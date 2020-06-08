Moody's assigns Baa1 to Champion MTN Limited's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the proposed USD
senior unsecured notes due 2030 to be issued by Champion MTN Limited under
its USD2 billion medium-term note (MTN) program, rated (P)Baa1.
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HSBC Institutional
Trust Services (Asia) Limited (in its capacity as the trustee, and
with recourse limited to the assets, of Champion Real Estate Investment
Trust (Champion REIT, Baa1 stable))
The rating outlook is stable.
Champion REIT will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and/or
for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Champion REIT's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's quality assets
in prime locations in Hong Kong, stable and recurring income through
the economic cycles, good liquidity, as well as its conservative
expansion and redevelopment activities," says Stephanie Lau,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The rating also factors in Champion REIT's asset concentration and moderate
financial leverage," adds Lau.
Champion REIT's high-quality properties in Central — the
central business district in Hong Kong — and Mongkok, a prime
shopping district in the territory — have ensured high occupancy
levels, steady revenue growth and high EBITDA margins through the
economic cycles.
The trust's asset concentration is partially mitigated by the complementary
nature of the company's three assets, with a diversified and high-quality
tenant mix.
Moody's expects the trust's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to increase
to about 7.0x and adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage to decrease
to about 4.0x over the next 12-18 months from 6.0x
and 4.5x, respectively, in 2019.
These assumptions mainly reflect an expected weakening in retail rental
income because of sluggish retail sales in Hong Kong amid the coronavirus-led
disruptions and economic recession, which will be mitigated by its
stable office rental income. Moody's also expects its net
debt levels to remain largely flat, given its moderate capital spending.
Still, these ratios are appropriate for Champion REIT's Baa1 rating,
given its operating stability.
Champion REIT's liquidity is underpinned by cash and cash equivalents
of HKD2.0 billion at the end of 2019, which were sufficient
to cover its maturing short-term debt of HKD1.0 billion
as of the same date. At the same time, Moody's expects
the trust's operating cash flow to remain sufficient to cover investments,
even in a scenario of tougher leasing conditions in Hong Kong.
Champion REIT's issuer rating is unaffected by structural subordination
because the trust directly owns the fixed assets, which should support
a recovery in its debt.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the
trust will maintain its conservative management, and that its capital
structure will remain largely stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the rating if Champion REIT's (1) adjusted
net debt/EBITDA trends below 5.5x-6.0x; (2)
EBITDA interest coverage exceeds 5x on a sustained basis; and (3)
secured debt as a percentage of its total debt declines materially.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Champion REIT's
operating environment deteriorates, leading to declining or volatile
vacancy rates, lower operating cash flow and EBITDA margins;
(2) its financial metrics deteriorate, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA
exceeding 8.5x on a sustained basis and EBITDA/interest coverage
falling below 3.5x; (3) the company's secured debt exposure
becomes a major portion of its total debt; and (4) there are material
changes in the company's business risk profile because of a more
accelerated development or expansion plan.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, headquartered in Hong Kong,
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2006. At 31 December
2019, it owned 2.93 million square feet of Grade A landmark
commercial properties in prime locations, including Three Garden
Road in Central, and Langham Place Office Tower and Langham Place
Mall in Mongkok. The trust's key shareholder, Great Eagle
Holdings Limited, held a 66.58% stake on 2 June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Stephanie Lau
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
