Moody's assigns Baa1 to Champion MTN Limited's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes due 2030 to be issued by Champion MTN Limited under its USD2 billion medium-term note (MTN) program, rated (P)Baa1.

The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Asia) Limited (in its capacity as the trustee, and with recourse limited to the assets, of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT, Baa1 stable))

The rating outlook is stable.

Champion REIT will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Champion REIT's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's quality assets in prime locations in Hong Kong, stable and recurring income through the economic cycles, good liquidity, as well as its conservative expansion and redevelopment activities," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating also factors in Champion REIT's asset concentration and moderate financial leverage," adds Lau.

Champion REIT's high-quality properties in Central — the central business district in Hong Kong — and Mongkok, a prime shopping district in the territory — have ensured high occupancy levels, steady revenue growth and high EBITDA margins through the economic cycles.

The trust's asset concentration is partially mitigated by the complementary nature of the company's three assets, with a diversified and high-quality tenant mix.

Moody's expects the trust's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to increase to about 7.0x and adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage to decrease to about 4.0x over the next 12-18 months from 6.0x and 4.5x, respectively, in 2019.

These assumptions mainly reflect an expected weakening in retail rental income because of sluggish retail sales in Hong Kong amid the coronavirus-led disruptions and economic recession, which will be mitigated by its stable office rental income. Moody's also expects its net debt levels to remain largely flat, given its moderate capital spending.

Still, these ratios are appropriate for Champion REIT's Baa1 rating, given its operating stability.

Champion REIT's liquidity is underpinned by cash and cash equivalents of HKD2.0 billion at the end of 2019, which were sufficient to cover its maturing short-term debt of HKD1.0 billion as of the same date. At the same time, Moody's expects the trust's operating cash flow to remain sufficient to cover investments, even in a scenario of tougher leasing conditions in Hong Kong.

Champion REIT's issuer rating is unaffected by structural subordination because the trust directly owns the fixed assets, which should support a recovery in its debt.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the trust will maintain its conservative management, and that its capital structure will remain largely stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Champion REIT's (1) adjusted net debt/EBITDA trends below 5.5x-6.0x; (2) EBITDA interest coverage exceeds 5x on a sustained basis; and (3) secured debt as a percentage of its total debt declines materially.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Champion REIT's operating environment deteriorates, leading to declining or volatile vacancy rates, lower operating cash flow and EBITDA margins; (2) its financial metrics deteriorate, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 8.5x on a sustained basis and EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 3.5x; (3) the company's secured debt exposure becomes a major portion of its total debt; and (4) there are material changes in the company's business risk profile because of a more accelerated development or expansion plan.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, headquartered in Hong Kong, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2006. At 31 December 2019, it owned 2.93 million square feet of Grade A landmark commercial properties in prime locations, including Three Garden Road in Central, and Langham Place Office Tower and Langham Place Mall in Mongkok. The trust's key shareholder, Great Eagle Holdings Limited, held a 66.58% stake on 2 June 2020.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

