70~75% of
COFCO Group's total revenues and assets in 2019. As a result,
Moody's considers the credit profiles of COFCO Group and COFCO HK
as closely linked.
COFCO HK's standalone credit strength in turn reflects its (1) diversified
business portfolio, (2) strong market positions in key areas,
and (3) expected stable cash flow from its food-related and investment
property businesses.
At the same time, the company's rating is constrained by its exposure
to the volatility in commodity prices, execution risks associated
with its rapid expansion and its modest financial profile.
Moody's expects COFCO HK's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted
net debt/EBITDA, will weaken to 4.2x-4.5x by
the end of 2020 from 3.0x in 2019 due to the debt it incurred from
the privatization of China Agri-industries Holding Limited and
the impact of COVID-19.
COFCO HK's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will likely trend towards 4.0x
over the next 12-18 months as the pandemic-led disruptions
ease. This level of leverage remains appropriate for the company's
standalone credit profile.
The proposed issuance will improve COFCO HK's liquidity profile and will
not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will
use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.
The Baa1 rating on the proposed perpetual securities is one notch lower
than COFCO's senior unsecured rating to reflect the subordinated
status of the notes.
Moody's considers COFCO HK's proposed perpetual securities as 100%
debt-like due to the high step-up cost of 300 basis points
after the first call date, creating a strong incentive for the company
to prepay the securities.
In addition, Moody's believes there is a low likelihood of COFCO
HK deferring the coupon payments, given the dividend suspension
clause and the company's strong access to funding.
However, the rating on the subordinated perpetual securities could
be lowered if the company raises further debt with deferral features and
subordinated status, such that it becomes a substantial portion
of the capital structure, or if Moody's assesses that the company
is likely to defer a large number of coupon payments in advance of default.
COFCO HK's issuer rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
COFCO HK has moderate exposure to social risks related to demographic
and societal trends, because of its role as a crucial supplier and
gatekeeper of China's food security. COFCO HK closely manages such
social risks, including through tight controls on product quality
and safety, clean labeling and messages about alcohol content and
responsible consumption.
In terms of governance considerations, COFCO HK has high information
transparency relative to unlisted companies, because of the regular
public financial disclosures by its various listed subsidiaries.
COFCO HK has maintained a prudent financial policy, as demonstrated
by its ongoing deleveraging in recent years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook on COFCO HK's rating reflects Moody's expectation
that its leverage will improve from its currently high level and parental
support from COFCO Group will remain intact over the next 12-18
months.
The rating could be upgraded if COFCO HK and COFCO Group (1) continue
to improve their business performance, (2) prudently manage their
growth and business risks in commodity trading, and (3) improve
their financial profiles, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x
on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) COFCO HK and COFCO Group engage
in further large debt-funded acquisitions, or (2) their business
profiles deteriorate because of weakening in their commodity trading businesses,
with adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 6.5x over a prolonged
period.
In addition, COFCO HK's rating could be downgraded if Moody's
expects a weakening in parental support, as reflected by a material
decline in the government's ownership in COFCO Group or the group's ownership
in COFCO HK, or a reduction in the strategic importance of COFCO
HK to COFCO Group.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published
in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly owned offshore subsidiary of COFCO
Group. The company operates businesses in agriculture commodity
trading and processing, food products, packaging and property.
COFCO Group is majority owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council. COFCO
Group is one of the largest supplier of agricultural and food products
in the country by sales revenue. COFCO Group's revenue totaled
RMB498 billion in 2019.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Yuting Liu +86 (10)
319-6530.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Lina Choi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
