Moody's assigns Baa1 to Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, TX's Subordinate Lien TIFIA Loan Series 2020, outlook is stable

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned Baa1 to Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, TX's (CTRMA) $455 million Subordinate Lien TIFIA Loan, Series 2020. The authority currently has $1.31 billion of outstanding senior lien bonds rated Baa1 and $239 million of subordinate lien bonds rated Baa2. CTRMA has $282 million of TIFIA loans also rated Baa1, but those loans will be replaced by the Series 2020 loan. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating on the TIFIA Loan Series 2020 reflects the springing lien provisions of the TIFIA loan resulting from a bankruptcy related event that would result in an equal recovery on the TIFIA loan and senior lien bonds. The Series 2020 loans update the definition of a bankruptcy related event to include two missed payments on the TIFIA loans, which along with CTRMA's legal ability to declare bankruptcy, which would cause the TIFIA loan to be on parity with senior lien bonds and supports the parity rating. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that traffic and revenue growth will recover from the coronavirus pandemic declines experienced during the past seven months. A slow but steady resumption in traffic growth will help future revenue growth needed to meet escalating debt service requirements that begin to flatten in 2030. The authority's service area should continue to see above average population and economic growth and benefits from a well-educated work force, high concentration of technology businesses and relatively low costs of doing business. An adopted toll policy of annual CPI-U indexed-based toll rate increases is a credit strength.

The rating is constrained by high leverage, primarily related to the doubling of debt associated with the new 183 South Bergstrom Expressway Project (183S) and additional debt through this issuance to fund the 183A Phase III project. While debt service escalates steeply through 2030, traffic and revenue from the new toll roads should materialize ahead of debt service requirements.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for CTRMA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on CTRMA's strong liquidity, which provides support for debt service and capital projects if traffic levels dip again, and Moody's expectation that continued economic growth in Austin will support a return to positive annual revenue growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained and projected total debt service coverage ratio above 2.0x on a net revenue basis;

- Leverage, as measured by debt plus ANPL to operating revenue, below 10.0x;

- Completion of the 183S and 290E Phase III projects ahead of schedule and below budget;

- Clarity around funding sources for system expansion projects along with procurement strategies that limit construction cost overrun risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Delays or cost overruns in the construction of the 183S and/or 290E Phase III projects that would require additional debt;

- A downturn in the service area economy that would depress traffic and revenue growth significantly below the forecast and reduce total DSCR by net revenue below 1.5x for senior bonds;

- The addition of debt-financed projects that add leverage before the completion of 183S ramp-up, and are not fully supported by new revenues, particularly given CTRMA's very high ratio of debt to operating revenue.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Subordinate Lien Series 2020 TIFIA Loan, which is subordinate in the flow of funds, has a springing lien provision in the event of a bankruptcy related event. While the definition of a bankruptcy related event does not include two missed payments on the TIFIA loan as newer loans contain, CTRMA does have the legal ability to declare bankruptcy, which would cause the TIFIA loan to be on parity with senior lien bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

CTRMA intends to use the proceeds of the Series 2020 Subordinate Lien TIFIA Loan to pay a portion of the eligible project costs related to the 183A Phase III Project including the payment or redemption of the 183A Phase III Project Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs); to pay a portion of the eligible project costs related to the 290E Project including the payment or redemption of the 290E Project BANs; and to refinance the Series 2015 TIFIA Loan.

PROFILE

The CTRMA is an independent government agency created in 2002 to improve the transportation system in Williamson and Travis counties.

CTRMA built and operates the 183A Phases I and II. 183A is a 11.6 mile limited access toll road roughly parallel to existing US 183 northwest of the City of Austin, Williamson, and Travis counties, connecting at its southern end to the western end of SH 45 that opened in 2007. CTRMA projects are part of an integrated system of new toll roads in the greater Austin area. The authority also operates Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III of the 290E in Austin and Travis County which was built with a combination of toll revenue bonds, Federal grant funds, and TxDOT funds and began tolling in January 2013 was fully opened in 2014. The 290E is a 6.2 mile project with tolled mainlines and non-tolled frontage roads. The SH71 project links the 183S (under construction) to the Austin airport. The 183S project consists of six toll lanes and up to six non-toll lanes between US 290E and SH71 and consists of two phases. The first phase was opened to tolling in August 2019. The 183 Phase III project, funded by this issue, will expand that facility north by 6.6 miles, 5.3 miles of which will be tolled. Future projects under consideration include the 183N and the MoPac Express.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

