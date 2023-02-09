Moody's assigns Baa1 to California Community Choice Financing Authority Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023C

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has assigned a Baa1 rating to California Community Choice Financing Authority (the Issuer) Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023C (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) (Baa1 junior senior unsecured) as borrower under the term loan agreements;

(ii) the credit quality of the providers of the guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) provided for the debt service account, debt service reserve account and the commodity reserve account (such providers, if any, will be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds, will be identified at closing); and

(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of DB's junior senior unsecured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of DB's junior senior unsecured obligations.

» Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment agreement providers (if any).

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Aron Energy Prepay 14 LLC (the Electric Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity of electricity to be delivered over a 30-year period pursuant to the Master Power Supply Agreement (PSA). The Issuer will sell the electricity acquired under the PSA to Clean Power Alliance of Southern California (the Participant) which the Participant will use to provide electricity to its retail customers and reduce its cost of electricity pursuant to the Clean Energy Purchase Contract. The prepayment amount will be loaned by LLC to DB pursuant to Term Loan Agreements. DB will make monthly payments under the Term Loan Agreements and the loans mature on the last business day of the initial rate period.

Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity reserve account, (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and (iii) capitalized interest deposited into the debt service account.

The Bonds are being issued in an initial fixed rate period with interest payable semiannually. The initial rate period is scheduled to end on September 30, 2031, and the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the business day following the rate period (October 1, 2031). Following the initial rate period, the Bonds may be converted to the fixed, daily, weekly, or index rate mode.

During the initial rate period, a failed remarketing occurs upon the failure (i) of the Trustee to receive the purchase price, or to have on deposit in the Bond Purchase Fund amounts sufficient and available to pay the purchase price, of any Bond required to be purchased on a mandatory purchase date by the fifth business day preceding such mandatory purchase date or (ii) to purchase or redeem such Bond in whole by such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase date. The DB loan agreements mature and make a final payment on the last business day of the then current interest rate period. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the commodity reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value plus accrued interest.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date at the end of the initial rate period as the DB loan agreements mature on such date.

The Participant has existing power purchase agreements for the purchase of electricity which they are assigning to J. Aron & Company LLC (J. Aron), and electricity thereunder will be delivered to LLC to meet LLCs obligations to deliver prepaid electricity to the Issuer under the PSA. The Electric Supplier will enter into the Electricity Purchase Sale & Service Agreement (ESSA) with J. Aron under which J. Aron agrees to deliver electricity to Electric Supplier. J. Aron's obligations under the ESSA are guaranteed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman).

The Issuer will in turn sell electricity to the Participant pursuant to their Clean Energy Purchase Contract. The Contract Price which the Participant pays is a fixed price. Since the assets (revenues from the assigned electricity) are fixed pursuant to the payment provisions of the Clean Energy Purchase Contract and the remarketing provisions of the Master Power Supply Agreement, the Commodity Swaps are not active while the deal is operating under the assigned power purchase agreements. In the event the assigned agreements terminate or if following an EPS Energy Period assigned energy is not available for delivery, the Electric Supplier shall remarket base energy and the Commodity Swaps would automatically become active (see below).

DB loan payments are made monthly; during the assigned electricity period the fixed payments are made to LLC who uses it to make the payments for the assigned electricity under the Power Purchase Agreements. Our rating relies on the fixed payments from the Participant (in addition to the DSRF and the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) as described below). These fixed payments will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders.

There is a debt service reserve account sized for the value of two months of electricity during the initial reset period due to be delivered to the Participant at the fixed price.

Should the Participant fail to make a payment for delivered electricity, the Trustee will draw on the DSRA if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. In addition, the trustee will notify; (i) the Issuer and instruct them to immediately suspend delivery of electricity and (ii) the Electric Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing electricity. Seller shall automatically switch to supplying base quantities of electricity under this scenario which obligates the Electric Supplier (and J. Aron under the ESSA) to make a minimum payment pursuant to the below paragraph.

In the event of a nonpayment by the Participant, if the trustee determines that the balance in the DSRA and/or the balance in the commodity reserve account is less than the minimum requirement and sufficient funds will not be available to pay principal and interest on the Bonds immediately prior to the final maturity date or an early termination payment date, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the RPE with a copy to the custodian under the Master Custodial Agreement. Upon receipt of such notice, the LLC shall purchase such receivables. The payment for such receivables would be made from funds the LLC deposited into the Master Custodial Agreement representing a capital contribution and subordinated loan by J. Aron to the LLC which shall be held by the Master Custodial Agreement custodian in the Put Receivables Account. Therefore, risk of non-payment by the Participant is covered by the cash funded LLC capital contribution and subordinated loan deposited in the Put Receivables Account under the Master Custodial Agreement.

In any failure by the Electric Supplier to deliver the assigned electricity, including failure to deliver the assigned electricity associated with an event of force majeure, neither LLC or J. Aron is responsible for payment in lieu of electricity. The DB monthly loan payments would cover these fixed payments for undelivered assigned electricity.

Because funds held in the DSRA and commodity reserve account will be required to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating takes into consideration the ratings of the providers of the investment agreements in which they are invested.

Various events under the PSA lead to a Product Delivery Period Termination Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.

There is no final payment date following certain Product Delivery Period Termination Events. Following a Product Delivery Termination Event, electricity deliveries will cease and the ESSA, Commodity Swaps (if any are in effect) and the power supply agreement will terminate. However, the monthly payments under the DB loans will continue which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds.

The occurrence of any Termination Payment Event coincides with the maturity of the DB loan agreements and the final loan payment.

Upon (i) termination of the assigned agreements or if following an EPS Energy Period assigned energy is not available for delivery and (ii) the Electric Supplier begins remarketing base energy, the Commodity Swaps (which are executed at closing) would become active. Under this scenario the revenue received from commodity remarketing would be variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, therefore the Commodity Swap will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the variable payments to the Commodity Swap Counterparty, on a net basis.

LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid commodity supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Providers) the terms of the Commodity Swap. The monthly payments by DB under the loan agreements are equal to this fixed payment owed by LLC on the back-end commodity swap plus fixed interest until the end of the initial rate period. DB's loan payments are deposited into a master custodial agreement as revenues of LLC and would similarly be delivered to the back-end swap custodial agreement as payment of the LLC obligations. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

Should the Electric Supplier fail to deliver electricity, the Electric Supplier is required to make a minimum payment to the Issuer at least equal to (i) the Contract Price in the event of force majeure, or (ii) Net Participant Price (the participant Contract Price less the discount) other than an event of force majeure. J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the ESSA which payments are guaranteed by Goldman. However, DB's monthly payments under the Loan Agreements would be delivered by the LLC to the trustee if electricity was not being delivered (in lieu of the payment to the back-end swap custodial agreement). Therefore, the ratings of the Electric Supplier, J. Aron or Goldman as guarantor of J. Aron are not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

