Moody's assigns Baa1 to Changchun Urban Development's proposed guaranteed bonds

Hong Kong, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Chang Development International Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG, Baa1 stable).

The Baa1 rating on the senior unsecured bonds reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from CCDG and the fact that the guarantee is ranked pari passu with CCDG's other senior unsecured obligations.

The rating outlook is stable.

CCDG plans to use the net proceeds for refinancing offshore indebtedness.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CCDG's Baa1 issuer rating is based on (1) the Changchun city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2; and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Changchun city government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch upward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of the Changchun city government's GCS score reflects (1) Changchun's status as a provincial capital, one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's ranking of regional and local governments in China (A1 stable); and (2) the gaps in the city government's financial data disclosure, which prevent a complete assessment of its contingent liability risks.

CCDG's Baa1 rating also reflects the Changchun city government's propensity to support CCDG given (1) the company's 100% ownership by the Changchun city government; (2) CCDG's status as the largest local government-owned entity by asset size in Changchun city; (3) its role in providing essential public services in the city, including urban infrastructure, affordable housing development, water supply and sewage treatment; and (4) its established track record of receiving government cash payments and bond proceeds from the Changchun city government and the Jilin provincial government.

The one-notch upward adjustment from Changchun's GCS score reflects Moody's expectation that the Jilin provincial government will extend timely financial support via the Changchun city government when needed to prevent CCDG from defaulting. Given CCDG is also one of the largest local state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the province in terms of total assets and outstanding bond amount, the government will likely intervene to avoid a disruption in the financing activities of local SOEs in Jilin province.

Nevertheless, CCDG's credit profile is constrained by its high debt level arising from capital spending on public policy projects with long payback periods.

Moody's expects the company to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of a water pipeline leasing payment, equity injection, government procurement service fee, public-private-partnership service fee, proceeds from government special purpose bond (SPB) issuance and other fiscal funds allocation, to support its capital spending and debt payments for public-policy-related investments. In 2021, CCDG received around RMB14 billion in total of government cash payments, which include RMB2.8 billion of proceeds from the Jilin provincial government's SPB issuance.

Moody's also expects CCDG's annual investment to remain stable over the next 12 months, at around RMB13 billion-RMB14 billion, which will be funded by a combination of government cash payments, proceeds from SPB issuance, internal cash and external debt. CCDG's adjusted debt (excluding guarantee) is likely to increase 10% year on year for 2022. The company's adjusted debt (excluding guarantee) mildly grew 8% to RMB91 billion as of the end of 2021.

CCDG's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CCDG is exposed to low environmental risks via its infrastructure projects and water utilities services. Such risks could be limited by environmental studies and planning before the commencement of projects, and close supervision during the construction phase.

Social risks are high for CCDG, as its provision of water supply and sewage treatment services could affect the health and safety of the general public. Reputational risk could arise if water quality issues erode the public's confidence in the company's ability to supply clean water. CCDG also bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Changchun city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Changchun city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are material, as CCDG is subject to oversight and must meet reporting requirements set by the Changchun city government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

The stable outlook on CCDG's rating reflects the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; the likelihood that the Changchun city government's capacity to provide support will remain stable; and Moody's view that CCDG's strategic importance and close linkage with the Changchun city government are unlikely to change over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely, given that CCDG's issuer rating is already one notch higher than the Changchun city government's GCS score.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Changchun city government's GCS score weakens, which could arise from a material weakening in Changchun's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in government policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to government-owned public service companies; or (3) CCDG's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Changchun city government's propensity to support, for example (a) CCDG substantially expands its commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, or resulting in substantial losses at its commercial activities; (b) CCDG ceases to be the largest and dominant public service provider in Changchun city; or cash flow from the government becomes more uncertain and, together with its own operating cash flow, are insufficient to cover its debt service and operating costs; (c) its debt and leverage grow rapidly, while the company demonstrates greater reliance on non-standard financing channels; and (d) its access to funding significantly weakens due to market volatility.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG) is wholly owned by the Changchun city government's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The company is the Changchun city government's key water utilities and city infrastructure investment and construction platform.

The local market analyst for this rating is Cindy Yang, +86 (138) 104-48986.

