Moody's assigns Baa1 to CommonSpirit Health's Series 2022 revenue bonds; outlook positive

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1 ratings to CommonSpirit Health's proposed Series 2022 bonds, consisting of: $1.2 billion Taxable Bonds, Series 2022; $361 million Revenue Bonds (CommonSpirit Health) Series 2022A; $174 million Revenue Bonds (CommonSpirit Health) Series 2022B-1; and $173 million Revenue Bonds (CommonSpirit Health) Series 2022B-2. At this time, we are also affirming the Baa1, P-2, and VMIG 2 ratings on CommonSpirit Health's (formerly named Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI)) outstanding parity debt, and the Baa1 ratings on Dignity Health's outstanding parity debt. (Dignity Health joined CHI to form CommonSpirit Health, and is part of the obligated group). The rating outlooks on CommonSpirit Health and Dignity Health are positive. Total debt outstanding, inclusive of the Series 2022 bonds, is $16.1 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects the expectation that operating results will improve in 2023 following a more challenged 2022, that debt measures will improve over time, and that liquidity will not decline below current levels (excluding the repayment of Medicare Advance Payments and deferred payroll tax). The Baa1 is further supported by a number of strengths, including: CommonSpirit's exceptional size and good diversification across 21 states; high acuity service offerings; and good market position and diverse care delivery options in most markets. Much progress has been made in consolidating the two legacy organizations (Catholic Health Initiatives, and Dignity Health, which merged on February 1, 2019), and a number of efficiencies and synergies have been achieved, despite the disruption from COVID over the last 2.5 years. Nevertheless, certain markets remain particularly challenged (including the Southeast and Texas), creating a drag on overall performance. Additional challenges include: major labor pressures in all markets consistent with industry-wide trends; significant operating challenges in certain markets; debt measures that remain modest for the rating category; material, although improved, pension and operating lease debt; and relatively high exposure to Medicaid.

Affirmation of the VMIG 2 and P-2 short-term ratings on debt that is backed by CommonSpirit's own liquidity is a function of sufficient liquidity headroom, the continuation of good treasury management practices, and CommonSpirit's long-term credit profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that operations will see material improvement in 2023 and continue to improve thereafter, that debt measures will strengthen over time, and that liquidity balances will not decline below current levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Achievement of targeted operating margins in 2023

- Maintenance of liquidity (excluding the repayment of Medicare Advance Payments and deferred payroll tax)

- Short term ratings: Improvement in overall credit quality of borrower; improved coverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Persistence of weak operating margins

- Further dilution of liquidity (excluding the repayment of Medicare Advance Payments and deferred payroll tax)

- Material decline in debt measures

- Sizable acquisition that is dilutive

- Short term ratings: Decline in overall credit quality of borrower: decline in coverage levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge and are a joint and several obligation of the obligated group. As part of the 2019 financing, CHI's COD and Dignity Health's MTI were consolidated into a new MTI under CommonSpirit. Both legacy organizations are part of the obligated group and all debt is on parity. The primary financial covenant under the MTI is a historic debt service coverage test of greater than 1.1 times. Less than 1.0 times for two consecutive years is an event of default. Bank agreements have certain additional covenants, including: a minimum days cash on hand test of 75 days; a maximum debt to capitalization test of 65%; and a minimum bond rating requirement of Baa3 or BBB- by at least two rating agencies. Tests are measured annually. Failure to pass the bank covenants would be an event of default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund prior bonds, reimburse up to $750 million for prior capital expenditures, fund general corporate purposes, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

CommonSpirit Health is the product of the February 1, 2019 merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, the latter of which changed its corporate name to CommonSpirit Health. CommonSpirit has approximately $34 billion of consolidated revenues and is headquartered in Chicago. It operates in 21 states, with its largest markets in California, the Northwest (including Washington State) and the Southwest (including Arizona).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

